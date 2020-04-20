Duchess Meghan’s GMA interview was just a Disney promo for ‘Elephant’

As much as I wanted a Zoom interview with Duchess Meghan this morning on Good Morning America, I’m happy that it wasn’t that. GMA had been airing a hype-commercial about how they were carrying a new interview with Duchess Meghan, but “new” is a relative term. It was new to us in that we have never seen it. It was not new in the sense that the “interview” was filmed last year as part of a behind-the-scenes hype thing for Disney’s Elephant, the documentary Meghan narrated. Here you go:
Duchess Meghan Markle talks about Disneynature film 'Elephant' in exclusive 1st look that features an interview with producers from last summer. https://t.co/mzu6P496cg pic.twitter.com/F3eaXQuAne
— Good Morning America (@GMA) April 20, 2020
It’s fine. It is what it is: a Disney promotion on the network owned by Disney. But it did make me wonder if and how Meghan (especially) will give her “first interview,” post-royal. I’m sure there was a plan in place before the virus changed everything. So what’s the new plan? An exclusive with at least one network, one would assume. 60 Minutes? 20/20? Dateline? I still wonder.
Lol. I love how WRONG the British tabloids got this. Again. It was just a promo. Lolol.
All dressed up and no tea to sip.
I think we knew this is what the ‘interview’ was going to be and who doesn’t love an elephant?
The documentary looks really interesting, (I won’t pay for Disney Plus) but looks good and I do love elephants. I think she is really good at voice over work she has a nice public speaking voice.
It really was made into something else by the haters.
What does stand out to me, is that she is polished and well spoken. And it just hits home what a gem the BRF is missing – and all their fault.
LOVE elephants. I am not adding another streaming service but I bet this is good. I think this is an interesting project that plays on her skills well, she is a great public speaker which is not easy for a lot of people so I am glad she is picking things that highlight that.
Question and it may be stupid but is she a formal royal? I thought they were still royal just not working? Am i wrong on this?
What’s your definition of royal? A member of the royal family? If so yes. But if your definition of a royal is someone who gets taxpayer funding and does duties on behalf of the queen then no she’s not
So by your definition Beatrice and Eugenie are not royals.
OK you need to calm down a bit- not loving the attacks. However, in the video the GMA anchor said former royal and I thought they were still royal so I was clarifying. I am not attacking Harry and Meghan by asking this question.
@Mel I didn’t say that. I simply asked Amy what her opinion of royal was.
@Amy: it was not an attack. I was simply just asking what your own definition was because people have different definitions.
I mean we all knew there would be no tea and that it was pre recorded. Or at least people were saying it.
I know im gonna be burnt by this but why do we accept the fact that harry got her this gig because of his privilige? I mean lets call them out too.
What’s their to call out? All royals get the opportunities they get because of who they are. What they do with them and how much effort they put into them is what distinguishes them from each other
We saw the video of that actually happening, so yes, you’re correct.
That said she is an actor and this is in her wheelhouse so she is qualified for the job. But had she not been Duchess of Suffolk and just “formerly of USA Network’s ‘Suits’” she would not have gotten the gig.
And yeah I’m going get burnt on this along with you.
Mumbles, that video was a fake
You’re going to get burnt because you constantly push tinhatter stories and try to present them as facts. But yes, keep playing the victim 🙄
I won’t come at you with a fork, but I’m not really sure what to call them out for. Presumably most of us network within our jobs and daily lives and take advantage of what privileges’ we are afforded to get things done or get ahead. The stated intention is to eventually become financially independent, this particular event funded a charity, but presumably they are going to need to make money so that Charlie doesn’t have to keep paying the bills. Of COURSE they are going to use their connections to make that happen, just like most of us do on a daily basis…they just have better connections and name recognition than most.
ETA: @ Mumbles — I agree that the title got the gig, I just don’t see anything wrong with using the title to get the gig…if that makes any sense.
Then you thoroughly deserve to be burnt because Harry did not get her this “gig.” The directors of the film were the ones that reached out to her because she and Harry were working with EWB director, Micheal Chase, who was also involved in the film. Disney CEO was not involved in the nitty gritty negotiation of this. How is it even a gig if it earns her nothing?
You’re on the wrong website for that. Meghan had a steady C-List career before she met Harry. She was probably more well known for her blog/ influencing than for acting. I wouldn’t say that Harry necessarily got her this job, but her new increased name recognition probably did. I think she did a really good job narrating a documentary for children. Her voiceover seemed enthusiastic and age appropriate to me.
I doubt she is going to give a post royal exit interview. Why would she? I think they will just get on with their plans when that is allowed as the pandemic clears.
+1
100% agree.