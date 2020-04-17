Duchess Kate is ‘very strict on screen time’ with the kids, wants them to do crafts

kate garden show

I’ll be honest: I cannot believe that Kate has not done more on social media during the corona lockdown. I’m not saying that as some kind of hyper-critical nastiness. I’m honestly flabbergasted that the Cambridges’ staff have not realized that Kate would have been applauded for doing the bare minimum in the comfort of her own country home. She could have provided a reading list for kids and parents. She could have done a few Instagram videos of simple outdoor and indoor activities to do with kids. She could have done more than one bloody Zoom call with kids or frontline workers. All it would take is maybe 30 to 50 minutes every other day, providing a touch of whimsy and “everywoman” mom-ness to the lockdown. Instead, Kate has just been largely in the wind, like usual. (Update: over the past 24 hours, there was a flurry of activity from Camp Cambridge, how odd!) And in lieu of Kate actually getting off her royal bum, her staff are left to merely push these kinds of stories to Katie Nicholl. Did you know Kate limits her kids’ screen time? Oh.

Kate Middleton ‘is very strict on screen time’ and ‘won’t allow Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis their own devices’, a royal expert has claimed. Katie Nicholl told Okay! magazine that the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, is keen to encourage creativity in her children during lockdown, and said they aren’t permitted their own mobiles or tablets.

She revealed: ‘The emphasis during this time will be on arts and crafts, painting and doing things that aren’t screen-orientated. Kate is usually very strict on screen time and keeps it to a minimum.’

The royal expert added that the lockdown at the Cambridge family home on Anmer Hall was providing a great opportunity for Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, to get outside and explore nature. Katie revealed: ‘They’ve got climbing frames, swings and a pond, and each of the children are in charge of their own little patch of the kitchen garden.’

The family, who have been living in Norfolk for several weeks amid the coronavirus crisis, are currently preparing for Prince Louis’ 2nd birthday next week. And Katie revealed that despite the current restrictions, the family would do all they could do ensure he had a great day. She said that Prince George and Princess Charlotte were very likely to make their own cards and gifts for their little brother during one of their arts-and-crafts sessions. Meanwhile Prince Louis is most likely to be found playing outdoors, with Katie revealing that he was ‘happiest when exploring the grounds’ of Anmer.

[From The Daily Mail]

I wonder if Kate is discouraged from doing those cutesy videos at Anmer Hall because someone, somewhere in the Kensington Palace office is actually genuinely concerned about the optics. The optics of a barely employable woman parading around her extensive grounds and her large family mansion. But… if those optics are uncomfortable and they invite scrutiny, then why even prattle on and on about how Kate is such a normal middle-class mum with her country mansion, pond, gardens, tennis court and miles of acreage for the kids to play? Also, I feel like this is a moms-judging-moms thing. “Well, Kate doesn’t allow her kids any time on the iPad, so you’re a bad mother if you’re harried and overworked and you aren’t monitoring your kids’ screen time!”

kategarden2

georgegarden1

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and KensintonRoyal social media.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

25 Responses to “Duchess Kate is ‘very strict on screen time’ with the kids, wants them to do crafts”

  1. Allie says:
    April 17, 2020 at 10:52 am

    I’m not impressed with a mom who has a nanny and a full staff limiting their children’s screen time. Everyday moms who have to do their own cooking, laundry, house cleaning, childcare and now homeschooling plus, in a lot of cases, still work from home, are probably having to rely on some screen time to get some stuff done.

    Reply
  2. Angie says:
    April 17, 2020 at 10:52 am

    Totally. Sorry. Full time job from home and four kids to home school. Not too worried about screen time but glad you are Kate. This seems like the most tone deaf message possible to release right now.

    Reply
    • Thaisajs says:
      April 17, 2020 at 11:12 am

      Right? My 7-year-old literally spent the whole day yesterday playing a cupcake decorating game on her iPad cause I’m a single mom and I’m fortunate enough to be able to work FT from home but I have to work, not play with her. So screw you, Kate. I don’t need another reminder about how much I’m failing at being a good mom right now but we’re in a pandemic so enough with the super mommy stories.

      Whew, thanks, I needed to get that out of my system. ;-)

      Reply
    • Mac says:
      April 17, 2020 at 11:34 am

      My sister is taking the opposite approach. It’s a pandemic, her kids are stressed and confused so she is letting them have more screen time because it distracts them from their reality.

      Reply
  3. Juliette says:
    April 17, 2020 at 10:57 am

    GMAFB, she’s got a house full of nannies and staff to help out with the kids. I think that whatever helps families cope with being locked down, do that.

    Also, I side eye the terrible grammar in that article. “Orientated” is not a word. Totally grates on me when people use it. Sorry, snark of the day after being in my house for days. My b-day today so hubby is making me a nice dinner and I have a bottle of wine (or 2) I will be drinking. Slightlyu frustrated I can’t go anywhere lol.

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    April 17, 2020 at 10:57 am

    How absolutely surprising that Prince Louis, age one, almost two, doesn’t have his own mobile or tablet! Such parenting! Kate, how do you do it?

    Reply
    • Kebbie says:
      April 17, 2020 at 11:12 am

      Seriously. Why would any of those kids have cell phones?

