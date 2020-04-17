Jason Bateman: I’m having trouble teaching my eight-year-old second grade math



Jason Bateman was on the Jimmy Kimmel at home show, where he was promoting season three of Ozark. (I know so many of you love Ozark, but I couldn’t get into it. The first episode was too bleak for me but if you make a case that I should watch it, I will hear you out!) Jason’s hair was all grown out and it looked like he was calling from his office, which had a window behind him that showed the entry to his house. We got to see his younger daughter Maple, 8, outside the window along with his family’s dog. I’m loving seeing all the kids and dogs on these shows. It was fun to watch because Jimmy both gave Jason crap along with admitting that he watched him so much on TV when he was growing up. Jimmy was fanboying a little! Jason admitted that he’s having some issues with homeschooling like so many other parents.

Do you have a handwashing ritual?

20 seconds is not a problem for me. I learned this from Leonardo DiCaprio in the Howard Hughes movie. He scrapes his hands with his fingernails so you get the soap underneath your fingernails. It’s pretty genius. My fingernails are getting pretty gross long. I don’t clip ‘em. I start with a chew and then I do a very elegant peel. I’m not putting my fingers in my mouth [now]. So I’ve got almost four weeks of growth. How’s the family?

I’ve been pretending to be [C19] positive for three weeks just to stay away from them. No they’re doing great. Are you helping the kids with homework? You were a child actor. You were on those sets with schools. They were just like labor factories, right?

I’m having trouble teaching my eight year old second grade. Long division is very difficult. I’m great with art. I’m great with setting up the zoom sessions, change the background I’m really good with that. All those people doing all that incredible medical work, if our job is just to stay home that’s the least that we can do.

[From Jimmy Kimmel Live]

After that Jimmy did a quiz with Jason where he asked him if he remembered his roles on TV in the 80s and 90s and it was hilarious. I thought some of the shows Jimmy was describing were fake because the plot setups were absolutely ridiculous. They played a clip from a movie he was in called “Moving Target” and I laughed so hard! I truly needed that.

As for Jason not being able to do his kid’s math, honestly I probably wouldn’t be able to do that either. My son was a little bit older than that (ok he was around that age) when he started surpassing me in just about everything except English. I can still help with writing and especially literature interpretation but that’s it! He’s constantly explaining things to me, in some cases about educational shows that we watched together years ago. How does he remember those things?

Oh and Jason wore a comfy looking hoodie for his appearance. Yesterday I wore a hoodie to a business meeting on Zoom as I just couldn’t bother to change out of my athleisure. Both of the guys I met with were wearing hoodies too. Here’s that interview!

