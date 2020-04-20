Idiotic Trump-supporting lockdown ‘protesters’ compared to… Rosa Parks

In most coastal states, almost everything has been in a state of lockdown for about five or six weeks. Businesses have issued work-from-home guidelines, essential businesses are doing the best they can, and hospitals across multiple states are in crisis. The degree of lockdown varies depending on the governor, but to be clear, Republican and Democratic governors have all issued stay-at-home lockdown orders across the country. It took a bit longer for the midwest and Southern states to act, but again, no has been locked down for more than six weeks here in America. It’s just felt like we’ve been in this situation for months. The answer to this crisis is patience and doing what’s best for our communities and our healthcare workers. The answer is not “gathering in public places to nonsensically protest the coronavirus lockdown.”
While many Americans are filled with fear, Melissa Ackison says the coronavirus pandemic has filled her with anger. The stay-at-home orders are government overreach, the conservative Ohio state Senate candidate says, and the labeling of some workers as “essential” arbitrary.
“It enrages something inside of you,” said Ackison, who was among those who protested Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s orders at the statehouse in Columbus with her 10-year-old son. She has “no fear whatsoever” of contracting the virus, she said Thursday, dismissing it as hype. The Ohio protest was among a growing number staged outside governors’ mansions and state Capitols across the country. In places like Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, small-government groups, supporters of President Donald Trump, anti-vaccine advocates, gun rights backers and supporters of right-wing causes have united behind a deep suspicion of efforts to shut down daily life to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As their frustration with life under lockdown grows, they’ve defied social distancing rules in an effort to put pressure on governors to ease them.
Some protests have been small, promoted via Facebook groups that popped up in recent days and whose organizers are sometimes difficult to identify. Others are backed by groups funded by Republican donors, some with ties to Trump. The largest so far, a rally of thousands that jammed streets in Lansing, Michigan, on Wednesday, looked much like one of the president’s rallies — complete with MAGA hats and Trump flags — or one of the tea party rallies from a decade ago.
Yes, astroturf MAGA “activists” are being encouraged to go out in public, stand really close to each other and scream at politicians to reopen the economy. In a pandemic. I can’t with these stupid f–king people, but yeah, it’s clear that several Republican “thinkers” and “donors” believe that this is the way. Take “conservative economist” Stephen Moore, a white man who went to the Washington Post to explain how these “protesters” are just like… Rosa Parks.
In a statement to the Washington Post, conservative economist Stephen Moore reportedly said, “I think there’s a boiling point that has been reached and exceeded.” Moore belongs on the White House council focused on “re-opening” the country’s economy and as well as a coalition of conservative leaders advocating for steps to lessen the country’s lockdown, according to the Post.
“I call these people the modern-day Rosa Parks — they are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties,” Moore said about the protesters, according to the Post.
Can you imagine being this privileged and out-of-touch? Why is “millions of people must die for the economy” a thing this month? Do… do these people think that they are somehow immune to the virus, that it won’t affect them if they’re angry and white enough? And these people need to 100% stop adopting the language of slavery AND the civil rights movement.
Here are some photos of the “protests.” These photos… I cannot.
I just can’t even with these people.
I do feel incredibly sorry for all of the healthcare workers that will likely be completely overloaded in the coming week or two because of these people’s absolute stupidity.
True. I look at these pics and think “the media will never let us know which ones are on vents two weeks from now”. But I shrug, because Darwin’s law man. But the health care workers, yeah. That’s the problem. I hate these people because of what they do to others. I don’t care what they do to themselves.
That’s where I am. If they want to put themselves in harms way, I figure let them go for it. But then I started to feel guilty for the people who have to be responsible for their idiocy. I wish it would only affect the morons that are doing the stupid things, but unfortunately that won’t be the case.
I’m living in the only zone in Nova Scotia without a verified case, and we have people coming in from other infected areas to shop for freaking patio furniture.
There’s a seniors assisted care facility that’s a huge hot spot in Halifax area. There’s a lot of neglect of the residents going on and the whole thing is such a shit show. I feel so bad for the workers that are trying to keep everything afloat, but I’m so angry that nobody spoke up early enough to avoid this situation.
This whole pandemic has me in equal parts of rage, anxiety, and depression. It’s an awful feeling.
