It took four weeks of lockdown for January Jones to go completely insane

In today’s episode of “dress for your mood” I’m wearing an outfit fit for a maiden virgin a la Disney’s 1967 The Gnome-mobile, which I dreamed I was in last night. I was a gnome maiden being chased by a spritely man through the redwood forest. #scary #sexy Also please accept this rose as an apology for this dumb story. #springsprung
I realized this week that my one-month corona-lockdown anniversary came and went without much fanfare (I began locking down on March 15). To be honest, I’ve still been getting out of the house to hike or walk almost every day (I’ve actually done at least 2.5 miles every day of April), so that really makes me feel like I’m not homebound and isolated so much. Have I been going crazy? I don’t think so, but that’s what a crazy person would say. I was in a bad place yesterday morning, just in a foul AF mood and I was arguing with myself about stupid sh-t all day. That was one of the moments where I was like “huh, maybe this is lockdown-related.”
Now, even though I pride myself on my relative sanity, I have been enjoying the fact that so many celebrities and athletes are truly going stir-crazy from lockdown. For some of them, it was only a matter of days before they turned punch-drunk in isolation. For others, it took a bit longer. January Jones is one of those people. Judging from her Instagram – where she’s been posting a lot during the lockdown – she was keeping it together pretty well for about two weeks. Around week 3 of the lockdown was when… sh-t started happening. Take this, for example, which is pretty much a summary of like four David Lynch films?
There was this amazingness where she talks about giving herself multiple facials every day. LOL.
But the real joy was this absolutely bonkers video – I’m truly laughing my ass off right now – where she ordered tap shoes because she wanted to try something new and now she thinks she’s a tap dancing prodigy or something. I CANNOT. She is too funny.
