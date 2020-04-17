It took four weeks of lockdown for January Jones to go completely insane

I realized this week that my one-month corona-lockdown anniversary came and went without much fanfare (I began locking down on March 15). To be honest, I’ve still been getting out of the house to hike or walk almost every day (I’ve actually done at least 2.5 miles every day of April), so that really makes me feel like I’m not homebound and isolated so much. Have I been going crazy? I don’t think so, but that’s what a crazy person would say. I was in a bad place yesterday morning, just in a foul AF mood and I was arguing with myself about stupid sh-t all day. That was one of the moments where I was like “huh, maybe this is lockdown-related.”

Now, even though I pride myself on my relative sanity, I have been enjoying the fact that so many celebrities and athletes are truly going stir-crazy from lockdown. For some of them, it was only a matter of days before they turned punch-drunk in isolation. For others, it took a bit longer. January Jones is one of those people. Judging from her Instagram – where she’s been posting a lot during the lockdown – she was keeping it together pretty well for about two weeks. Around week 3 of the lockdown was when… sh-t started happening. Take this, for example, which is pretty much a summary of like four David Lynch films?

There was this amazingness where she talks about giving herself multiple facials every day. LOL.

Marbles: nope

But the real joy was this absolutely bonkers video – I’m truly laughing my ass off right now – where she ordered tap shoes because she wanted to try something new and now she thinks she’s a tap dancing prodigy or something. I CANNOT. She is too funny.

#gifted

17 Responses to “It took four weeks of lockdown for January Jones to go completely insane”

  1. Lily says:
    April 17, 2020 at 9:27 am

    I am susbcribing to her ig.

  2. LaUnicaAngelina says:
    April 17, 2020 at 9:28 am

    I love her instagram! This is hilarious.

  3. Lisa says:
    April 17, 2020 at 9:28 am

    Bonkers but seems like fun.

  4. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    April 17, 2020 at 9:32 am

    I have tears! Too fuhnee.

    My isolation is going superb. I’m in my own element lol.

  5. FHMom says:
    April 17, 2020 at 9:32 am

    Tap dancing. Why didn’t I think of that? My daughter taps in the garage or back patio almost everyday. Too funny.

  6. Stef says:
    April 17, 2020 at 9:33 am

    I’ve always been a big fan of hers. We are all dealing with the lockdown in our own weird ways. Good on her for trying something new and sharing it with people.

    I started painting and it turns out I suck, but in enjoying it!

    Anyone else trying anything new in lockdown?

  7. Slint says:
    April 17, 2020 at 9:33 am

    Fidelio.

  8. Talie says:
    April 17, 2020 at 9:34 am

    January and Leslie Jordan are getting it right. I guess because they aren’t preaching. Quarantine has definitely revealed the celebrities who simply have no sense of imagination.

  9. Insomniac says:
    April 17, 2020 at 9:35 am

    I don’t even particularly like her, but that’s adorable. I love the dog coming over like “Mom, WTF are you doing?”

  10. Genuine Dinosaur says:
    April 17, 2020 at 9:37 am

    She is such a fun follow and laughs at herself so much. She Nerds out on film references without being mean. Like in that fabulous tap dancing clip, she knows she’s ordinary but golly gee gosh, my oh my, she’s got a wining Ole Time Hollywood smile that sells it.

    I always feel better when I see her stuff. And she’s stunning. Her skin!!

  11. Tiffany says:
    April 17, 2020 at 9:43 am

    I have been a IG follower of hers for awhile now. This is nothing new. She really does have good IG game.

  12. Flamingo says:
    April 17, 2020 at 9:56 am

    I feel her. I caught myself narrating while I was making dinner last night like I was Ina Garten or something.

  13. Paperclip says:
    April 17, 2020 at 10:01 am

    I think I just peed my pants. She’s fricking hilarious. Love it!

  14. Miss v says:
    April 17, 2020 at 10:04 am

    The best part of that whole video was the dog in the background…. she was definitely being judged! Dogs make literally everything better!

  15. Mtec says:
    April 17, 2020 at 10:08 am

    Hahahha. She has such a good sense of humour. It’s odd, but I love it. Even her captions are hilarious.

Leave a comment