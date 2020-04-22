Southern governors have created an idiot-coalition to reopen their states

I still haven’t gotten my stimulus check, by the way. Apparently, people who used H&R Block as their tax-preparers are having difficulties getting their checks. It’s just another piece of evidence that this administration could not find their ass with both hands and a map. They’ve f–ked everything up. And Moscow Mitch McConnell says that he doesn’t want a second round of coronavirus aid either. It just feels like… no one in the Republican party *wants* government to function whatsoever. But the most f–ked up part is that Southern, Republican governors have now created a coalition to reopen businesses in their states. Can we call this Dumbass Coalition? The Axis of Dead Capitalists?
Republican governors across the Southeast are teaming up to reopen the region’s economy, even as they lack the testing to know how rapidly the coronavirus is spreading. One health expert called the political decision a “perfect storm” for the virus to reassert itself.
The newly formed coalition includes Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi, a part of the country that has underfunded health systems, as well as high rates of obesity, diabetes and other illnesses that amplify the deadliness of the coronavirus. And unlike their peers in New York, New Jersey and other Northeastern states that have been working cooperatively since last week to restart their economies, the six in the South have lagged on testing and social distancing measures.
“If you put these states together, there is a perfect storm for a massive epidemic peak later on,” said Jill Roberts of the University of South Florida’s College of Public Health. “The Southeast region is not known for having the best health record. Diabetes and heart disease come to mind. I am very concerned about how our states will do it.”
It’s not evident how the coalition will work. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis mentioned the move Tuesday on “Fox & Friends,” but there was no formal announcement or much communication from other states involved. “We have had a meeting with all the Southeastern governors — Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee,” DeSantis said. “And we shared a lot of ideas. I think we will be the same page on some stuff.”
Here in Virginia, our governor is a Democrat and a doctor, and while I think Ralph Northam could have been stricter and more proactive mid-March, I also trust his decision-making in general, and I appreciate that he’s listening to Virginia’s hospitals and medical personnel. People still aren’t social-distancing like they should here, but people are wearing masks and it really helps that so much stuff has closed down. My point is that I’m glad Northam isn’t playing footsie with these dumbass Republican governors, and those governors are going to get thousands of their residents killed by coronavirus because of… MAGA or something. But mostly, all of these governors are being allowed to operate stupidly and independently because of the leadership vacuum from the Trump White House.
And as for all of those “protests” in so many states over the past week… yeah, of course the virus ripped through all of those crowds too. I honestly don’t feel the least bit sorry for those Covidiots, but it makes me sick to think of all of these a–holes now crowding in hospitals and hurting doctors and nurses.
Thank goodness I dont live in the states.
Freedumb will protect them from the virus.
I used H &.R block and got my check direct deposited on April 15th. Kaiser, do you have your refunds direct deposited?
No
Then that’s probably what is accounting for the delay, not your specific tax preparer.
I also received my check via direct deposit on april 15.
I am in North Carolina and our Governor seems to have so much more common sense than the Covid Clan. At least Virginia is somewhat buffered by NC, we are unfortunately surrounded to the South
Virginian here and I’m very proud of our governor. I hope NC continues to be more blue. There are so many gorgeous southern spots and it’s just a shame you know exactly what to expect from the people down there. Stay healthy state neighbor!
uh… yeah. definitely.
i am in georgia, and Kemp is opening the state on friday. this is the same guy that said 2 weeks ago that he didn’t know people could pass the virus when they were asymptomatic. it’s a scary time to be in the south for sure.
As someone who’s in one of those states, I will not be venturing out at all. They even opened up the parks in my city! Unf@cking believable! This is all driven by these governors not wanting to pay unemployment. Notice how all this sh@t started when there was talk of paying people $2k a month. The number of cases keep rising here and by their own f@cking model, they anticipate 750 new cases a week through May. My sister lives in GA and she isn’t going out either.
It is people like you that I have been thinking of in those states. The ones that know they need to shelter in place to protect themselves and others. I also think of people who will have to go out there to work because they have no choice. This is horrible. Please stay safe.
Bluesky- yep, it’s no coincidence that easing lockdown protests started percolating when folks realized a 1200 stimulus was so meager. And that too many big businesses were stealing small business stimulus money.
There’s been a concerted propaganda push lately to brainwash folks into thinking socialism is evil, capitalism is the best, and it’s better to die then demand the government use your tax money to take care of you in a crisis. NASA is currently heading to space- why has that money not been reassigned to help others? There needs to be a rule that nonessential budget items (space travel, more military weapons, the president’s golf trips) get stiffed instead of the public.
I think it was William Faulkner that said “If you put a fence around the South, you’ll have the world’s biggest insane asylum.”
He was not wrong.
They certainly are full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.
I heart both these posts so much!
DeSantis isn’t even wearing his mask correctly. Covidiot.
And Bill Barr is threatening to sue states that don’t bow the stupidity and ease lockdowns… cause nobody in Trumpland cares about the Constitution.
If you support this nonsense, you obviously don’t care about life, because you are putting money before it. Think you’re just trying to help those struggling financially? Bull- reopening before it’s safe helps nobody financially, not in the long term. That is fact; live with it. Face it. You just want your haircut and golf and you don’t wanna feel like the government “controls” you- spoiler alert, it already does, and will continue to, no matter what. Don’t believe me? Try not paying taxes.
The only government tyranny you have to worry about right now is the government tyranny that is telling you money is worth the risk. That lives are worth the risk. That this is the only option. None of that propaganda is true.
