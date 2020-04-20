Ellen DeGeneres hasn’t paid her crew in a month or checked in with anyone

Ellen DeGeneres has been recording her talk show from home for several weeks now. All of the talk show hosts have been doing the same – Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and on and on. I think The View peeps are still going to the studio, but they’re just social-distancing and they don’t have an audience. We’re getting to see which hosts do well with low-fi and which hosts are basically garbage. Personally, I don’t think Ellen has handled it well, but to be fair, she’s seemed bored with her show for years now. As she’s shooting from home, she’s obviously using very few of her crew members and staffers. And since she’s not using them, she’s not paying them. Or showing any concern for them whatsoever. From Variety:
Crew members from Ellen DeGeneres’ long-running daytime talk show are distressed and outraged over their treatment from top producers amid the coronavirus pandemic, numerous insiders affiliated with the series told Variety. The core stage crew for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” consisting of more than 30 employees, received no written communication about the status of their working hours, pay, or inquiries about their mental and physical health from producers for over a month, said two sources, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity. Higher-ups in production would occasionally answer phone calls but reveal little, added one of the sources. The crew was further incensed by the show’s recent hire of an outside, non-union tech company to help DeGeneres tape remotely from her home in California.
When production executives finally did weigh in, nearly all crew members were told last week to brace for a 60% reduction in pay, even as the show continues to air, according to sources close to the matter. Only four core crew members currently work on the remote version of the broadcast, added insiders, who find this treatment to be totally inconsistent with DeGeneres’ daily message to her audiences: “be kind.”
For more than two weeks, from late March through April 9, crew members — from lighting to camera operators to grips — were left in the dark about if and how much they would be paid. Phone calls to crew members from a production coordinator at Telepictures, the Warner Bros. unit that produces “Ellen,” were sporadic and often lacking any information before and after the 14-day blackout. The lack of transparency continued as DeGeneres expanded her output from hosting four shows a week to five, shot over two days, said individuals with knowledge of the schedule. Radio silence from producers created anxiety among crew members who feared they would be furloughed and, in that case, would need to explore unemployment benefits.
Confounded, the “Ellen” crew sought information from colleagues on similar shows, many of whom had opposite experiences from theirs, said sources. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” stagehands were paid from host Kimmel’s own pocket during initial COVID-19 shutdowns, two insiders familiar with that set told Variety, and since returning to the air network ABC is paying their full rates. “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” and Showtime’s “Desus & Mero” have also all had transparent communication and are paying full rates, sources said. Spokespersons for those individual shows declined to comment on the matter.
I didn’t know that about Kimmel paying people out of his own pocket, what a great guy. That’s great that so many other shows are looking out for their crews too – Desus & Mero is the only one I’ve watched with any regularity since the quarantine and they’re doing a great job with the banter via link-up from their separate homes. As for Ellen’s show… I know everyone likes to say that she’s a horrid person who treats people like garbage, and I completely believe those stories. But! This issue isn’t solely about her. She has producers and executive producers who are not communicating with people. Maybe it’s a top-down disregard for the welfare of peasants, but still. Even if Ellen doesn’t give a sh-t – and clearly she does not – then it’s still the responsibility of like five other people to communicate with staff and figure out this sh-t.
I have to say Kimmel isn’t perfect – but he’s grown a lot over the years. He seems to genuinely care about his staff, which is a big gold star in my books.
If you’d asked me months ago if 2020 was going to be the year that came for Ellen, I wouldn’t have said ever guessed it might be the case. There’s been rumors for SO long at this point, I figured nothing would ever change.
Also, have we noticed that she sure is making a buck from Purple Carrot (I’m sure she’s behind Portia’s videos) DURING the crisis? So she’s capitalizing on the pandemic while refusing to pay her staff. Awful, she’s wretched.
Kaiser, I put blame on Ellen. She should know better as a grown adult what she should do. The buck stops with her, the show is named after her. Her staff look up to her and she is letting them down. I too believe the stories about her. This virus is bringing people and business in their true light. Like the mega corporations that took money meant for small businesses. It’s all the same.
Can’t wait for her downfall.
What an unpleasant person. Good to know.
Good for those shows that are paying all their crew! That is fantastic and I am happy they are doing that because those shows don’t work without a lot of people we never see or hear of.
As for Ellen, that is disgusting she could help them out, not use a non union crew and if she couldn’t pay them full salaries (i mean she makes $50 million so she should) she could at least be transparent with them. The idea of not knowing during this is terrible. All companies need to be honest and forthright during this.
Have never been a fan, she always came across as uber fake to me and have read many many stories of how mean she really is over the years. A, glad it’s finally all coming out.
Plus in the last photo – what has she done to her face!
Ellen has showed her @ss so many times. But Kaiser has a point, there is a chain of command that should also be responsible for making sure things like this doesnt happen.
It really bums me out that she is a crap person, just because I remember watching her standup in the late 80s and early 90s, and she was so. freaking. funny! But I guess that a lot of comedians are sort of dark and unhappy, which is crazy to me, but I guess the way it is. She really needs some comeuppance and I am here for it
There is a chain of command and the direction ultimately comes from Ellen, whether she explicitly says something or not.