Prince William & Kate support the Every Mind Matters campaign with a new interview

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did a BBC morning show interview from Anmer Hall, via video link-up this morning. The interview seemed to be surprisingly intensive – they talked about how their three children are quite active and homeschooling them has been a challenge, but even then, Kate made the kids do school work through the Easter holiday (meaning, their school would have been off anyway, but she made them study). They talked about keeping in touch with their family via video chat, and said they hoped Charles would make a full recovery. The Daily Mail had exhaustive coverage here. I have to think – should I even say this? – that they were especially keen to do a joint interview today because, you know, Prince Harry did the Zoom call with WellChild and the Sussexes are volunteering in LA. The one-upmanship is real. Here’s a clip from the interview:

In this clip, they’re talking about the Every Mind Matters campaign, which is part of the NHS’s mental health campaign, supported by Heads Together/The Royal Foundation. It’s about prioritizing one’s mental health on a daily level, even in a pandemic. The Cambridges posted nine tips on their social media:

1. Daily routines & set yourself goals – even small ones can help with structure

2. Look after your body; try to eat healthy, drink water & exercise regularly

3. Try maintain a regular sleeping pattern

4. Do things you enjoy or try learning something new

5. Stay connected with friends & family via telephone & video calls, or social media;

6. Talk about your worries with someone you trust, or try a helpline

7. Acknowledge difficult feelings and try and manage unhelpful thoughts

8. Try and find time to relax, and try simple relaxation techniques

9. Keep your mind active. Read, write, play games, do crossword puzzles, drawing, cooking and painting

All of which sound incredibly obvious, but sure, I’ll buy that many people need to be reminded of this kind of stuff. Not only did they release these helpful (?) tips, they also recorded a voiceover for “a special film aimed at directing people to coronavirus-related mental health support” which will air on Monday. Here’s a clip/trailer:

Now, more than ever, Every Mind Matters. There are things we can all do to help look after our mental wellbeing during this challenging time. Visit https://t.co/2TMbOmDHmQ for more information and create your 'Mind Plan' today.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/tlncVcnsX8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 17, 2020

Such a flurry of activity! Much work, so keen.

"Although you don't want to scare them…I think it's important to acknowledge it…in an age appropriate way"

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talk about life in #lockdown and explain how they're telling their children.

More here: https://t.co/FJX19J0e10 pic.twitter.com/00I2YZnvcu — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 17, 2020