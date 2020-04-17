“Beyonce made her first lockdown appearance on the Disney sing-along” links

LISTEN: Beyonce performs "When You Wish Upon a Star" and dedicates the song to health care workers. Just Perfect.#DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/Plkgxo2dcU — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 17, 2020

Beyonce revealed herself during the Disney sing-a-long last night. She performed “When You Wish Upon a Star.” [LaineyGossip]

Frye Festival fraudster wants out of prison. [Dlisted]

Sam Heughan is tired of being harassed online. [Just Jared]

Vintage Rihanna at the Kids Choice Awards! [Go Fug Yourself]

My theory is that the same ad company made all of those similar coronavirus commercials for various companies. [OMG Blog]

Yes, I’ve heard that Run has some good parts, but it’s not the best show. [Pajiba]

Vaping doesn’t make the coronavirus worse. [Jezebel]

Texas Lt. Gov. warns of a corona-zombie apocalypse in the third wave. [Towleroad]

Ellen DeGeneres continues to be unkind to her staff. [The Blemish]

I remember what a big deal it was that The Crow was “cursed.” [Seriously OMG]