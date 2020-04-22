Maya Hawke: Generation X ‘had it so easy… having no wars & no plagues’

I’ve never really paid much attention to Maya Hawke before now. She’s the 21-year-old daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, and she is a striking young woman who manages to look so much like both of her parents, right? Maya covers the latest digital issue of Nylon to promote a variety of projects, including Stranger Things (the production of which shut down with the pandemic) and her first album. I actually enjoyed this interview more than I should have – I’m sure some people will say that she comes across like a tone-deaf brat, but I think she just sounds like a typical 21-year-old who is kind of funny, massively self-aware and just punch-drunk at having to quarantine with her mom and siblings (Ethan lives a short distance away too). You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Losing her sense of independence in the lockdown: “I feel like the last three years of my life have been a dream and I’m just a kid again with my family. I moved out and got my whole life together and became a person. And this disease is like, ‘Ha ha ha, just kidding! You’re a kid, and you live with your parents.’” She spends most of her days taking FaceTime meetings with agents and managers, reading an occasional script, helping her younger siblings with their online schoolwork, and “a significant amount of crying. It’s constant anxiety and constant nothingness.
She’s really punch-drunk in lockdown: “I’m in mourning for my life. That’s a joke. I’m fine. I’m very fortunate. But totally depressed and confused. I’m going through the five stages of grief with it. I was angry about it. I was in denial. And then I was bargaining: I’m going to fix it! And now I’m in resignation or whatever. I’m just sort of like, this is my new forever.”
On her privilege: “Oh, god, I’m well aware that every part I get is somehow influenced by the history of who I am as a person and where I come from. I’m a not-that-famous, not-that-successful young actress, but if I get cast in something, it will get PR. From a producer’s point of view, that’s a huge advantage. Which gives me a massive leg up. It was a massive leg up in getting an agent and a manager. All these sorts of extra things that people don’t think about when they think of people getting roles. My upbringing plays a part in all those interactions, all those moments, all that reasoning. I will get the opportunities I get. I will try as hard as I can to be brilliant in them. And if I suck enough, I’ll stop getting chances.”
Back in the 1990s, there were movie stars: “It just used to be more glamorous. It’s not so glamorous anymore. There’s almost no such thing as a movie star anymore. There can be an appearance of one for a second. Now there’s a bajillion actors with a following. It’s a lot more everyman.”
She hates Generation X, her parents’ generation: “I was talking to my friend the other day about this and we’re just so annoyed at our parents’ generation. They had it so easy. They were all just high and driving around in cool, gas-guzzling cars. Destroying our environment and voting for the wrong people, and having no wars and no plagues and no pandemics. We’re in our 20s, we’re supposed to be having fun, and doing drugs, and partying. But instead… We’re going to SoulCycle and trying to outlive our planet. We have a horrible president, and it’s just really irritating. They really f–ked us.”
I’d like to point out a few things! One, I do NOT associate with Gen X. I’m Xennial and yes, that’s a thing. My cultural/political reference points are not the same as most Gen Xers. And while I don’t agree with her that Gen X f–ked up everything, I do think Gen X and Xennials do have to take some ownership of how selfish we were. How blithely we went along, thinking that the world was always going to be like it was in 1996. Not so. But no, the Boomers were the ones who f–ked everything up, let’s be real. Anyway, I enjoyed Maya’s quarantine melodrama/melancholia more than I should have. She’s a funny little thing.
Right. No AIDS epidemic. No wars in Bosnia or the first Persian Gulf War. Easy Peasy.
Ya what is she talking about? I’m a millennial and I knew that.
My thoughts exactly. I’m a millennial but even I know her statements aren’t accurate. She’s out of touch.
I think she’s mostly joking. I’m Gen X and I do think we maybe had less in general to worry about. The Trump era is just next level frightening in so many ways.
Well, we’re still here for it though! I don’t know about you but I’m still kicking! I’m 51 and suffering, yet again, through another “historic” event. So no I don’t think we had it better, not by a long shot.
Totally. This all day! No Reagan, no Bushes, no cold war, no “we could all die any day.”
Cutesey needs to sit back on that plastic covered sofa (how ironic!) and shut her pie hole. And maybe pick up a few back issues of Spy magazine if she wants a more realistic perspective.
Sure, Gen X were “slackers” – because the boomer sucked the creamy center out of the economy and left us holding an empty bag.
Babygirl, hush now.
