Robert DeNiro: the pandemic is like 9/11, ‘It feels the same… it happened too fast’

For weeks, I’ve seen New Yorkers compare the city’s quarantine lockdown and mortality rate to 9/11. While I think a quarantine and a terrorist attack are very different things, the comparison is definitely there: the air of tragedy, the sadness, the fear and anxiety, the empty city streets, the collapse of local businesses. Robert De Niro is now making that comparison too – he spoke to CNN last Friday about what’s been happening:

Robert De Niro is painting a picture of what it is like to live in New York City — the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. The actor, 76, spoke to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Friday in which he bluntly stated he was unimpressed by the delayed response the federal government had to address the virus, although he praised New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“I wish that people, the government had acted earlier,” De Niro said via Deadline. “They had enough warning. Because we would not be at this stage of this pandemic, I think, if that had happened.”

De Niro compared the feel of the to 9/11, saying, “It feels the same, except this is like something we see in a movie. It happened too fast. It’s unreal to see every big city in the world just sort of empty. You only see that in a movie, and it’s happening to us.”

De Niro did praise Cuomo, 62, telling Tapper the governor was “doing a great job. It’s so refreshing to see him speak and take charge, no matter what happens. He took action. I think he’s great. He’s a New Yorker. Italian-American. I understand him without him having to say too much.”