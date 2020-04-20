“Sam Smith didn’t get a coronavirus test, but they know they had it” links

Sam Smith didn’t get a coronavirus test, but they know they had it. [Buzzfeed]

Rachel McAdams revealed more in one small Zoom interview than she has in a decade’s worth of magazine interviews. [LaineyGossip]

Just the idea of this makes me sick to my stomach . [Dlisted]

Shake Shack is returning their $10 million PPP loan. [Just Jared]

Did this Penelope Cruz look age well? [Go Fug Yourself]

Does anyone want the Angelyne bio-pic? [OMG Blog]

Were you ever into Ethan Embry? Hm. [Pajiba]

Feminist win: Trump administration pays women a lot of money to do nothing. [Jezebel]

Denver nurses protest the morons who are protesting the lockdown. [Towleroad]

A Teen Mom pyramid scheme! [Starcasm]

Clare Waight Keller’s best Givenchy looks. [RCFA]