What the hell is she talking about? We grew up terrified of nuclear war with the USSR, actual war with Iraq, peers of mine doing multiple tours in Afghanistan. I don’t think people remember how terrifying AIDS was – it was a legitimate death sentence.
I think she’s confusing the actual time period with her dad’s movies.
This made me giggle. It was all just Sixteen Candles and The Breakfast Club, big hair and muscle cars!
I feel like every generation thinks they are the enlightened ones.
Exactly. I just sort of glossed over that part of her comments because she’s just wrong, but I also just think that’s often how people think. Everyone thinks the previous generation had it “so easy.” I honestly think part of that is due to how we teach history. I was in high school (maybe? maybe late middle school) before I really started to learn about the Vietnam war, the Iran hostage crisis, etc. My knowledge of the 60s and 70s before that was all hippies, some big marches that looked fun, and disco. I think that more recent history gets glossed over a lot in school maybe because there’s not perspective yet? IDK.
That was my first thought; they came of age during the time of AIDS and its horrors.
I spent a good portion of my 80’s childhood thinking I’d die in a nuclear war. And hoping the bomb would hit my city first because surviving seemed too horrible. I also have a hard time believing Iraq or Afghanistan played any part in her childhood consciousness. It certainly didn’t for my same age kids. We are no where near as affluent as her family and my kids still don’t have any friends or acquaintance that are fighting overseas. Those wars seem so distant and vague without a draft. It doesn’t seem to define a generation like Vietnam did. Plus it was x’s and Xennials that went to fight right after 9/11.
Yes, me too. You have to remember The Day After to know what it was like growing up in the 80′s.
Xenial is what I consider myself from my memories and my overall perspective,she should really not be telling us how not hard things were-Simpler,yes because of the lack of internet and social media. Did this girl never hear about AIDS,Gulf War,Bosnia and Herzegovina?
Yes to what you’ve listed – and the arms race, the Cold War, mutually assured destruction, etc etc. Silly bratty comment – but I’d bet she was told to say it to get more publicity since her dad was in the king if all genX movies, Reality Bites, and that would get her more press. Oh look, it worked. On a shallow nasty pre-coffee level she looks like Lena Dunham’s thinner sister in the first picture.
And the threat of nuclear war hanging over our heads which was a very real fear at the time. The 1980s were full of films that were terrifying to this teenager – try Threads, or When the Wind Blows.
Also, my Gen X brother-in-law fought in the first gulf war at the age of 18. How is that having it easy?
I think she forgets that all generations are suffering in this pandemic. My Uncle (one of the silent generation, was alive during WWII but too young to fight) just died of Covid 19. My auntie (also silent gen) and their daughters (boomers) were unable to say goodbye to him. At the other end of the scale there are new born babies dying of this disease.
She needs to take a seat and pull her head out of her arse – I don’t mind which order she does it in…
I know! She’s clueless. You know it happened in our 20s? 9/11, and all that followed. And if I’m not mistaken, we’re still here and dealing with THIS pandemic.
I’ll give her credit for recognizing her privilege for getting film roles, but the Gen X comments are really stupid.
Also, she’s one of the few people her age who can afford her own place, going back to her parents house was a choice.
Nah. Spoiled privileged brat and not in the least funny.
I was writing the same! Not only a privileged spoiled brat but also very ignorant without any knowledge of history. And not really a good or interesting actress, just good connections. So tired of these kids of famous people…
I’m a Xennial too (born in 82.) I don’t identify with a lot of GenX stuff and a lot of Millenial stuff doesn’t apply to me, but I guess technically I’m still a millennial, until the Xennial term really catches on, lol.
I liked these quotes. Its interesting how self-aware she is about getting roles. I thought she was great in Stranger Things. But of course being the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman is going to help her in her career. It’s nice that she acknowledges that. I hate when children of celebs are like “no my success is totally based on talent!” no, its not.
Not to mention more than one recession and no bailouts…
Oh, there were bailouts. To ginormous, poorly run corporations with bloated salaries at the top and mistreatment of workers down the line.
This is like saying that the ’50s were some sort of golden age. It’s just not true.
Well x-ers definitely weren’t old enough to vote for Regan and that’s when things went to shit for the middle class and the environment.
Xennials are acutely aware of how bad shit is and can be. I graduated high school the year of 9/11 and graduated college into the Great Recession. Not exactly a cakewalk. Every generation has its struggles. Gen X is a forgotten generation in most narratives and their struggles and needs are usually not discussed.
