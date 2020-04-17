Princess Beatrice ‘formally canceled’ her wedding, there are ‘no plans’ for a new date

In the past month, there were all kinds of rumors about Princess Beatrice’s wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, which had been scheduled for May 29th. Once Britain finally went into lockdown and every royal retreated to their separate castles, it became obvious that Beatrice’s wedding would have to be postponed. She didn’t release any statements about it, so the chatter and gossip kept growing. Just a few days ago, there was a (rather hilarious) Daily Mail gossip item (re: trial balloon) about how Beatrice would postpone her wedding for one year, but in exchange she wanted a big, splashy, taxpayer-funded affair to “bolster the nation’s morale.” I’m still laughing about it. Well, obviously, the 2021 dream wedding can’t happen until the 2020 struggle-wedding is officially cancelled, so here we go:

Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have formally canceled their royal wedding due to the lockdown in the U.K. amid the coronavirus pandemic, PEOPLE confirms. The royal bride-to-be, 31, who is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, was set to wed the 37-year-old financier at St. James’s Palace in London on May 29 with a reception to follow at her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s gardens at Buckingham Palace. “There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet,” a spokesperson for the couple tells PEOPLE. Given the latest announced on Thursday from the U.K. government that the nationwide lockdown will continue for at least three more weeks — in addition to government guidelines to avoid gatherings outside of close family groups — the May 29 date made it impossible to go forward. Due to coronavirus concerns, “the invitations were never actually sent out,” a source tells PEOPLE It had previously been announced that the reception was no longer taking place, and that the couple were discussing the option to marry in a private ceremony with friends and family instead. But with the coronavirus pandemic, it was becoming inevitable that it would be put on hold. Like many other couples around the world at this wedding season, they had become realistic that it wasn’t going to be possible, a friend says. But friends assert it was the last thing on their mind with so many other stresses and challenges across the world.

I still sort of feel sorry for her, like I feel sorry for all of the brides and grooms who have had to cancel or postpone. It truly sucks. But those other brides and grooms are not fantasizing about holding a giant look-at-me-extravaganza funded by the British taxpayer next year, so in that case, Beatrice can take a seat. I do enjoy that People’s “sources” were trying to strike the right balance of “poor Bea” and “obviously so many people have it worse, she was barely even thinking about the wedding!” Good thing they hadn’t sent out the invites, huh.