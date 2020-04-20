Duchess Meghan’s GMA interview was just a Disney promo for ‘Elephant’

As much as I wanted a Zoom interview with Duchess Meghan this morning on Good Morning America, I’m happy that it wasn’t that. GMA had been airing a hype-commercial about how they were carrying a new interview with Duchess Meghan, but “new” is a relative term. It was new to us in that we have never seen it. It was not new in the sense that the “interview” was filmed last year as part of a behind-the-scenes hype thing for Disney’s Elephant, the documentary Meghan narrated. Here you go:

Duchess Meghan Markle talks about Disneynature film 'Elephant' in exclusive 1st look that features an interview with producers from last summer. https://t.co/mzu6P496cg pic.twitter.com/F3eaXQuAne — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 20, 2020

It’s fine. It is what it is: a Disney promotion on the network owned by Disney. But it did make me wonder if and how Meghan (especially) will give her “first interview,” post-royal. I’m sure there was a plan in place before the virus changed everything. So what’s the new plan? An exclusive with at least one network, one would assume. 60 Minutes? 20/20? Dateline? I still wonder.