Yes, my first reaction was “well let them get the virus and see what happens”, but they will affect hospitals and the whole society Just because of what – freedom?
Exactly. I see my neighbors having mini cookout parties, friends posting on FB birthday get togethers for their kids and so on. And I just don’t know what the hell their thought process is. Like, get over yourself and your kid. My son has a milestone birthday this year and we will social distance and it will be just the family. He will hopefully look back as the years progress and tell the story of the COVID and how he couldn’t really have a birthday party. It’s called making sacrifices and growing up. I can’t even with these people.
It’s like a friend was whining her son won’t get prom and yearbook signing and grad. And then added: and what about my memories of all these things? ROBBED. I just wanted to say get over yourself. You do realize 100 ago the sacrifice would have been going off to fight a war, and not on play station! 🤦🏻♀️
Rant over.
LOL I’m so jealous of the cookout part of that. Not because I want anyone NEAR me. But because we have a fire ban (can’t blame the province) and all I want to do is roast marshmallows and hotdogs because I know I CAN’T do that.
I turn 30 in late May – I’d been hoping to get away for a weekend, but obviously can’t now. I’m a LITTLE salty about it, but not really. I know it can’t be helped and that it’s for the best, and I know plenty of friends are going through the same thing right now. Husband has promised me all the cake I can eat (baked OR icecream) even if he has to make it all completely on his own, and we found a wine company that delivers in the province by mail. So honestly, I’m perfectly okay with that. He had me at cake.
I’ve seen so many parents complaining about what their kids are missing out on. Honestly, I’m sure there are some kids completely heartbroken over this – but I think there are a lot more parents that are upset than the kids if that makes sense. A lot of these events are just as much for the parents as they are the kids, and ALL the kids are going through it. It sucks hard. But I think people tend to forget how resilient kids are.
I feel sorry for the healthcare workers too, because you know they’re probably watching this and shaking their heads. I honestly can’t wrap my mind around how selfish and stupid people can be…and these same Covidiots will be the ones whining about overcrowded hospitals or how rough it was to be sick.
This is proof of natural selection, that’s for sure.
I have a friend who is in the health care field. And he continues to post: STAY HOME. Yes, Darwinism at its finest.
Erinn, my parents have a 50th anniversary this year. We planned a trip of the entire family. That is postponed until who knows When. I will admit, I do miss my shopping trips but as I always say: First world problems.
AND, more importantly how asinine to compare these idiots to Rosa Parks. How absolutely moronic. And the supporters continue to drink that cool aid. So next Trump will say he is their MLK. Let’s see if he would even dare
They are getting that ole fawning, tea-party coverage. Let me tell you something, as someone who was VERY, and I mean, very, active in the Iraq-era peace movement, liberals don’t get this kind of coverage. Or anything close to it.
And this is another reason why we have trump and why our country is such a mess; the media. They are not innocent in all this.
They want their circus. Well, now we’ve got one at the cost of 40,000+ people.
So much of it looks staged, too. Like someone signs professionally made and handed them out to people. They look like they’re playing assigned roles. It’s such far cry from, say the Women’s March, which you could see was a true grass roots response to Trump. I don’t know, maybe it’s just me who feels like they’re going through motions.
That’s not to say that people aren’t complying with social distancing or minimizing the virus. They are. I just think most would rather complain than go out and demonstrate because it’s not a true cause for them, they know it’s a passing inconvenience.
Someone posted the receipts on Reddit about how all the websites organizing this were created literally overnight and the same Registry info.
Link to reddit commenter with ALL the receipts: https://www.reddit.com/r/maryland/comments/g3niq3/i_simply_cannot_believe_that_people_are/fnstpyl/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf
Darwinism at its best
Why the masks if they’re not scared of the virus??
Exactly! They are such hypocrites. Just like DUMP!!! What a bunch of brain dead idiots!
This is an issue that will essentially….well, fix itself in some ways, as protesters inevitably get infected. The problem is Trump stoking it for political gain, particularly in states with democratic governors to intentionally create divisiveness. Media should not be giving it the attention it is, though. That’s what makes them feel validated. They are desperate to be heroes in an underdog story but, of course, only want it if other people are paying the price.
Please delete; duplicate comment. Comment editor is acting weird. Sorry.
The best part is that they are actually protesting policies set out by their leader!
