Dr. Oz & Dr. Phil have been stridently pro-death on Fox News this week

There’s a rumor going around that Donald Trump is about to appoint Dr. Phil (not a medical doctor) and Dr. Oz (a real surgeon) to some kind of coronavirus taskforce. Why, you may ask? It’s because he has a very tiny brain and he only watches Fox News. Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz both appear on Fox News regularly, and they’ve both been saying a lot of sh-t on that channel about how we need to reopen the economy and reopen the schools. Here’s the awful Dr. Phil clip:
Dr. Phil appears on Laura Ingraham and says we don’t shut the country down for automobile deaths, cigarette related deaths, and swimming pool deaths pic.twitter.com/q8KCgLLClY
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 17, 2020
This is disgusting. Not just disgusting, it’s stupid. Even Donald Trump (a moron) has realized that he can’t restart the economy as soon as he wants. But I’m sure he’ll want to surround himself with people telling him he should. And here’s the Dr. Oz clip:
The capitalists are licking their lips at the gates: “Schools are a very appetizing opportunity…the opening of schools might only cost us 2-3% [lives].” #DrOzIsADisgrace #DrOz pic.twitter.com/zE6yGxcKdQ
— Bex Lester (@GlamBex) April 17, 2020
Oz to Sean Bloody Hannity: “First, we need our mojo back…I tell you, schools are a very appetizing opportunity… the opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3 percent in terms of total mortality” and that the death rate “might be a trade-off some folks would consider.” The reaction was so swift that Dr. Oz released a video statement/apology:
I’ve realized my comments on risks around opening schools have confused and upset people, which was never my intention. I misspoke. pic.twitter.com/Kq1utwiCjR
— Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) April 16, 2020
Don’t get me wrong, I’m very worried about the children living in food-insecure homes too, just as I’m worried about all the kids that need school to escape abuse and to help them grow into the people they can be. But I’m also deeply uncomfortable with the breezy way Oz dismissed the deaths of thousands of kids with a shrug. And this wasn’t an isolated statement – the Washington Post pointed out that Oz has been making lots of pro-death comments about reopening the economy on Fox News. He’s also been answering a lot of coronavirus questions with “medical authority” even though he has zero medical background in viruses, pandemics, etc.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I just can’t with these idiots.
This crisis is truly revealing people for who they really are.
+1
I’m not trying to hijack the thread or anything like that.
I really didn’t know where to put this so here we go.
Is it just me or are there incredibly annoying loading pop-up ads on this page anymore?
Any way to prevent it?
Thank you and now back to your regularly scheduled comments
Yes, the pop ups are *super* annoying. Please make them stop!!
As long as these elites aren’t affected by it they don’t care. As soon as one of their kids die (not wishing that on anyone) they’ll turn around and say we shouldn’t have opened so soon with no sense of responsibility. How anyone is listening to these two “doctors” (might as well throw in Dr. Drew too) still is beyond me. There’s no way any of them could be practicing in real life as they flagrantly violate the “do no harm “ oath.
Years ago someone told me Dr.Oz was a kook, I did not believe them, but he proved their opinion was right.
AND THESE PEOPLE CLAIM THEY ARE PRO LIFE!!!!!!!
As a woman who believes in choice I am enraged by the hypocrisy and blood thirsty greed of these monsters
I wish they would just admit their agenda:
Money, power, control, subservient women, mass poverty to control the majority, and more money power and control
The biggest charlatans on TV. Odious creatures.
Some people get the Jacinda’s of this world as their leader and the others get the orange dimwit.
3% of school children in the US would amount to almost 2 millions deceased children.
It also would not account for the deaths that would result from children who contract the virus and do not die but carry it home to their families.
And why is he even going on a political commentary show now? Is he desperate for press?
right now coronavirus is the 3rd most likely way to die in the US on a daily basis. Only heart disease and cancer are ahead. So more than accidents.
But conmen are always going to pull out their straw men arguement