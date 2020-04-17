Duchess Meghan backs Hubb Community Kitchen meal-delivery program

In all honesty, I’ve been laughing to myself for like ten solid minutes. The Duchess of Sussex is thousands of miles away and she’s still doing more for England than, you know, that other couple. Meghan was racially abused, harassed, smeared and exiled. And still she rises with a smile and a generosity of spirit. Meghan apparently did a Zoom call with some of the women from the Hubb Community Kitchen last week, and the call is only coming out now. Why now? Because the Evening Standard wanted to package the call together with the news that Meghan is backing the newspaper’s appeal to raise money for vulnerable populations in London during the coronacrisis.
The Duchess of Sussex today backed the Evening Standard’s “moving” appeal to raise funds for the delivery of food to poor, elderly and vulnerable Londoners during the coronavirus epidemic. Meghan’s support for our Food for London Now appeal came as the community kitchen close to Grenfell Tower that she supports unveiled a new meals delivery service for families struggling to feed themselves during the lockdown. The initiative will be launched on Monday when the Hubb Community Kitchen plan to start cooking between 250 and 300 meals a day, three days a week.
It follows a Zoom conference call last week, when the duchess talked to women involved in running the kitchen about how they could adapt their service to feed people at a time when social-distancing rules prevent it from opening as normal. Much of the produce will be supplied by the Standard’s charity partner The Felix Project which sources surplus food from cafés, restaurants and supermarkets.
Meghan said: “The spirit of the Hubb Community Kitchen has always been one of caring, giving back and helping those in need, initially in Grenfell and now throughout the UK. A home-cooked meal from one neighbour to another, when they need it most, is what community is all about. I’m so proud of the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, and the continued support The Felix Project gives them to carry out these acts of goodwill, which at this moment are urgently needed. I’m equally moved by the many people who are contributing to the Evening Standard’s campaign to raise money for these vital organisations in the wake of Covid-19.”
The meals will be prepared in the cooks’ homes and delivered by another charity, StreetGames, which runs the Fit And Fed campaign that aims to provide nutritious meals for children at risk of going hungry during the school holidays. Last year, Felix made 48 deliveries to the kitchen, enough for more than 43,000 meals, and this year it has delivered eight times, equivalent to 5,000 meals. Mark Curtin, Felix’s chief executive, said: “The women of Hubb Community Kitchen have stepped up yet again in the face of a global pandemic. We stand together with all of our partners to get food to people most at risk of experiencing hunger and malnutrition in this time of need.”
Evening Standard proprietor Evgeny Lebedev said: “It is a pleasure to have the backing of the Duchess of Sussex for our campaign. Her support for the survivors of the Grenfell fire is truly admirable. Our campaign will continue to support the Hubb Community Kitchen, along with so many other essential community organisations at this time. This is a crisis, and I am grateful for Meghan’s endorsement.”
Meghan is not in charge of the Hubb Community Kitchen, she just spearheaded the cookbook, which raised so much money that Hubb was funded to stay open for, I don’t know, several years, probably. The Hubb community leaders were the ones deciding to work with the other charities to make and deliver food to vulnerable communities, and my guess is that Meghan worked behind the scenes alongside the Evening Standard to put all the pieces together. Now Meghan is putting her face and name on the program, which will help them raise even more money. Personally, I still love the fact that food insecurity and hunger is one of Meghan’s big issues. Her first big project as a royal was the cookbook, and her first big moves as a post-royal are “volunteering with Project Angel Food” and supporting a meals-on-wheels-type program in London.
And still THE QUEEN chose pedo Andy….
Bwahahahahaha 😂😂😂😂😂😂@Eleonor, i burst out laughing at yr post. Those fools could have really had a bad bitch
So it seems like the Food for London Now campaign is organizing all these other organizations and connecting them etc so that food isn’t wasted and still gets to people who need it, and Meghan got the Hubb involved with the campaign? Am I interpreting that correctly? I think I’m missing some of the details, but overall this seems like a great way to keep feeding people.
At any rate – I love that she works behind the scenes, and I also love that she is on the front page of the Evening Standard.
I love that a pixelated screenshot of Meghan can make the cover of a mainstream newspaper.
It takes up half the front page!! And people doubt her star power or influence.
I can’t wait for the Wombat and Kandance to try to imitate the work Meghan and Harry are doing. Don’t be surprised if they start donating to food charities, or deliver food in baseball caps and jeans soon.
Wombat and Kandance? What is wrong with you?
It’s a gossip site. Don’t like it, don’t read it. Concern troll post somewhere else.
Hi Carole Middleton
Are you lost? This site is called “CeleBITCHY”
Ppl coming up with all these creative names, I’ll end up forgetting their actual names…like Talcum X!😂
Creative? You seem like a very lovely and generous person.
Why thank you A! And you seem quite lonely stalking every thread to cap for your faves, WillNot and KanNot! Please go get a life!
Like I said, such a lovely person, sometimes internet is so vicious so it is good to know there are kind people like you here.
Those are good new ones to add to ‘Cain and Unable’ ‘WillNot and Kannot’ ‘Petulant and Keen’. Nicknames they’ve earned through their own vicious, abusive, and petty actions.
I love how she’s just so inspiring despite of all the hate and vitriol that continues to come her way. It’s tough to turn the other cheek when you’ve got it coming at you non-stop, but she just seems to rise above all the BS, stays focused and gets to work helping others. Go get ‘em, Meghan. What an amazing person! No wonder Harry’s so proud of her.
This is incredible.
So glad the Sussexes are continuing to work without anyone undermining them.
