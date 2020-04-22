Southern governors have created an idiot-coalition to reopen their states

Embed from Getty Images

I still haven’t gotten my stimulus check, by the way. Apparently, people who used H&R Block as their tax-preparers are having difficulties getting their checks. It’s just another piece of evidence that this administration could not find their ass with both hands and a map. They’ve f–ked everything up. And Moscow Mitch McConnell says that he doesn’t want a second round of coronavirus aid either. It just feels like… no one in the Republican party *wants* government to function whatsoever. But the most f–ked up part is that Southern, Republican governors have now created a coalition to reopen businesses in their states. Can we call this Dumbass Coalition? The Axis of Dead Capitalists?

Republican governors across the Southeast are teaming up to reopen the region’s economy, even as they lack the testing to know how rapidly the coronavirus is spreading. One health expert called the political decision a “perfect storm” for the virus to reassert itself. The newly formed coalition includes Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi, a part of the country that has underfunded health systems, as well as high rates of obesity, diabetes and other illnesses that amplify the deadliness of the coronavirus. And unlike their peers in New York, New Jersey and other Northeastern states that have been working cooperatively since last week to restart their economies, the six in the South have lagged on testing and social distancing measures. “If you put these states together, there is a perfect storm for a massive epidemic peak later on,” said Jill Roberts of the University of South Florida’s College of Public Health. “The Southeast region is not known for having the best health record. Diabetes and heart disease come to mind. I am very concerned about how our states will do it.” It’s not evident how the coalition will work. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis mentioned the move Tuesday on “Fox & Friends,” but there was no formal announcement or much communication from other states involved. “We have had a meeting with all the Southeastern governors — Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee,” DeSantis said. “And we shared a lot of ideas. I think we will be the same page on some stuff.”

[From Politico]

Here in Virginia, our governor is a Democrat and a doctor, and while I think Ralph Northam could have been stricter and more proactive mid-March, I also trust his decision-making in general, and I appreciate that he’s listening to Virginia’s hospitals and medical personnel. People still aren’t social-distancing like they should here, but people are wearing masks and it really helps that so much stuff has closed down. My point is that I’m glad Northam isn’t playing footsie with these dumbass Republican governors, and those governors are going to get thousands of their residents killed by coronavirus because of… MAGA or something. But mostly, all of these governors are being allowed to operate stupidly and independently because of the leadership vacuum from the Trump White House.

And as for all of those “protests” in so many states over the past week… yeah, of course the virus ripped through all of those crowds too. I honestly don’t feel the least bit sorry for those Covidiots, but it makes me sick to think of all of these a–holes now crowding in hospitals and hurting doctors and nurses.

Kentucky sees highest spike in coronavirus cases after protests against lockdown https://t.co/wKLuB6OQyb pic.twitter.com/iPYKg0zIxy — The Hill (@thehill) April 21, 2020

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images