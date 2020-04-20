The Duke & Duchess of Sussex will never again deal with the British tabloids

By the end of their African tour last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were clearly done dealing with the British press outlets the same old way as other royal households. The Sussexes launched two lawsuits, sort of. Meghan separately sued the Mail on Sunday for publishing parts of her letter to her father. Harry joined an ongoing lawsuit against the Daily Mirror and other British tabloids for all of the wiretapping and illegal recording they had done on him for years. By the time Harry and Meghan announced their Sussexit in January, they clearly formed a plan to reject the “Royal Rota” almost entirely – the rota consisting of the Mail, Sun, Mirror, Express, etc. And now they’re making it even clearer:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have told the editors of British tabloid newspapers that they will never again deal with their outlets, in an unprecedented direct attack on a large part of the media that leaves little chance of repairing the relationship. On Sunday night Prince Harry and Meghan sent a letter to the editors of the Sun, Daily Mail, Mirror and Express saying that from now on they would not respond to any inquiries from journalists working for the outlets. Instead there will be a policy of “zero engagement”, except when necessary through the couple’s lawyers.
In a strongly worded attack, the duke and duchess said they refused to “offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion” and accused the outlets of running stories that are “distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason”. The move is designed to signal to the wider public not to trust any of the reporting about the couple carried by British tabloids. It comes as Meghan prepares to take on the Mail on Sunday in a court case over its decision to print a letter she sent to her estranged father, with a virtual hearing scheduled to take place on Friday.
In the letter Harry and Meghan tell the editors that they believe a free press is a cornerstone to any democracy that can “shine light on dark places, telling stories that would otherwise go untold, standing up for what’s right, challenging power, and holding those who abuse the system to account”. The message from their representatives says: “It is gravely concerning that an influential slice of the media, over many years, has sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability for what they say or print – even when they know it to be distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason. When power is enjoyed without responsibility, the trust we all place in this much-needed industry is degraded.
“There is a real human cost to this way of doing business and it affects every corner of society. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have watched people they know – as well as complete strangers – have their lives completely pulled apart for no good reason, other than the fact that salacious gossip boosts advertising revenue.”
Addressing the editors directly, the letter continues: “With that said, please note that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be engaging with your outlet. There will be no corroboration and zero engagement. This is also a policy being instated for their communications team, in order to protect that team from the side of the industry that readers never see. This policy is not about avoiding criticism. It’s not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting. Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can’t be based on a lie.”
The couple’s representatives said they are happy to engage with other outlets, especially grassroots and new media outlets, “to spotlight issues and causes that so desperately need acknowledging … What they won’t do is offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion.”
I think this is mostly a good thing, although unconventional. By saying that they will not engage with those tabloids – the Mail, Sun, Mirror and Express – it seems to mean that they will not even bother to deny the most unhinged stories or issue any kind of statement or confirmation if one of those tabloids gets something right. No engagement means no engagement. And while those some tabloids will complain about it, there’s really nothing new here, or nothing to be done? Those tabloids lost access in January, and their lack of access was confirmed when the Sussexit was formalized on April 1st. This is basically just a reminder from Harry and Meghan: by the way, we f–king hate you guys. That being said… of course those same tabloids are going to run crazy stories about Harry and Meghan. Because… the tabloids were rarely getting information from House Sussex anyway, they were getting info from Clarence House, Buckingham Palace and Willileaks at Kensington Palace.
NEW: In a Sunday night letter, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have written to editors of the four major British tabloids – The Sun, Daily Express, Daily Mirror and Daily Mail – promising never to work with them again, barring all access into the future. The letter in full: pic.twitter.com/V4CWc8jKu5
— Mark Di Stefano (@MarkDiStef) April 19, 2020
My absolute favorite part–”The couple’s representatives said they are happy to engage with other outlets, especially grassroots and new media outlets, “to spotlight issues and causes that so desperately need acknowledging … What they won’t do is offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion.”
Question for those in the know: Why does the rota only consist of crappy tabloids? Considering how seriously they take themselves, wouldn’t the BRF prefer working with real journalists? I can’t understand why they privilege such crap-tacular publications…
I think it’s because they’re the outlets that cover the royals the most. Correct me if I’m wrong since I’m an American, but The Guardian mentions them occasionally, when something important happens, and I believe The Times operates that way as well.
