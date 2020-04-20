“Sam Smith didn’t get a coronavirus test, but they know they had it” links
  • April 20, 2020

  • By Kaiser
Sam Smith on the red carpet at the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball, O2 Arena, London

Sam Smith didn’t get a coronavirus test, but they know they had it. [Buzzfeed]
Rachel McAdams revealed more in one small Zoom interview than she has in a decade’s worth of magazine interviews. [LaineyGossip]
Just the idea of this makes me sick to my stomach . [Dlisted]
Shake Shack is returning their $10 million PPP loan. [Just Jared]
Did this Penelope Cruz look age well? [Go Fug Yourself]
Does anyone want the Angelyne bio-pic? [OMG Blog]
Were you ever into Ethan Embry? Hm. [Pajiba]
Feminist win: Trump administration pays women a lot of money to do nothing. [Jezebel]
Denver nurses protest the morons who are protesting the lockdown. [Towleroad]
A Teen Mom pyramid scheme! [Starcasm]
Clare Waight Keller’s best Givenchy looks. [RCFA]

Sam Smith at the induction ceremony for...

3 Responses to ““Sam Smith didn’t get a coronavirus test, but they know they had it” links”

  1. Mac says:
    April 20, 2020 at 12:33 pm

    Once antibody testing gets going, I think we are going to find out many of us had it. I’m glad Sam and their sister are better.

    Reply
  2. Veronica says:
    April 20, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    Honestly, it’s nice that most celeb outlets are respecting Smith’s non-binary status. I’d forgotten until I was reading it, so kudos.

    That 1995 can of Chef Boyardee is probably the best weight loss supplement I’ve seen on the market yet. 🤢

    Reply
  3. sa says:
    April 20, 2020 at 12:54 pm

    I don’t know if we all see the same ads on this site, but I am getting an add for cookware on the side of the page that shows really delicious looking food and is making me want chinese food so badly. I have been eating my way through my pantry and freezer for over a month and that ad may break me.

    Reply