The worst is that, as others have said, the hospitals have to take them anyway, putting others at risk so they can pwn the libs.
Also: the name for a group of Covidiots is a Covfefe.
These are the same exact assholes that call teenagers snowflakes for daring to protest school violence. Who counter all lives matter to black lives matter. Who post memes about the greatest generation vs millennials and find the latter wanting. If the rest of the world could remain untouched by this selfish idiocy, fine, but we already know that we can’t.
Not following the rules is only acceptable for white people lol. If you’re brown or black, you deserve to be shot and killed for disobeying police/crossing borders for asylum/existing/etc.
These are not protests. These are Trump rallies. The man doesn’t care about lives. He doesn’t even care about the country. He’s falling in the polls in an election year due to his horrible actions (and inactions); and so, he’s using his people to push for something that will most likely lead to more deadly consequences at this time. Is there anyone amongst us who is not feeling the brunt of the lockdown at this time? Yet, the rest of us understand that in order to have a chance at rebuilding, we must listen to the experts and allow decisions for reopening to be made on sound scientific advice. The states need to have antibody testing and strict contact tracing measures in place. And it’s not just democratic governors who are pushing back against a sudden reopening…it’s republicans too. Trump is a puppet master doing the most damage. And he’s not just doing this to the US, he’s doing this to other countries too. There were stories of people in Nigeria overdosing on Chloroquine when he (wrongly) advertised it as a potent drug for treating COVID. All because of one man’s callous utterances! I really do hope there’ll be a change in November.
And yet he’s so scared in the White House that he’s having everyone around him tested so he doesn’t get sick yet encourages these followers to get together shoulder to shoulder to protest what he himself is keeping far away from.
Exactly right. Not once has Trump said he feels bad about the 40K people who lost their lives. We are pawns nothing more. All he cares about is getting things open so he can do his rallies. He is an addict without his cheering crowd fix. He is incapable of doing the minimal things necessary to help (get tests kits to the states). Or he doesn’t want to help because then we would know truly how many people have it. People are not important to him only stirring up his mob to rant his grievances about how mean we all are to him matters in this historical moment. This will be remembered for all of the hero’s who fought this virus without Trump’s help and in spite of his mob of idiots
Moving back from the US to Europe was the single best thing I did for my daughters and myself. I just cant imagine living there right now…my parent- in- law and my Ex are pretty much like these People on the photos
I loved the pics going around of the nurses in Denver standing in front of the vehicles of the protestors in a medical counter protest. That was pretty bad a$$
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/04/20/heroes-healthcare-workers-stand-street-block-right-wing-protest-against-colorado
Covid_19 is affecting the entire world.
There is one leader who is recommending re-opening while hundreds are dying and there is one country where protesters are out in droves endangering themselves and others.
What does that say…how does that look?
Melissa Atkinson is in the photograph of protestors pushing up against the doors of the Ohio statehouse that has been compared to a zombie attack.
Betsy DeVos and her brother organized the Michigan protests.
The same horrible, anti-Semitic sign referring to Jewish people as rats has popped up at numerous rallies.
There was a protest down near Cape Cod yesterday. MA is currently number 3 in cases right now and is riding a surge. Our big hospitals are at peak capacity and Trump keeps stealing equipment they purchase. Yet there these idiots were near the bridge to the Cape, demanding it be allowed to open. Most were carrying Trump campaign signs and others professionally made signs about opening the churches – churches here closed BEFORE the governor ordered a shutdown and few complained about it. Those signs came here from somewhere else. Thank God open carry isn’t allowed here.
I’m so mad at these types of people. I went out to winn Dixie, a grocery store, and almost no one was wearing masks. Just mainly older people. Because “they” are telling us we can gradually reopen, these fools think the danger is over. And to compare yourself to rosa parks, that’s some phucking nerve! The only thing these protesters have shown is that they are selfish jerks
Yup. In my town, a few MAGA types were complaining early on but they’ve mostly stopped because a beloved vet, not that old, died from Covid. I do think when the virus hits close to home, some of those types of people do get the danger.
The photo of the guy wearing the “Keep America Great” face mask should be added to the dictionary next to the definition of “oblivious”…or imbecile, or ignoramus or mental illness.
I’m not a supporter of eugenics or forced sterilization but people like that might change my mind.