Sweden’s Princess Sofia will be working in a hospital during the pandemic

As the Windsors try to outdo each other from their remote castles and palaces, Sweden’s royal family has been trying something… different. First of all, Sweden was basically the only European country to not go on total (or even partial) lockdown in March for the pandemic. They closed some schools and vaguely encouraged social distancing, but restaurants and businesses were still open well after the scope of the coronavirus pandemic was clear in Europe. Even now, Swedish officials have avoided large-scale lockdowns even as they’ve seen a huge uptick in cases and deaths.

So what about the royal house of Bernadotte? Well, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel were still out and about in late March, doing events and not staying six feet apart from medical workers. But they seem to have changed that up this month and they’re doing more remote-briefings and video conferences. I haven’t really wondered what Prince Carl Phillip and Princess Sofia were up to. But it looks like Sofia has put all of the European royals to shame: she took a three-day medical course (offered by Swedish hospitals) and now she’ll be working on the corona frontlines at a hospital.

Princess Sofia of Sweden today started working in hospital to help the country’s fight against coronavirus. The royal, 35, who is married to Prince Carl Philip, 40, took a three-day medical course at Sophiahemmet University College in Stockholm, where she is an honorary chair member. She is now able to assist with healthcare work and help fight the pandemic, which has infected 11,927 in the Scandanavian country and killed 1203. Pictures show her scrubbed up posing with other staff members at the Sophiahemmet hospital – who are all keeping a safe distance from one another. The university is training up to 80 people a week to help lift the heavy burden placed on doctors and medical workers in the country, according to local media reports. Director of the Information and Press Department at the Royal Court Margaretha Thorgren said the princess wants to make a voluntary contribution to healthcare at at time where resources are stretched. The Duchess of Värmland has two children with Carl-Phillip, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel, who are fifth and sixth in line to the throne.

Can you even imagine if someone like Duchess Kate quietly took a three-day course and worked in a hospital during a crisis? Wow, she would never. At least not without announcing her keenness for weeks in advance, then breezing out of the hospital on her first day so she could do some shopping. No, she wouldn’t get that far. To be fair, most non-medical people wouldn’t get that far either. I certainly wouldn’t! But props to Sofia, what she’s doing is really brave and interesting.