As a Gen Xer myself, I find this hilarious. Gen Xers rag on the younger generations all the time, I think it’s fair to get some back! I do find her quarantine frustrations understandable, after just getting out of my parents house in my early 20s I would have been horrified to be forced back AND to be quarantined with them!
Enough with the labels already.
I don’t think she realises just how bog-standard normal and basic she’s being, indulging one of the worst and most common of human knee-jerk “find a scapegoat” reactions. She’ll be mortified when she figures the out in a decade or so. As I was myself…
I chuckled. Her emotions are so similar to my 19-year-old’s. He’s been so up and down since having to leave his beloved campus and the real independence that was emerging has been just brought to a screeching halt. It’s like so many young adults have had their wings clipped. My 21 y.o. son is on a much more even keep about it all.
I thought she was great in Stranger Things.
She seems unclear on what exactly a Baby Boomer is… (she’s also incredibly US/UK-centric–loads of people around the world have dealt with wars in recent generations, and talk to West Africans about ebola, or Gen-X gay men about AIDS).
As for blame, the generational othering we engage in is counterproductive and inaccurate. Certain people from the Greatest, Silent, Boomer, Gen-X, and even Milliennial generations have played a role in creating this neocon hell we’re in (or starting wars, or ignoring the urgency of C19 at the policy or individual level). I know (or read about in the news) heartless, greedy, corporate types in their 70s, 60s, 50s, 40s, 30s, and even 20s–and then there are all the indifferent bystanders. This Gen-Xer is exhausted.
AIDS didn’t only affect gay men. It was a looming spectre over us all. For a long time the government ignored it. Reagan took years to say the word. Princess Diana made an earth shattering difference by simply showing up and touching people affected. Even back then it affected babies and children and women.
“GRID” was what they called it when they thought it only affected gay men. That was back in the early ’80s.
She’s full of it.
I’mma shut up now before this gets my goat any further!
But what a horrific time it was for gay men. I remember, it was about 1990 I guess, my first office job. We had some team of experts in for something or other, and what I remember most strongly is one of them getting a phone call that go put through to my desk. He was gay, I mean, I knew that, though I don’t think we outright discussed it. Anyway, he was standing near me, and I held out my phone to him, and said “it’s for you”. And he stared at me for a second or two, and then fumbled something like “oh, oh, you want me to take it on your phone, oh okay, thanks” and he took the phone from me. I gave him one of my wtf looks, but it was later that night I realized what it was.
People in my office would not share phones with him. We never said a word about it but became friends after that. I handed him the phone without even thinking about it. That was likely Princess Diana, because yes, she really did a lot for awareness and understanding how you could and could NOT contract HIV. Her main impact? It was on Gen X. Boomers were already too set in their ways.
Nylon did her dirty with that first shot
Omg. I can’t read stupidity without my head exploding. Twisting history to suit narratives has always been immature, ignorant and exhausting. You’d think youth could be more creative as time goes on, nope. SSDD. Read a history book and then frak off.
Right?!? The little thing we call the freaking COLD WAR where there was still a need to routinely test the community’s air raid sirens in case of nuclear attack —both in town and on television (don’t we all remember the quarterly ‘this is only a test of the emergency broadcast system ’ placard with the scary siren sound on tv). The gas rationing in the late 70s? The financial crash in the 80s? The AIDS epidemic— with no treatment—where suddenly people were dying just by having sex, which completely reshaped intimacy and dating in the 80s and 90s? The horror of the terrorist attacks in the early 2000s. The Bush 2 admin was basically as terrifying as the Trump one—-Cheney literally running the country, pouring blood in the sand for oil, falsifying why it was happening while he dismantled two country’s infrastructure in Iraq and Afghanistan and set up torture prisons in Guantanamo. The horrific financial crash in 2007, the worst since the Great Depression?
Wish the interviewer had schooled her to this just to get some wisdom in her. Probably couldn’t believe what had just blurted out of her mouth.
I LOVE how self-aware she is. Reminds me of all the daughters and sons of other famous people who go “everything I got I earned the hard way, my last name worked against me” – shush. Maya is a lot more grounded, and that bit she says about how if she’s not good she’ll stop getting chances… Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke did a great job raising her.
