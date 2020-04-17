Prince William & Kate support the Every Mind Matters campaign with a new interview

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did a BBC morning show interview from Anmer Hall, via video link-up this morning. The interview seemed to be surprisingly intensive – they talked about how their three children are quite active and homeschooling them has been a challenge, but even then, Kate made the kids do school work through the Easter holiday (meaning, their school would have been off anyway, but she made them study). They talked about keeping in touch with their family via video chat, and said they hoped Charles would make a full recovery. The Daily Mail had exhaustive coverage here. I have to think – should I even say this? – that they were especially keen to do a joint interview today because, you know, Prince Harry did the Zoom call with WellChild and the Sussexes are volunteering in LA. The one-upmanship is real. Here’s a clip from the interview:
In this clip, they’re talking about the Every Mind Matters campaign, which is part of the NHS’s mental health campaign, supported by Heads Together/The Royal Foundation. It’s about prioritizing one’s mental health on a daily level, even in a pandemic. The Cambridges posted nine tips on their social media:
1. Daily routines & set yourself goals – even small ones can help with structure
2. Look after your body; try to eat healthy, drink water & exercise regularly
3. Try maintain a regular sleeping pattern
4. Do things you enjoy or try learning something new
5. Stay connected with friends & family via telephone & video calls, or social media;
6. Talk about your worries with someone you trust, or try a helpline
7. Acknowledge difficult feelings and try and manage unhelpful thoughts
8. Try and find time to relax, and try simple relaxation techniques
9. Keep your mind active. Read, write, play games, do crossword puzzles, drawing, cooking and painting
All of which sound incredibly obvious, but sure, I’ll buy that many people need to be reminded of this kind of stuff. Not only did they release these helpful (?) tips, they also recorded a voiceover for “a special film aimed at directing people to coronavirus-related mental health support” which will air on Monday. Here’s a clip/trailer:
Now, more than ever, Every Mind Matters.
There are things we can all do to help look after our mental wellbeing during this challenging time.
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 17, 2020
Such a flurry of activity! Much work, so keen.
"Although you don't want to scare them…I think it's important to acknowledge it…in an age appropriate way"
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talk about life in #lockdown and explain how they're telling their children.
More here: https://t.co/FJX19J0e10
— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 17, 2020
Once again – they have never once considered the mental health of the family they drove out of the U.K.
They are hypocrites of the highest order.
PS Unable’s tan is hideous.
Yup. And there were a lot of comments to that effect on twitter.
I do find the flurry of activity interesting. I don’t think its just about H&M, I think its a realization somewhere in the royal fold that this is a different type of crisis than World War II. This is the type of crisis that leads people to realize how relatively useless the royal family is and that their lives go on the exact same with or without them. So I think they are making this effort to ensure that people don’t forget about the royals.
I feel like we have seen William more in the past week than we usually do.
Has anyone seen the BTL comments on the Daily Wail (ew) regarding Penis with Teeth and Wiglet’s mental health ‘initiatives’? Hint – they’re calling for a republic
Lol why they are calling for republic?? All those rr and their stan praise them to heaven. It’s very surprising though to hear this from normal people.
@Aria Not today, my friend: not today! The phrase ‘Dolittles’ is also being employed widely, and to deadly effect.
Ain’t karma grand?
Yes, DF is the best source, remember all of those comments about meghan?
Lol dailymail reader ass kisser of cambridge that’s why we are surprised seeing comments like that in them.
I wouldn’t know, i don’t read dailymail articles let alone comments but it is good to know we consider them relevant and worth repeating.
The reason it’s so interesting to people that the DF comments are negative about FFK and his boring bride is that it illustrates how quickly the tide turns – not how accurate the comments are.
@A read what @GuestWho said. That’s probably what Andrew meant. DM comments sing the Cambridges praises and today they are not. It just means the usual group that likes them isn’t liking them.
Doesn’t mean they are right or accurate.
It looks like the Daily Fail will have to buy more bots to hate on Meghan. Or they will have their employees do it ( which I heard is true).
I love how other people see these two for what they are.
Daily Fail readers, racist, xenophobic, misogynistic bunch once upon a time but today good judges of character and truth tellers.
@A lol dailymail is right wing and they hate Meghan with passion and kiss cambriges ass. Now seeing their own base turns again is funny to watch . The tides are turning and how long will press turn against them.
Like I said, they are racist, xenophobic, misogynistic. They thrive on hate. They hate kate and william just like they hate meghan but for them there is more to hate when it comes to her, that’s all there is. There is no need to celebrate them.
Heh, the part where he says we need to get away from the materialism….from the house his billionaire grandma gave him, that he and Unable then spent million$ of other people’s money on.
Also – he should just do an infomercial on how to cure baldness in quarantine.
@Marjorie Yes: HOW many taxpayer kitchens was it, now…? Two or three? I forget…
I know, I love that Harry and Meghan said no to prince charles when it comes to money and now live simple and frugal life.
@A I see how hard you trying to bait people to start fights with you, yr desperation is showing.
Just wondering if A is being rewarded in buttons and wiglets for services to the Crown.
Yeah, I don’t think they were expecting Harry & Meghan to start popping up in such a real way yet. For Kate, especially, this interview is out of character, but you got a change with the times, just like the podcast she did.
Why has no one told them that they really need to reposition their camera?
Such a flurry of activity screams of desperation to me. I wonder why the British royals push the FF King so much more than the F King. Is there any other instance in the world where this happens to this extent.
These two come across as useless to me sitting in their fancy mansions surrounded by help. They don’t come across as the right messengers for this task. We know they are not feeding the horses and cooking three meals a day, doing the dishes and laundry and mowing the lawn.
I like the tips they have given though. May be it will be useful for someone people. Is it me or Kate face looks very different like in her nose area or camera problem. Anyway good for keen cambridges for doing their part.
Kate’s eyes always look sad.. a similar look to the one we saw in the Buble post
It’s funny that the most “work” these two have done in years only happened when they didn’t have to leave their house to do it.
@I Pet Goats. That’s what I noticed too – Kate’s sad eyes.
On a practical note, how hard is it to raise the level of your laptop/camera so that it’s straight in front of you? On my desk I use a pile of books to put under it for video calls. Works a treat.
She seemed to have more confidence in the last video (with her yellow sweater on). She kept licking her lips and swallowing during this one. Maybe the format made it more daunting (charity small talk with kids vs interview)?
I was going to make the point that while all the kids engaged and calls are cute, it’s also really sad how they can’t hold a conversation with regular people, which is why they do so many kid things. God forbid they have a meaningful discussion or learn something instead of grinning maniacally for cute kid photo ops.
They push kate more towards kids is that kids doesnt listen to you and you can say dumb things to kids . That’s why her engagement with adult is bad and she come across force. Plus adult have hard time understands what she try to say in fake accent. In her kids engagement she mainly make silly face and photo OP. That too she Is not comfortable with children of colour. In the beginning of her marriage they put her in adult engagement and she failed miserably that’s why kp change the direction towards children because it will be less criticism towards her pretend work. If she really passionate towards kids than one of her charity with arts wont be closed. She is using kids charity to get less criticism.