“Beyonce made her first lockdown appearance on the Disney sing-along” links

Beyonce revealed herself during the Disney sing-a-long last night. She performed “When You Wish Upon a Star.” [LaineyGossip]
Frye Festival fraudster wants out of prison. [Dlisted]
Sam Heughan is tired of being harassed online. [Just Jared]
Vintage Rihanna at the Kids Choice Awards! [Go Fug Yourself]
My theory is that the same ad company made all of those similar coronavirus commercials for various companies. [OMG Blog]
Yes, I’ve heard that Run has some good parts, but it’s not the best show. [Pajiba]
Vaping doesn’t make the coronavirus worse. [Jezebel]
Texas Lt. Gov. warns of a corona-zombie apocalypse in the third wave. [Towleroad]
Ellen DeGeneres continues to be unkind to her staff. [The Blemish]
I remember what a big deal it was that The Crow was “cursed.” [Seriously OMG]