The only comparison I can really think of is that here in the US, if I wanted to read about Jennifer Aniston, I would buy US or In Touch magazines, not the New York Times or the Wall Street Journal. But again I’m not British so it’s only my guess and others here might know more.
What’s curious to me is how much more influence the tabloids seem to have in the UK. The real news here never covers the nonsense printed in the tabloids like US or The Enquirer or whatever, but in the UK their royal stories tend to gain more traction in the mainstream media.
Your last paragraph is part of the reason for this statement, I think. I couldn’t name you one person who writes for the Enquirer. You would certainly never see one of those “reporters” on a morning show to provide “insight” on a current event, no matter how gossip-based that event is, unless the “reporter” is outing the Enquirer for “catch and kill” or something.
Tabloids in the UK aren’t exactly analogous to tabloids in the US. The Daily Mail is a hugely influential, major daily newspaper which millions of people read. They cover all the major news events that all other papers cover; not just celeb and royal gossip. It’s not considered to be on a par with the National Enquirer. They have a heavy right wing bias, but unfortunately millions of people do consider them a “proper” newspaper.
And the newspaper culture in the UK is very different than in the US. The UK has always had a very rich culture of printing newspapers. Newspapers were always far more influential and a much bigger part of British culture, than in America, and until print media started to die, Britain had far, far more national newspapers than America. Even today the press here are so powerful, which I don’t get the sense is true of America.
Here in the UK, the equivalent of the National Enquirer is celebrity gossip magazines, like Heat and Closer. Those publications cover the royals too, but no one pays them much attention.
The Mail is dangerous because it’s a major newspaper acting like a celeb gossip rag, but with extra racism and right wing extremism.
I was just thinking this myself as I was reading this article. I wonder if it’s because they are really the only ones interested in the royals on such an obsessive level. Other real/more legitimate newspapers are probably writing about more important things. So the relationship between the BRF and tabloids, traditionally, was mutually beneficial…they needed the tabloids to get their faces in front of the masses and tabloids wanted to make money. However things are completely out of control now and I’m convinced the tabloids have a huge amount of tangible dirt on Will’s Wandering Willy and so now they can basically blackmail him into continuing with the Rota. Otherwise why wouldn’t all royals want to do away with that terrible system?!
Blackmail? Of course! I assume William, Kate, Carole, and Andrew are now cut off from info about Harry and Meghan, so they will have no tidbits to leak to the media. How ever will they make their blackmail payments now? Heh-heh.
It’s because it’s really the tabloids that care about the RF. Same with celebrity scandals. More serious news outlets e.g. the Independent or Financial Times will only report on the RF if there was some serious issue e.g. Prince Andrew’s Epstein scandal or financial mismanagement.
They wouldn’t bother covering ‘Royal Shock! Meghan breaks protocol over wearing summer wedge sandals on the beach’.
I would love to understand this as well. Why doesn’t the RF work with newspapers like the Guardian or some that have been cited in multiple threads on CB? I do understand that the Economist or the FT or the Times have very different objectives but there must be reputable newspapers in the UK that aren’t tabloids that would cover them unless those papers don’t agree with the existence of a RF which I would understand to be honest……….
The RF do work with them I think, and certainly the broadsheets do cover them. It’s just that half a page on p7 of the Times on Camilla opening a hospital or something isn’t an especially rewarding relationship for either side.
@vs: because more serious news outlets are more critical of the monarchy as an institution. They aren’t going to do a 6 page dedication to how clever Kate was for wearing 40 shades of green on the Ireland Tour.
They report on the royals on actual facts, but its not going to be sycophantic. I think they’re coverage of Meghan seems more sympathetic because they have actually been just reporting facts, that’s it. Not reporting rumours from ‘royal palace sources’. And many opinion pieces in the Guardian and Independent have actually been kind to her because they call out the misogyny and racism.
I remember Richard Palmer criticised the Guardian’s defence of Meghan because they were a ‘republican newspaper’. How that deflects from the bullying, I don’t know?
