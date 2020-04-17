Sweden’s Princess Sofia will be working in a hospital during the pandemic

View this post on Instagram
Pictures from Sophiahemmet Hospital where Princess Sofia went to a three-day medical education. The princess will now work as support staff at the Sophiahemmet in Stockholm. #spapress #swedishpressagency #newagency #sweden #sverige #royals #familjen #kungligt #royalspic #kungafamiljen #spa #nikon #d5
As the Windsors try to outdo each other from their remote castles and palaces, Sweden’s royal family has been trying something… different. First of all, Sweden was basically the only European country to not go on total (or even partial) lockdown in March for the pandemic. They closed some schools and vaguely encouraged social distancing, but restaurants and businesses were still open well after the scope of the coronavirus pandemic was clear in Europe. Even now, Swedish officials have avoided large-scale lockdowns even as they’ve seen a huge uptick in cases and deaths.
So what about the royal house of Bernadotte? Well, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel were still out and about in late March, doing events and not staying six feet apart from medical workers. But they seem to have changed that up this month and they’re doing more remote-briefings and video conferences. I haven’t really wondered what Prince Carl Phillip and Princess Sofia were up to. But it looks like Sofia has put all of the European royals to shame: she took a three-day medical course (offered by Swedish hospitals) and now she’ll be working on the corona frontlines at a hospital.
Princess Sofia of Sweden today started working in hospital to help the country’s fight against coronavirus. The royal, 35, who is married to Prince Carl Philip, 40, took a three-day medical course at Sophiahemmet University College in Stockholm, where she is an honorary chair member. She is now able to assist with healthcare work and help fight the pandemic, which has infected 11,927 in the Scandanavian country and killed 1203.
Pictures show her scrubbed up posing with other staff members at the Sophiahemmet hospital – who are all keeping a safe distance from one another. The university is training up to 80 people a week to help lift the heavy burden placed on doctors and medical workers in the country, according to local media reports.
Director of the Information and Press Department at the Royal Court Margaretha Thorgren said the princess wants to make a voluntary contribution to healthcare at at time where resources are stretched. The Duchess of Värmland has two children with Carl-Phillip, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel, who are fifth and sixth in line to the throne.
Can you even imagine if someone like Duchess Kate quietly took a three-day course and worked in a hospital during a crisis? Wow, she would never. At least not without announcing her keenness for weeks in advance, then breezing out of the hospital on her first day so she could do some shopping. No, she wouldn’t get that far. To be fair, most non-medical people wouldn’t get that far either. I certainly wouldn’t! But props to Sofia, what she’s doing is really brave and interesting.
Photos courtesy of IG and Getty.
Good for her – I’m sure there are alot of support roles that non-medically trained folks can do. She really is putting other royals to shame!
Indeed. this is just so impressive.
Puts ALL other royals to shame.
Kudos to her and may she stay safe.
Wow go Sofia!
This is amazing.
thumbs up!
Kudos to Sofia! She’s really committed to being hands on with helping during the crisis! Hopefully Sweden is actively supplying ALL of their medical workers with the correct attires/equipments while they work on the frontline.
Kudos!!! I love her, even though I’m jealous (her husband, wink wink)
I’m just wondering – I don’t think Kate would want to do something like this, but would she even be allowed?
I don’t know if she would be “allowed” to work in a hospital like this, but she did volunteer/shadow nurses a few months ago, so her being in a hospital isn’t outside the realm of possibility.
Sophie has been preparing meals so presumably Kate would be allowed to do something like that if she wanted.
Why wouldn’t she? She could easily do paperwork, take phone calls, order food, etc. and not expose herself to patients.
wow. She is amazing. Take note, European Royals! She’s lapped ALL OF YOU.
Thank you Sofia !Stay safe.
“Can you even imagine if someone like Duchess Kate quietly took a three-day course and worked in a hospital during a crisis?”
I doubt Cathy Cambridge could sit in a chair in a classroom for three days let alone pass the final exam.
I always thought Sofia of Sweden was pretty sharp brain-wise even though she came across as a “pin-up” girl. Three cheers for the wonderful example this Royal Princess is setting and the actual work she is doing.
Although she may be a royal grifter, I bet Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York could sit in a chair in a classroom for three days, pass the final exam and do the necessary REAL medical support work. Sarah was raised on a horse farm and farm girls know how to due unpleasant physical work if it must be done.
Sofia has done really well hasn’t she?
She was a reality TV star who married the playboy Prince.
She’s ‘faded’ really well in her new role as a supporting royal, produced the children and is now doing this… kudos to her.
Prince C-P visited my daughter’s school two years ago, and my daughter had the opportunity to speak with him regarding how technology can assist students with individual needs. She was really impressed with how he listened, asked questions, and shared about tough times he had at school.
Glad that his wife seems to be as fabulous as Prince C-P is.
Prince C-P has dyslexia.
Prince C-P has always been very personally interested in K-12 education, especially involving children with special or ancillary needs.
Yes, that’s correct, BTB!
The way he asked the children how their days were improved by the technology showed that the personal narrative of kids with individual needs is very important to him.
I’m sorry but this isn’t quite accurate. For one thing, Sweden absolutely is on at least partial lockdown — travel over Easter weekend was down 94% on last year, and many, many people are working from home and isolating, just not under the threat of fines like in some countries. Restaurants are (mostly) open, but many only serve on outdoor terraces and block off every second table. Secondly, while there has been an increase in both new cases and deaths, it is misleading to describe it as “huge” when the rate is much slower than in many other countries such as the US. Sweden also counts deaths outside of hospitals (such as in care homes) unlike the UK, for example, so the number is not only lower but more accurate.
But most importantly, well done to Princess Sofia!