Maybe one day I’ll be as nice as Meghan.
I said the same thing below……….she is much nicer than I am and probably could ever be! I would have let Harry deal with the UK. she can focus on the US where she will be much more welcomed and much less envied because she has something others do not
I’m glad Meghan isn’t like that. She cares about her patronage’s and the Hubb ladies and wants to continue helping them. She had a rough time with the press and RF but not her patronage’s. I would be disappointed if she cut off all contact with them because she left the UK. She wants to help all people and charities no matter where they are located. The press and RF are awful but not her patronage’s or the Hubb ladies.
Wow. Now this is leadership in action. I love how the royal family didn’t like Meghan showing them up when she was there but guess what, she still shows their laziness up anyway. I am laughing along with you!
I think Meghan loves those women. I get the sense that whenever she is in LDN, she always pops in to say hi to them.
They were probably the few who were genuine in welcoming her with arms wide open…….when I think those women were attacked by trying to destroy Meghan!!! Meghan is a much better person than I am
totally, the genuine love and respect between them is obvious.
These two really are 100% about that life! Looks like Doria and Diana raised 2 souls with hearts filled with compassion and empathy!!❤
The difference between being The Queen, The Future Queen and just being a True Queen.
In all seriousness, I like that her and Harry have picked angle to tackle (food insecurity) and active putting feet on the ground and connecting folks to the necessary causes to combat it. There’s no confusion about what cause they’re taking on and what exactly they’re doing to help.
Right, and food insecurity is a very “tangible” thing. There are concrete actions the average person can take to help. I’m going to look today to see if there are similar food delivery services in my area (I know there are, I just want to find the specific names etc) to which I can donate. I’m sure that lots of Sussex fans are doing the same.
These are wonderful initiatives but I hate that people are going hungry in rich nations. The whole issue of food insecurity seems to be growing and it is perhaps the most tangible expression of the ever growing social and economic inequality. This is end-stage capitalism.
ArtHistorian, have you read Hunger The Oldest Problem by Martin Caparros? Interesting read about all of this.
On CKNW yesterday I learned we cannot get enough workers in a timely fashion to pick the crops. So crops won’t get picked or shipped. Because the workers (I forget the actual term, but we import them…) have to self-isolate for 2 weeks before they can work.
Cherries, strawberries, our world-famous blueberries, nothing picked. What does get picked will be much more expensive. and because they have to isolate, the crops won’t get picked in a timely fashion, meaning we’ll lose about 1/2, which means what does come onto the market will be very expensive. When many have lost income, food insecurity is becoming very real here in BC, Canada
Meghan is one smart cookie.
Food (in)security is such a big issue, I love that they are working it too Kaiser.
I love that a lot of the work that the Sussexes have done was to just be helpful and giving and not for publicity. We wouldn’t even have found out about the LA food delivery if one of the recipients (and now the program director) hadn’t talked about it. I love that by the time we hear about their work it’s done or clearly actionable. It’s not just letting us know how hard they are thinking about something or that they’ve convened yet another panel to help them “learn more.”
Yup! These two are walking the walk, and not just talking the talk! They’re definitely following in their mothers’ 👣👣!
This is the way to coordinate multiple charities to accomplish a unified goal, without injecting a middle man to skim off some of the funds donated. Meghan, and Harry, just continue to show how it’s properly done.
Connecting and coordinating resources has been Meghan’s MO from the start. Duchess of Solutions is an apt name for her.
Exactly this C-shell. The Hubb Community Kitchen has been working with a food redistribution charity that the Sussexes had on the monthly rotation. Now after Harry put the Hubb ladies in touch with Street Games, a youth charity he’s visited a few times in the past, all three are working together to make& deliver meals to struggling Londoners. Hope the fund achieves its goals
Every day she goes higher.
The Hubb women and amazing and this is amazing. That reminds me, I need to make that avocado dip again.
This does make me a bit sad though. Meghan accomplished a lot in 1.5 years as an “official” princess and senior royal. The Hubb cookbook is a top 5 best project to ever come out of the BRF. When it happened I remember people here envisioning the project expanding throughout t he U.K., Meghan working with different communities and maybe releasing more cookbooks. It could still happen I guess but it won’t be the same. It’s really a big shame the BRF stifled her efforts instead of empowering her.
This was great and you can see it meant a lot to the recipients. Cue Cain and Unable doing something similar in their usual uncomfortable manner as having to mix with the plebs. Cue William in jeans, a shirt and suit jacket and Unable in super skinny jeggings making sure the paps/trailing press pack get a good shot of her looking engaged.
I also love that these shots are clearly CCTV footage and that there were not being followed by a press pack.
Once again: (another) lovely action! And I do love how focused Meghan is on what goals she wants to achieve for a charity. The Hubb women needed money so she got them some money. SmartWorks needed clothes so she gave them clothes. Luminary Bakery needed recognition about their second location opening and Meghan gave them a Vogue article.
I like how her work has tangible benefits and the people benefit straight away instead of waiting on something or someone for months
The chocolate cake in that cookbook has now been my birthday cake two years in a row!
I love how Meaghan always does specific things with a measurable outcome. William and Kate are just like hey guys now look at our next big concept *gestures vaguely* that will accomplish nothing.
Exactly this. Meghan is output focused and Will and Kate are 100000% about “bringing attention” to something by stopping by for 20 minutes, taking some photos, and patting themselves all the way home and then for another week afterwards.
I just knew she was also doing Zoom meetings. Love this! And I love how Harry was also involved with getting the Hubb ladies and Street Games together. Love these two.