I remember when I was deep and knew everything
well, maybe she should follow up on some history before she rants about gen X having it easy. some countries were in bloody wars that did ruin the future of many. i guess it just shows some people always look at things through their own pink sunglasses. and yeah, these gen labels are getting annoying for me at least. I’m 84 so I’m a cross between the two, and it’s annoying reading about we this, them that…
I feel like she’s just basing this off of movies. We weren’t all doing blow with James Spader characters or smoking pot with your pops in Reality Bites, Maya.
Lololol! This is my favorite comment so far. No, we were not doing lines of anything with the gorgeous, linen suit-clad James Spader in the 80s. He played such a beautiful a##### in Pretty in Pink. Love that you mentioned it.
I can’t even..what did I just read?
I think she has a point without realizing it. I’m a xennial I guess (didn’t know there was a term for it) and spent half of my teen years in the 90s. Things were “easier” in one respect and that is we were allowed to just tune out the world. It was so easy. There was TV and magazines and that was it. My parents religiously watched the nightly news (in Germany it’s 15 min of Tagesschau) and we did as well but compare 15 minutes and one or two newspapers a day to what is happening now. And what it has done to the discourse in most Western countries. It’s bananas. The crazy news-watching, for us, started with 9/11, and only went crazier with social media etc. Our brains just aren’t made for this. Older people make fun of the anxiety young people seem to be suffering from more and more but honestly, how are you not anxious growing up on 24-hour-news???
So no, previous generations didn’t generally have it easier. But we were allowed to grow up with a sense of optimism and calm (depending on where you grew up in the world of course). You can call it denying reality or ignoring problems but I don’t know that what we have now is better.
I can totally understand it starting then for you. But for me, a Gen X’er, the crazy 24/7 news cycle actually began during the gulf war. Look up “Scud stud”. It was a thing. It was 1990. CNN. If it weren’t for the 24/7 cable news craziness, Clinton likely would never have been impeached. It definitely began in 90, and took off fast. And they had A LOT of hours to fill.
Uh…I’m a millennial (born in 87) and this is all kinds of wrong. I would say Baby Boomers have done the most damage to this country and the world. Gen X, no offense, gets forgotten a lot and has had to deal with the same crap as us but a bit longer. Also has this child not heard of the AIDS crisis or the Gulf War?! Are they not teaching that in schools anymore or somthing??
Just came here to say that I saw her Dad’s movie recently from back in the day (94, i think?)– “Reality Bites”. And she is a prefect mix of both her parents!! Def has Ethan’s eyes
I’m Gen X, and I am not sure why she is singling us out? Not only are we the smallest generation, But we just got to senior management! And we DID NOT have it easy. AIDS was terrifying and ravished an entire community, including my beloved uncle. It made the thought of having sex terrifying. The Cold War was no cake walk — nuclear war was a real threat. And don’t get me started on our parents. They were so self absorbed with their many existential crises, we were pretty much left to raise ourselves — heard of the latchkey generation?
This new game of blaming previous generations irritates me. Life has never been a hunky dory utopia for anyone. GenXers grew up in the shadow of the Vietnam War, the Civil Rights movement, Watergate, AIDs, Reagan, and the Cold War. We had a massive recession in the 1980s making it very difficult to find jobs well into the early 90s. We also had Bush’s first Iraq War, 9/11, Afghanistan, and the second Iraq War.
And Boomer people brought much of the amazing progress younger people seem to think just sprung out of thin air. They led the Civil Rights movement, the women’s rights movement, the LGBT movement and so much more.
Also the crack epidemic and the Drug War. My God. Those were horrible times.
Im Gen X (1975 model) and she is BANG ON!
I am in Australia and back in 1994 I got accepted into the most prestigious art school in the nation and spent three years studying Fine Arts…cost? $0. It was all subsidised by the government and instead of paying $50 K a year we paid nada.
Employment was sky high and so easy to get a job in a swanky bar and earn $1000 a week in tips on top of wages.
Cheap rent.
Cheap groceries.
Cheap fuel.
Now my 18 and 19 year old pay half what they earn on rent and have to repay tuition back to government.
Need I go on?
College tuition was better, I’ll give you that, but she’s talking about wars and pandemics and other things, and as you can see by the comments above, she’s clearly wrong.
When I was 21, I was fresh out of school trying to get a job during the recession in the early 90s. And I didn’t have the buzz of famous parents getting me in for an interview.
I’m not a history buff, how many wars has L.A. seen in the past 21 years?