      Reply
    • aria says:
      April 17, 2020 at 11:13 am

      I think your comment seems sarcastic anyways I answer that when prince George was little around 1 or 2, William said that George loves his iPad and plays games all the time in it. so I highly doubt they are laying Louis out of the electronic device.

      Reply
  5. Franatastic says:
    April 17, 2020 at 10:59 am

    The standards for parenting in a crisis should not be held to the same standards as normal life. Esp if you aren’t in a mansion with a nanny. 2 adults Working full time. Baby. Autistic 4 year old who has had all his therapies closed or moved to telehealth. No developmental preschool. No playground time. Small back yard that he’s bored of after 6 weeks of lockdown.

    Peppa pig, tablet time, and telehealth are my quarantine survival tools. Otherwise I can’t work and if I can’t work we can’t have insurance. Give me all the Sesame Street videos.

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    April 17, 2020 at 11:03 am

    I usually limit my kids screen time and consider myself to be fairly strict about it, especially for my 8 year old, considering he has friends who regularly play fortnite for hours on end.

    But right now? there is a lot more screen time that I would normally be comfortable with – my husband and I are both still working FT from home, and while yes, we are getting outside a great deal and we are doing crafts and art and baking and science experiments – we’ve also been watching a movie every night and my 5 year old has been on ABC Mouse for the past 45 minutes.

    Sue me lol.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      April 17, 2020 at 11:05 am

      ALSO lets all remember that neither Kate nor will work 40 hours a week. I doubt either one is working 10 hours a week right now. So even without any help, they’re still in a better position than most people.

      This is such a tone-deaf message right now. If it was JUST about the crafts, or baking or something, it would be okay (show us a video of them making pizza at night or something), but the parts about screen time and how they have all this outdoor space etc – just so tone deaf.

      Reply
    • Meghan says:
      April 17, 2020 at 11:30 am

      I get the arts and crafts out for my 3.5 year old and he gets bored after 5 minutes. He loves to help me bake but unless I want to buy a whole new wardrobe when I go back to work I can’t eat all of our baked goods every single day. At least when he watches 3 hours of Dino Dana he is learning all about dinosaurs and science and experiments!

      Our local PBS station has switched to different classes for kids who are out of school. It’s great for thos students and seems to cover a wide variety of topics (one was about Medieval times) but I am kind of bummed that the educational programs he likes aren’t being aired right now.

      Reply
  7. Yoyo says:
    April 17, 2020 at 11:03 am

    There goes Cain again can’t keep his foot out of his mouth complaining about business travelers not using Zoom etc.
    Says the man with a private helicopter to fly him to KP to Norfolk.

    Reply
  8. Harla says:
    April 17, 2020 at 11:04 am

    I’m rather surprised that there hasn’t been more outrage that all the senior royals decamped to their rural, second homes during this pandemic when local government have been pleading with second-home owners to not do this.

    I bet it’s easy to limit screen time for one’s children when they have acres and acres of open space and aren’t crammed into a 2-bedroom flat with no open area. Poor lambs.

    Reply
  9. Bavarian says:
    April 17, 2020 at 11:06 am

    herkids are little and shouldn’t have more screen time than 30 min a day. maybe it’s because iam German but i don’t get the hate. my kids are way older and have a strict limit as i limit myself

    Reply
    • HMC says:
      April 17, 2020 at 11:34 am

      It’s the context. Right now schools are closed and parents either still have to work or are working from home. I’m lucky enough that Kiddo is done with school but others arent. So they’re trying to make sure their children are educated along with working full time from home. A lot of the education is now down over the internet also. Keeping kids occupied is important, they also can’t or shouldn’t be going to friends houses.A parent juggling emails, conference calls and video conferences can’t take their kids outside to play or stop what they’re doing to do crafts. Right now it’s tone deaf.

      Reply
  10. Carrie says:
    April 17, 2020 at 11:10 am

    Now children
    Do you want to garden, or
    Do you want to play on the climbing frame? or
    Do you want me to push you on the swing? or
    Do you want to do colouring in, or
    Do you want to draw a picture?
    And just like she’s got her next 5 questions

    Reply
    • Yoyo says:
      April 17, 2020 at 11:19 am

      Poor Maria, will need a real holiday, after this pandemic.
      Now Maria, the children need to do arts & crafts, then take them in to the garden and check if roses are in full bloom, or daddy trampled them down making his escape.

      Reply
  11. rawiya says:
    April 17, 2020 at 11:16 am

    She should have totally done an Instalive arts and craft session. The day before the main instagram account should have had a list of items the kids would need (paper, crayons, glue etc) and then the day of, she goes on Live and makes a paper bag puppet or food-colouring bubbles or something. THEN, the Instagram account asks parents to send in the photos of their kid’s finished product and they showcase it. BOOM. At least three days of totally gush-worthy publicity.

    Or she could have done afternoon readings, where every few days she reads a story on Live to kids. I follow someone on Instagram who does this–and while she’s not ‘royal’ famous, she does have a large following–and a lot of people tune in. LeVar Burton of Reading Rainbow/Star Trek fame does this, too.

    There’s a lot our English Rose could be doing, especially in her kids/arts wheelhouse. Those two activities I mentioned could also have her own kids’ participation. How much would the DM cream themselves if Charlotte was seen painting alongside mumsy?

    (I should do their PR.)

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment