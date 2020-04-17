There’s video of Duchess Meghan & Harry making deliveries for Project Angel Food

TMZ and other outlets got their hands on a video of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in LA, volunteering on the ground with Project Angel Food. Both Harry and Meghan are wearing face masks – well, Meghan is wearing a real mask and Harry just has a bandana – and they’re wearing regular old casual clothes. The video clearly came from some kind of surveillance camera outside of a building. A security guard or building manager likely hunted down the footage, filmed it on his or her own phone and sold it to several outlets:
Is it wrong that I was looking at Meghan’s baggy shirt to see if she had a hint of bump? I apologize! But we just haven’t seen her in so long! I like their easy vibe, and they seem to be chatting with each other as they’re dropping off food. Remember, LA is Meghan’s town. She knows her way around. And as it turns out, it was Meghan’s mom Doria who recommended Project Angel Food for their volunteer work:
“They actually did two deliveries for us — one on Easter Sunday and one on Wednesday — and they’ve done it quietly,” Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food’s executive director, tells PEOPLE. “We’re completely honored. They were extremely down to earth and genuinely interested in every single person they met. They engaged with our chefs, they engaged with clients — they just wanted to make sure that people felt the love and appreciation. Their goal was really to just honor our chefs and staffs and volunteers by being of service.”
“What Meghan said is she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy. It’s just beautiful,” he adds. “There’s obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them. They both are individuals who want to know about others. Our clients are clients who are often forgotten. They really wanted to go visit these people. They wanted to see them and talk to them and hopefully put a smile on their faces.”
Ayoub says Meghan knew about Project Angel Food from when she previously lived in L.A. and wanted to help. The non-profit has over 400 people on their waiting list amid the coronavirus pandemic. “She said she wanted to do something to give back on Easter and was talking to her mom [Doria Ragland] and her mom told her that Project Angel Food needs help and Meghan said, ‘Yes, brilliant.’ They really wanted to ease the workload of our drivers because they deliver to between 50 and 60 people a day. Meghan and Harry took about six deliveries last Sunday and then they said, ‘We want to do it again and we want more,’ so they took 14 deliveries on Wednesday.”
Before they set out on their delivery route, Meghan and Harry paid a visit to the Project Angel Food facility. “I gave them a tour of the facility,” Ayoub says. “They asked a lot of questions about the clients, about how the food is done and how much food is made. We talked about how the meals are medically-tailored and geared towards each client, they met with our chefs and then we gave them all our social distancing protocols for the deliveries and they wore gloves and makes and they kept six feet away.”
“What Meghan said is she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy.” I love it. She wanted to show her husband her town, but not the glitz and glamour, but through volunteerism. And of course Doria was instrumental!