I just don’t think the RF want to risk more factual reporting as those papers are harder to manipulate and more reluctant to do quid pro quo deals with.
@MeganBot2020 —– “It’s just that half a page on p7 of the Times on Camilla opening a hospital or something isn’t an especially rewarding relationship for either side”
To be honest, why should opening a hospital even be on a newspaper? who really cares? her opening it doesn’t mean the hospital wouldn’t function without it, right? so does a royal need to open a hospital? it is so weird really and so useless
Legacy. The rota was set up in the 60’s or 70’s and the papers were less trashy back then. The Daily Mail has always been more supportive of the Tories as well.
I was really surprised when I found out which outlets made up the RR
They do sometimes work with real journalists, but dealing with the rags is a two-way street for the BRF. It allows people like Cain to use the rags as a conduit for lying about his own brother or smearing his own SIL, under the guise of it being “news”, while deflecting from his own bad behaviour, screwing around on Cannot. They can all be opportunity back stabbers via the rags, while keeping their hands clean.
I think one aspect to look at is the history of those tabloids mentioned. Some of them dating back to the 1800s. These uk tabloids have existed for so long (well over a hundred years) there’s a sense of invincibility to them. They also have developed a long standing relationship with the royal family over many decades even before Queen Elizabeth II reign. The internet could and should have killed them off, but they seem to have only gotten stronger especially the daily mail which is the most read new outlet in the world, unfortunately. They have too much power, hence why the rest of the RF literally give them an access all areas pass to their colons in order to survive.
When would be a good time, in your view?
It’s because their court case is starting Friday. So actually, the timing is exactly right! They are getting out ahead of the courtcase and letting those tabloids know not to bother trying to get any statement or confirmation of anything from them, now or ever! Plus, Meghan’s rebuttal (not sure of the real legal term) just came out this morning in preparation for the courtcase, so again, the timing is exactly right.
Timing is wrong…….I wish people would contact those newspapers and tell them their coverage of H&M in a time of crisis is wrong………someone on twitter posted the coverage of H&M in Mar and Apr despite the COVID-19, those tabloid trash are only talking about H&M despite what’s going in the world!!!
I did think that as well. And it seems weird since they have already made it clear that they detest the tabloids and want nothing to do with them. Its not like the public Meghan to do an exclusive with the Sun or have a ‘Meghan’s cuties’ calendar with exclusive pics of Archie.
The only reasons I can think of is:
a) they are sick of the tabloids contacting them to confirm random stories (I don’t really know the ins and outs of reporting stories, so this is a random guess), or
b) this is part of the legal proceedings? Like to prove in court that they have warned the tabloids time and again that they want nothing to do with them, so the papers can’t argue back that they are need to give H&M charity endeavours ‘publicity’.
It seems more like a legal thing, but I’m no lawyer, so not sure.
Agree they way treat her and archie is terrible. Also check byline investigation in twitter where you get better picture with documents from this case in twitter.
I love byline investigates. They have all the facts… and it’s funny how the tabloids NEVER mention them. I’ve donated to their go fund me.
They might have released it early as a distraction because Harry got a bit of heat for something he said on a podcast regarding the current situation in the UK.
No, not a distraction from. It’s to point how the tabloids distort statements and outright lie. And the way they twisted what Harry said on the podcast is but one example.
Something he said that these very publications took completely out of context to once again vilify him unfairly.
I am not siding with the tabloids or saying he said anything problematic, but the story got a bit of traction yesterday and if they had that letter ready, they might have released it a day or two earlier than planned to stop Piers and his henchmen from screaming themselves horse over that podcast.
this is just business as usual for the sussexes as they never spoke to the tabloids anyway, so this is just a notice to the public that formalizes it. It pretty much says to the rota, don’t call us, and let’s the public know at the same time anything we hear from the tabloids is not official. it’s from Willileaks
the rota was the royal family’s weapon of choice and that is what they wanted to escape.
To me this seems like a pretty standard statement as they are currently in the midst of a lawsuit. I will be very interested to see how that suit progresses. I don’t practice in the UK and admittedly don’t know much about their legal system, but I was a bit surprised when they decided to sue. While I think Meghan’s father is complete garbage, giving him and the story more exposure might backfire on them.
Why do you think it will backfire on the Sussexes? I can only see it backfiring on DadMarkle and the tabloids themselves, as everything the Sussexes claimed all along (they offered to help him many times) will now come out in the open and confirm what they’ve said. I’ve already seen the text messages from Meghan and Harry and they are begging him to let them help and to not go to the media. I think it only strengthens the Sussexes position as well as their decision to no longer work with tabloid slime because they lie and cannot be trusted.
I think you correct. I saw that too in byline Twitter. I think dad markle got paid by William office to speak to media . I think that’s why the brothers are at worst. Plus if the case doesnt go favour to media especially the sun because rupert press is getting lot of heat for his obvious fake news of Corona 19 , I think then dan will have exclusively William affair story to distract the people from their failed lawsuit.
Again, I don’t practice in the UK, but there are certain laws that protect journalistic sources, in the UK it is the Contempt of Court Act of 1981. When this originally came out, a lot of commenters were excited because they thought that William and Kate would be outed as sources. That won’t happen. Their attorneys have enough past case law on their side that it will never get that far. The other issue is the court of public opinion. While many people here, myself included, feel like Megan’s father is incredibly toxic, a large percentage of people, who might have a similar situation in their own life, will feel like you should never turn your back on your family. The press will turn this case into Meghan vs. her father instead of Meghan and Harry vs. The Daily Mail.
@Flamingo I disagree with your statement about the public feeling like Meghan is turning her back on her father. Outside of the bots on the Daily Mail and the other trolls, most people feel Meghan’s father is abusive trash. I don’t think any sane person believes you have to maintain contact with an abuser.
I don’t think they gain anything by this. The tabs aren’t going to stop calling for comment because they sent a letter telling them not to. This just creates another opportunity for the tabs to write nasty stories about them.
but that’s ok, they have never stopped writing nasty stories anyway; It is up to those who read and believe those nasty stories……. none of those stories are coming from H&M; so if anyone believes them what does that say about the person?
The goal is not to stop them from printing trash. It’s to make people realize that it is trash unless it comes from the Sussexes. The Rota have no legitimate sources unless it’s someone H&M have directly told. Then that helps to out the spies.
They are declaring that they will no longer be victims of the gutter press. They are also declaring that anything printed about them in these papers should be assumed to be false. This is a power play and I love it!
@Msiam and Giddy: I think if you’re the type of person (not you personally! I mean in general) who regularly reads and believes the trash these tabloids print, you’re probably not going to read and believe the full statement put out by the Sussexes.
And if by some chance they do read the entire thing, they’ll just claim that Harry & Meghan want to be in control of the narrative and avoid getting any criticism.They will never, ever accept or admit that what was done to Meghan was racist abuse. This letter won’t change the minds of people like that and make them realize all of a sudden that the papers have been attacking Harry and Meghan with lies all along, you know? I just don’t see what they have to gain from sending this letter out, especially right now.
I think this is good for several reasons, but I also think it reinforces that they plan to be more global in their focus. They want to remind everyone that these sources are tabloids. People keep saying “you have tabloids in the US too” but no one is buying the Enquirer for any kind of news. There’s just no pretense there.
I remember how smug English was when Harry had to do his last event with the Royal Rota. She tweeted something really passive aggressive like ‘Harry is going to have to see the whole Royal Rota ’.
It reminded me of bullies waiting outside the school gates for their victim.
That was the same even that Emily Andrews literally screamed questions at Harry as he walked off. Gayle King commented on how that was NOT the right way to get someone to answer your questions.
They really got high on the power that these people had no option to deal with them… and now they’re gone.
The Guardian article bizarrely calling this an “attack”… No, it’s drawing a line in the sand.
This will let everybody know that they don’t consider the tabloids serious news outlets, which is what will really sting. It also saves them a lot of time.
The tabloids will carry on inventing stuff but no-one in good faith will be able to give their stories credibility.
It also is the clearest signal yet that they will not return to The Firm while the RR system is in place, if at all.
