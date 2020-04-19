Duchess Meghan will be interviewed on Good Morning America on Monday

The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex visit the Redwoods Treewalk in Rotorua

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen out and about in LA on Thursday, in photos published on Friday/Saturday. Of course, we already saw them volunteering with Project Angel Food (which they did last Wednesday), but now paparazzi caught a glimpse of them walking their two dogs, the rescue beagle Guy and a black dog whose name we do not know. You can see the photos below, at the Daily Mail:

I was concerned that Meghan and Harry’s secret location might have been discovered by the paparazzi, but from the looks of it, I think the paps maybe trailed their “Porsche SUV.” Or maybe they went to a higher traffic area to walk their dogs and that’s how they were discovered. I’m actually pretty impressed that they managed to stay in complete lockdown (without being spotted once) for a full month in LA, before last week’s rash of public sightings. It’s almost as if… Meghan and Harry got into the groove of quarantine life and they’ve decided to make some slow moves back into the public sphere. It feels like many people are doing that, actually. In Meghan’s case, she’s really going to re-enter the public sphere on Monday: she’ll do her first “post-royal” interview with Good Morning America, apparently to publicize her Disney documentary Elephant.

The Duchess of Sussex will give her first TV interview since stepping down as a senior working member of the royal family and relocating back to Los Angeles with husband Prince Harry and baby son Archie. Meghan will appear on Good Morning America on Monday alongside her friend, and GMA host Gayle King, to discuss the Disney documentary, Elephant, which she provided voiceover work for. In a clip shared on Instagram, a preview of the segment gives fans a glimpse at Meghan as she sits down with Gayle. “On GMA Monday, Meghan Markle with an exclusive first look at the Disney documentary Elephant,” a voice-over says over the clip.

Meghan recorded the voiceover for Disneynature’s new film in autumn 2019, after being approached by the filmmakers, Mark and Vanessa Berlowitz, earlier in the summer. Meghan had been aware of the film for some time and had seen some of the footage taken over a few years, so the team thought she would be a good fit for the narration given her passion for the subject.

The Duchess signed the voiceover deal in return for a donation to wildlife charity, Elephants Without Borders. A trailer for Elephant revealed that it “follows one family’s extraordinary 1,000-mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives.” The film is available for streaming on Disney+ now, and you’ll be able to get seven days of the streaming service free when you sign up.

[From Hello]

True story: Gayle King is actually the morning show anchor on CBS, not ABC (ABC airs Good Morning America). Robin Roberts is the co-anchor of Good Morning America. Black women are not interchangeable, Hello Magazine. But thanks for playing. While Hello got that wrong, it is true that Meghan will be interviewed on GMA. And while I imagine the interview will be promotion for the Disney film, come on, of course Robin Roberts will ask Meghan some personal questions. I can’t wait!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue their Australia/ New Zealand Tour

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to “Duchess Meghan will be interviewed on Good Morning America on Monday”

  1. Aurora says:
    April 19, 2020 at 8:05 am

    The interview is from behind the scenes footage of “Elephant”. The network is being a bit misleading.

    Reply
  2. YT says:
    April 19, 2020 at 8:13 am

    Good for her! Should be interesting.

    Do you think William and Kate will be fearfully watching? LOL

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment