Dr. Oz & Dr. Phil have been stridently pro-death on Fox News this week

There’s a rumor going around that Donald Trump is about to appoint Dr. Phil (not a medical doctor) and Dr. Oz (a real surgeon) to some kind of coronavirus taskforce. Why, you may ask? It’s because he has a very tiny brain and he only watches Fox News. Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz both appear on Fox News regularly, and they’ve both been saying a lot of sh-t on that channel about how we need to reopen the economy and reopen the schools. Here’s the awful Dr. Phil clip:

This is disgusting. Not just disgusting, it’s stupid. Even Donald Trump (a moron) has realized that he can’t restart the economy as soon as he wants. But I’m sure he’ll want to surround himself with people telling him he should. And here’s the Dr. Oz clip:

Oz to Sean Bloody Hannity: “First, we need our mojo back…I tell you, schools are a very appetizing opportunity… the opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3 percent in terms of total mortality” and that the death rate “might be a trade-off some folks would consider.” The reaction was so swift that Dr. Oz released a video statement/apology:

Don’t get me wrong, I’m very worried about the children living in food-insecure homes too, just as I’m worried about all the kids that need school to escape abuse and to help them grow into the people they can be. But I’m also deeply uncomfortable with the breezy way Oz dismissed the deaths of thousands of kids with a shrug. And this wasn’t an isolated statement – the Washington Post pointed out that Oz has been making lots of pro-death comments about reopening the economy on Fox News. He’s also been answering a lot of coronavirus questions with “medical authority” even though he has zero medical background in viruses, pandemics, etc.

  1. Lightpurple says:
    April 17, 2020 at 10:04 am

    I just can’t with these idiots.

  2. Tate says:
    April 17, 2020 at 10:04 am

    This crisis is truly revealing people for who they really are.

  3. Whatnow says:
    April 17, 2020 at 10:06 am

    I’m not trying to hijack the thread or anything like that.

    I really didn’t know where to put this so here we go.

    Is it just me or are there incredibly annoying loading pop-up ads on this page anymore?

    Any way to prevent it?

    Thank you and now back to your regularly scheduled comments

  4. Cacec04 says:
    April 17, 2020 at 10:07 am

    As long as these elites aren’t affected by it they don’t care. As soon as one of their kids die (not wishing that on anyone) they’ll turn around and say we shouldn’t have opened so soon with no sense of responsibility. How anyone is listening to these two “doctors” (might as well throw in Dr. Drew too) still is beyond me. There’s no way any of them could be practicing in real life as they flagrantly violate the “do no harm “ oath.

  5. Yoyo says:
    April 17, 2020 at 10:08 am

    Years ago someone told me Dr.Oz was a kook, I did not believe them, but he proved their opinion was right.

  6. stormsmama says:
    April 17, 2020 at 10:10 am

    AND THESE PEOPLE CLAIM THEY ARE PRO LIFE!!!!!!!

    As a woman who believes in choice I am enraged by the hypocrisy and blood thirsty greed of these monsters

    I wish they would just admit their agenda:
    Money, power, control, subservient women, mass poverty to control the majority, and more money power and control

  7. Sam says:
    April 17, 2020 at 10:10 am

    The biggest charlatans on TV. Odious creatures.

    Some people get the Jacinda’s of this world as their leader and the others get the orange dimwit.

  8. Sam the Pink says:
    April 17, 2020 at 10:11 am

    3% of school children in the US would amount to almost 2 millions deceased children.

    It also would not account for the deaths that would result from children who contract the virus and do not die but carry it home to their families.

    And why is he even going on a political commentary show now? Is he desperate for press?

  9. Scal says:
    April 17, 2020 at 10:12 am

    right now coronavirus is the 3rd most likely way to die in the US on a daily basis. Only heart disease and cancer are ahead. So more than accidents.

    But conmen are always going to pull out their straw men arguement