There will be opprobrium to weather in the short term, but in the end this will pay off for them. They want the focus on their work, and the tabloids didn’t do that. Their readers will abjure everything H&M but they were never going to support or contribute to the causes they hold dear anyway. So no loss there.
“This is also a policy being instated for their communications team, in order to protect that team from the side of the industry that readers never see.”
I think this line is key – it speaks to the leaks from other royals and their teams – and is essentially a preview of the sh*t that’s about to go on in terms of uncovering what goes on behind palace walls. (And I Am Here For It)
I also love the subtle digs at those within the RF that have sold themselves to the tabloids for clickbait so that they won’t report on rose bush trimming and other dodgy stuff. Karma is coming for them all.
The Sussex’s have basically said that anything these trash prints about them is not true, never has been and never will be.
Crocodile tears. I have said in my above comment soon we will get the exclusively from the sun about William affair. The tides are changing.
I think there is a financial aspect to this as well. These tabloids combined write hundreds of articles about the Sussexes including several articles a day. If each of those articles ended with “Reps for the Sussexes were contacted for response ….” That’s a lot of work being billed to whoever handles their PR.
Yes, agreed. Not to mention that it is a waste of time. The phone call to ask for comment/rebuttal is just going through the motions – they publish anything they think will get the clicks, regardless of whether it is true or fair. Examples are the Meg’s commandments and the I do Redo story. Both known to be false before publication.
What benefit is this for H&M though? Doesn’t this just mean the tabloids can print whatever they want now with “The Duke & Duchess could not be reached for comment?” Wouldn’t that protect the tabloids, like “we tried to get them to confirm or deny it so [tabloid shrug]?” Legal Celebitchies, please dumb this down for me.
It means any trash that they write consisting of “Roya sources say…” “friends of the Sussex’s say…” can now officially be deemed utter lies. Nobody from the Sussex camp is talking to the British tabs at all, and it says so in black and white now.
Given that we know some of these RR’s have direct access to members of the BRF *cough*mobile numbers for Cain and Unable*cough* I think we know who some of the ‘royal sources’ are.
The tabloids have been printing whatever they want, don’t tell me you have been believing all of these Meghan stories?
This tells me that that 1 year review definitely means nothing. if anything to asses the security situation but they’re not going back for any reason.
Yeah, they are never coming back unless it’s for a funeral or some big event. And I’m sure they will still do stuff with their patronages, even if it’s by Skype or Zoom. But coming back to live full time? Nah.
But Russell Meyers was adamant that Harry would definitely come back by September (with or without Meghan). These haters are going to be absolutely devastated if they don’t get their Prince back
I’m curious about how they’ll try and spin this into a freedom of the press issue. All the Sussexes said is that they won’t talk to certain outlets anymore. This is hardly censorship.
The more I’m learning about the dysfunctional co-dependence of the BRF and parts of the British press the more I’m pissed off that this isn’t The Big Story. Get on it, Guardian! (I’m a subscriber)
One thing I have noticed in the UK is, newspapers are really struggling at the moment. The sales have dropped and there has been a coordinated effort by the reporters (if you can call them that) e.g. Dan Wootton to reach out to the public and ask them to buy papers ‘to support British journalism’. I’m really surprised by this since I thought that most had moved their revenue to online click-bait.
The Sunday Times had an important story about Boris Johnson’s response to Covid-19 behind a paywall, so some people made it free to access and some journalists/ reporters took it really badly. Demanding that people should pay them to read the article.
There seems to be a real panic among the British Media. Which is weird because most are owned by Billionaires who I would have thought would be able to bail them out, especially Murdoch. Unless they get paid shit and have no job security.
The other thing I have noticed is just how hated the British Press are by the public. Every time a reporter asks the public to buy their newspaper, they get a lot of backlash and a lot of receipts of how their papers have written inflammatory things; anti-NHS, anti-immigrant, anti-welfare etc in the past.
I have disliked the British Media for a long time, but seeing the treatment of Meghan has really opened my eyes. It was especially disheartening to see whenever they would write an article about her, the fake story would spread like wildfire. The papers still have a huge audience and a lot of influence, but they are also very hated and distrusted by a lot of people too.
Now that their golden goose has cut them off, it must be an even bigger blow.
