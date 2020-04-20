Idiotic Trump-supporting lockdown ‘protesters’ compared to… Rosa Parks

Embed from Getty Images

In most coastal states, almost everything has been in a state of lockdown for about five or six weeks. Businesses have issued work-from-home guidelines, essential businesses are doing the best they can, and hospitals across multiple states are in crisis. The degree of lockdown varies depending on the governor, but to be clear, Republican and Democratic governors have all issued stay-at-home lockdown orders across the country. It took a bit longer for the midwest and Southern states to act, but again, no has been locked down for more than six weeks here in America. It’s just felt like we’ve been in this situation for months. The answer to this crisis is patience and doing what’s best for our communities and our healthcare workers. The answer is not “gathering in public places to nonsensically protest the coronavirus lockdown.”

While many Americans are filled with fear, Melissa Ackison says the coronavirus pandemic has filled her with anger. The stay-at-home orders are government overreach, the conservative Ohio state Senate candidate says, and the labeling of some workers as “essential” arbitrary. “It enrages something inside of you,” said Ackison, who was among those who protested Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s orders at the statehouse in Columbus with her 10-year-old son. She has “no fear whatsoever” of contracting the virus, she said Thursday, dismissing it as hype. The Ohio protest was among a growing number staged outside governors’ mansions and state Capitols across the country. In places like Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, small-government groups, supporters of President Donald Trump, anti-vaccine advocates, gun rights backers and supporters of right-wing causes have united behind a deep suspicion of efforts to shut down daily life to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As their frustration with life under lockdown grows, they’ve defied social distancing rules in an effort to put pressure on governors to ease them. Some protests have been small, promoted via Facebook groups that popped up in recent days and whose organizers are sometimes difficult to identify. Others are backed by groups funded by Republican donors, some with ties to Trump. The largest so far, a rally of thousands that jammed streets in Lansing, Michigan, on Wednesday, looked much like one of the president’s rallies — complete with MAGA hats and Trump flags — or one of the tea party rallies from a decade ago.

Yes, astroturf MAGA “activists” are being encouraged to go out in public, stand really close to each other and scream at politicians to reopen the economy. In a pandemic. I can’t with these stupid f–king people, but yeah, it’s clear that several Republican “thinkers” and “donors” believe that this is the way. Take “conservative economist” Stephen Moore, a white man who went to the Washington Post to explain how these “protesters” are just like… Rosa Parks.

In a statement to the Washington Post, conservative economist Stephen Moore reportedly said, “I think there’s a boiling point that has been reached and exceeded.” Moore belongs on the White House council focused on “re-opening” the country’s economy and as well as a coalition of conservative leaders advocating for steps to lessen the country’s lockdown, according to the Post. “I call these people the modern-day Rosa Parks — they are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties,” Moore said about the protesters, according to the Post.

Can you imagine being this privileged and out-of-touch? Why is “millions of people must die for the economy” a thing this month? Do… do these people think that they are somehow immune to the virus, that it won’t affect them if they’re angry and white enough? And these people need to 100% stop adopting the language of slavery AND the civil rights movement.

