Princess Beatrice ‘formally canceled’ her wedding, there are ‘no plans’ for a new date

In the past month, there were all kinds of rumors about Princess Beatrice’s wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, which had been scheduled for May 29th. Once Britain finally went into lockdown and every royal retreated to their separate castles, it became obvious that Beatrice’s wedding would have to be postponed. She didn’t release any statements about it, so the chatter and gossip kept growing. Just a few days ago, there was a (rather hilarious) Daily Mail gossip item (re: trial balloon) about how Beatrice would postpone her wedding for one year, but in exchange she wanted a big, splashy, taxpayer-funded affair to “bolster the nation’s morale.” I’m still laughing about it. Well, obviously, the 2021 dream wedding can’t happen until the 2020 struggle-wedding is officially cancelled, so here we go:
Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have formally canceled their royal wedding due to the lockdown in the U.K. amid the coronavirus pandemic, PEOPLE confirms. The royal bride-to-be, 31, who is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, was set to wed the 37-year-old financier at St. James’s Palace in London on May 29 with a reception to follow at her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s gardens at Buckingham Palace.
“There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet,” a spokesperson for the couple tells PEOPLE. Given the latest announced on Thursday from the U.K. government that the nationwide lockdown will continue for at least three more weeks — in addition to government guidelines to avoid gatherings outside of close family groups — the May 29 date made it impossible to go forward.
Due to coronavirus concerns, “the invitations were never actually sent out,” a source tells PEOPLE It had previously been announced that the reception was no longer taking place, and that the couple were discussing the option to marry in a private ceremony with friends and family instead. But with the coronavirus pandemic, it was becoming inevitable that it would be put on hold. Like many other couples around the world at this wedding season, they had become realistic that it wasn’t going to be possible, a friend says. But friends assert it was the last thing on their mind with so many other stresses and challenges across the world.
I still sort of feel sorry for her, like I feel sorry for all of the brides and grooms who have had to cancel or postpone. It truly sucks. But those other brides and grooms are not fantasizing about holding a giant look-at-me-extravaganza funded by the British taxpayer next year, so in that case, Beatrice can take a seat. I do enjoy that People’s “sources” were trying to strike the right balance of “poor Bea” and “obviously so many people have it worse, she was barely even thinking about the wedding!” Good thing they hadn’t sent out the invites, huh.
Honestly if I was her I would start wondering if the universe was trying to send me a sign or something
If Beatrice wants to boost morale she can volunteer in a hospital like Princess Sophia, or take any page out of Meghan Sparkle’s book.
She is a princess of blood! How you dare!
I bet she doesn’t fix her own tiara.
I can’t with her, sorry.
I do feel bad for her, because obviously she was looking forward to it. But unfortunately, that’s the world we’re living in at the moment. A lot of sucky things have happened to … well, everyone. I don’t think there’s a single person who’s only having a blast right now. She’ll reschedule and have a big splashy wedding (or they’ll break up, but I weirdly expect them to actually get married) and she’s not going to have to worry about paying rent and medical bills and feeding herself, so she’ll be okay.
I do feel sorry for her. Absolutely no one should have to be forced to cancel their wedding. But Bea doesn’t have to worry about the wedding deposit she might lose, or someone else taking her venue.
I feel more sorry for the brides who have spent their savings on having their dream wedding. I still feel sorry for Bea though.
Absolutely true. Countless brides and grooms are having to eat the deposits they put down and are in a wait and see position.
If that were me I’d just take me man and elope.
I mean, if it was just about the marriage, they could find a way to make a very small wedding happen. People have been doing it here in the US. Minimal guests, plus social distancing/staying in cars/zoom calls. But pretty clearly this is more about the wedding than the marriage for her.
This wedding will not happen. This is a hill that I’ll die on. Haha
Right? Nothing is stopping the Queen’s granddaughter from doing the civil marriage paperwork and then doing a small ceremony with just the two of them, the minister, and a witness, all physically distancing themselves, if they really want to be married.
just…..giant billboards everywhere sis. hopefully during this time she’ll examine her relationship and whether it’s something she’ll want to go thru with in 2021.
It’s quite possible that Beatrice came up with the “I want a big wedding next year to cheer everyone up” idea, but my more likely suspect is her mother or father. The former because she loves to be royal-adjacent and craves attention, the latter because he is a monster who, among his many problems, wants his branch of the family to be considered top tier.
It will be interesting if her shady fiancé uses this opportunity to bolt.
Cue a breakup announcement – this wedding was never going to happen.
Plus I think the ‘bigger wedding to bolster the people’ was PR from Mummy and Daddy to gauge public opinion/interest on her getting a massive wedding just like the Sussex’s and Cambridges did.
B has always had a terrible picker.
I mean, four people I know have eloped this spring instead of waiting to reschedule weddings. All of them were really happy with how they celebrated, and are even more happy to be actually married now.
Is that not an option ?
The daughter of a very wealthy family was set to marry in marry in late March. Literally going to be the city’s wedding of the year. They canceled — among the things they did was tell the florists to sell the flowers that had been ordered to benefit the florists’ workers and any extra to the nonprofit of their choice. Any flowers not sold to go to nursing homes. Food ordered that was non perishable to food banks and perishable to charity that could use it.
The couple kept the date, got married and they posted photos on FB of bride, groom and parents.
They are planning to do a big one year anniversary party. (They come from huge families, so all of them would be considered a large gathering!)
If you want to be married, you do it.
That green sequin-y Vampire’s Wife dress she’s wearing looks a lot like the VW dressKate wore in Ireland. I never noticed that.
On one hand I do feel bad for her, she didn’t choose her parents and the always the bridesmaid never the bride narrative fit too perfectly for her to counter-program. On the other hand, read the room! Stop talking about your wedding!
It is indeed the same dress.
This may be heartbreaking but this is what’s best for her. She should focus on helping those in need and staying healthy. If they stay together through this and marry, then good for her. She seems to be desperate to marry because her friend and younger sister is married. This is s terrible reason to want a husband.
So they are not getting married to start their lives together.
Sorry I do hate weddings so I dont understand why they wouldn’t get married and celebrate later.
I always hold my applause or pity for aristos until the end, you just never know when the snob will come out and you’ll regret it. But I do feel bad for everyone who had a big celebration planned. My son’s birthday party is cancelled and several family members were set to graduate. It’s a hard time for everyone.