Everyone supporting this these lockdown protests hurts me to the bottom of my soul. Y’all obviously don’t care about me, or my family. Not one bit. It hurts, like literally has me in tears at night, that so many folks don’t seem to care about whether I live or die. Or whether my family members die. And that makes me feel so disappointed in you all, cause you should be better. I thought you all were better.
I’m not exaggerating with this, btw, if that’s your first reaction. I have underlying health issues. So do many people I love. From everything we know, that means surviving this virus would like be extremely difficult, even quite unlikely. If you don’t understand what it means to have this increased fear for your own safety and your loved ones, just shut up about this virus. Really, just stop talking. And don’t tell me, “well you can choose to stay home” because I am. But the more and more that mentality guides our societal response to this, the more likely the virus will come to me despite following all the rules. And it will be your fault. And I will not forget you thought the risk was worth it. The North remembers. She never forgets.
I’m so sorry, my heart does go out to you. That moron Coryn tweeted yesterday that most (9 out of 10) people who die from this have preexisting conditions, then he listed them! Here I went to his tweet and got them:
Hypertension: 49.7%
—Diabetes: 28.3%
—Chronic lung disease: 34.6%
—Cardiovascular disease: 27.8%
—Obesity: 48.3%
This is what he tweets! can you believe this! That covers like, A LOT of Americans, most of us I believe? And if you’re over 50, pretty much nearly everyone? What is he trying to say here? So first of all, that’s Nazism. This smells so Nazi to me, like, let’s get rid of the undesirables. Nazis exterminated the disabled as well. But let’s put aside the morality here (there is NO morality there). You are talking about a majority of Americans. And, if you count loved ones, you are talking all Americans? So if you have none of these conditions (I don’t and I’m am somehow blessed, I don’t know how, I’m over 50 and have none of those…yet) you love someone who does! So, who are you down with getting rid of from your family?
I’m in Michigan. It looks like the rich DeVoss family spear headed the crazies to march on the state capital to reopen the state.
I’m in the same boat with my stimulus check. I’m in Cleveland, and there aren’t nearly enough people wearing masks. I’ve sat outside my local corner store, just waiting on these maskless dingleberries to get their beer and get out of the way, so I could pop in with a mask to get something I forgot at the grocery store. There’s still this pervasive mood here that if you’re in the lower risk category, you don’t need to wear masks or distance. Fricking dumb @$$es.
Bluesky, that is terrifying.
I am in MN here, and I will admit that I think our Gov. is doing a decent job holding the Stay.At.Home order in place. I hope he extends it.
I admit to having enormous anxiety to even get basic needs of grocery, gas, pharmacy errands done. How will we ever end this cycle if this chowderheaded idiots refuse to follow Stay.At.Home?
Prayers and common sense to all in need near and far. (I should have thought to add common sense years ago to this) I hope those fools gathering in crowds to protest come down with an itchy rash, and boils on their butts. (I am working to control my cussing)
I have not received my stimulus check. IRS website says: “status unavailable.” My congressional representative’s office is looking into it.
We’re in Alabama and our governor Kay Ivey confirmed that we will not “reopen” until massive testing is available. A shocking moment of common sense for a state that gets it wrong, 99% of the time.
In a rare moment of clarity here in Alabama, our guhvna just announced that it isn’t her opinion that counts, but the health care professionals, and that we can’t open everything until we have widespread testing. I know, I’m as shocked as you.
Edited: great minds, Anna!
Kay is one of those with pre-existing conditions, maybe that’s on her mind. Last year I wrote her a polite letter congratulating her on her cancer battle and praising the great healthcare she got(thanks to us taxpayers)and suggested she expand Medicaid so hundreds of thousands of our fellow citizens could enjoy healthcare. Zip, nada, nichts, dead silence.
I disagree with nearly everything our mayor in Mobile does, but gotta admit he’s been very forward thinking on this matter.
Call them “The Confederacy of Dunces”
which is a great book, BTW. If you haven;t read it, lock-down is great time to do so!
Rapunzel, well said. I completely agree with you.
I had a phone call with my only living sibling in which he stated that he intends to “Vote Trump again, this virus thing is a fraud.”
My child has many chronic health condition and has repeatedly hospitalized during her lifetime.
To hear such bs from my blood relative..tears, could barely be civil in ending the call.
WTF people??
When I saw the news about the lockdowns in Europe I thought that a lockdown in America would not be possible because the Americans would be like “but my rights”. Fast forward to this. This is a shit show.
I am absolutely gobsmacked at this early opening. Those governors can’t say that they are bending to the will of the protesters. The number of people protesting to open vs. the number of intelligent people in those states is insignificant. And, since when do governors in those states actually pay any attention to protesters (Black Lives Matter, Abortion Rights, etc)? This is about pure and simple greed.
I am very thankful to be sitting here in my safer Canadian cocoon right now. And my heart goes out to the people of those opening states. I sincerely hope that ALL of the intelligent people are wrong when they see a massive second wave coming.
I’m in FL. I thankfully live in an area where the local politicians have no desire to open things back up right now (as cases are still going up), so even whenever DeSantis makes a decision, I will be staying home. These ppl are stupid, Trump minions and I can’t wait to vote this dummy out (granted I didn’t vote for him in the first place!)
Idiocracy is alive and well.
For the sane, rational folks living in those states, I send all my love and strength, I am so sorry you are having to deal with these dangerous morons
The headline is a little misleading – those people would’ve been infected well before the protests given the time table for the turn around from infection to symptomatic expression. What is scary is that it tells you just how many people in that crowd probably were spreading it among each other, and how many they will go on to infect henceforth.
Lot of innocent people going to suffer for these fools.