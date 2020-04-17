Jason Bateman: I’m having trouble teaching my eight-year-old second grade math

Jason Bateman was on the Jimmy Kimmel at home show, where he was promoting season three of Ozark. (I know so many of you love Ozark, but I couldn’t get into it. The first episode was too bleak for me but if you make a case that I should watch it, I will hear you out!) Jason’s hair was all grown out and it looked like he was calling from his office, which had a window behind him that showed the entry to his house. We got to see his younger daughter Maple, 8, outside the window along with his family’s dog. I’m loving seeing all the kids and dogs on these shows. It was fun to watch because Jimmy both gave Jason crap along with admitting that he watched him so much on TV when he was growing up. Jimmy was fanboying a little! Jason admitted that he’s having some issues with homeschooling like so many other parents.
Do you have a handwashing ritual?
20 seconds is not a problem for me. I learned this from Leonardo DiCaprio in the Howard Hughes movie. He scrapes his hands with his fingernails so you get the soap underneath your fingernails. It’s pretty genius.
My fingernails are getting pretty gross long. I don’t clip ‘em. I start with a chew and then I do a very elegant peel. I’m not putting my fingers in my mouth [now]. So I’ve got almost four weeks of growth.
How’s the family?
I’ve been pretending to be [C19] positive for three weeks just to stay away from them. No they’re doing great.
Are you helping the kids with homework? You were a child actor. You were on those sets with schools. They were just like labor factories, right?
I’m having trouble teaching my eight year old second grade. Long division is very difficult. I’m great with art. I’m great with setting up the zoom sessions, change the background I’m really good with that.
All those people doing all that incredible medical work, if our job is just to stay home that’s the least that we can do.
After that Jimmy did a quiz with Jason where he asked him if he remembered his roles on TV in the 80s and 90s and it was hilarious. I thought some of the shows Jimmy was describing were fake because the plot setups were absolutely ridiculous. They played a clip from a movie he was in called “Moving Target” and I laughed so hard! I truly needed that.
As for Jason not being able to do his kid’s math, honestly I probably wouldn’t be able to do that either. My son was a little bit older than that (ok he was around that age) when he started surpassing me in just about everything except English. I can still help with writing and especially literature interpretation but that’s it! He’s constantly explaining things to me, in some cases about educational shows that we watched together years ago. How does he remember those things?
Oh and Jason wore a comfy looking hoodie for his appearance. Yesterday I wore a hoodie to a business meeting on Zoom as I just couldn’t bother to change out of my athleisure. Both of the guys I met with were wearing hoodies too. Here’s that interview!
I think part of the problem with parents teaching math is that there is a “new” approach to teaching math that isn’t the same as when we learned it. I’m an engineer, studied high level math in college, and I couldn’t make heads or tails out of my kids homework assignments. Multiplication was taught to my kids using some goofy triangle system. I had no clue.. Parents, don’t feel bad!
Yes I should have mentioned this! I couldn’t figure out that new teaching method at all and that’s why I was so confused. Why did they do that it makes no sense.
I think the newer ways of teaching allowed kids to learn more complex math at a younger age once you get a hang of the new process. I would literally have zero clue how to do it, though. But I struggled a bit with math as a kid, so I kind of wonder if I would have done better if I’d been taught with the newer methods.
You are so right! My adventures in the new maths was highly embarrassing causing me to stay up late secretly learning what I needed to teach the next day. Fortunately most textbooks are online which demo the lessons.
Yes. I think the new ways are supposed to make the kids understand the complex reasoning behind how the answer is reached. We were taught, ‘this is how it’s done. Doesn’t matter why, just do it.’
My mom board put up a quote that said something like, ‘You can have a good day or you can help your child with their math work. You can’t have both.’ The struggle is real, Jason.
Absolutely – I saw a few posts about this in the last few days, it’s a different approach than what we were taught as kids.
Right now I’m teaching second grade poetry (love it) and second grade geometry. Second grade geometry broke me. I finally reached out to my son’s teacher in tears and she was like…. honey, it’s fine. Remember, he’s a kinesthetic learner, and they don’t learn well on video conference. Here’s what you do instead.
God bless teachers.
Oh that must be interesting to teach / learn poetry ! I found it almost cringy when I was young, but I’m attracted to it again
Yeah I couldn’t do it. The new math would kill me.
I said screw it and I am teaching my kids old math. They like it, it makes sense. Not all assignments can be done that way, but I don’t understand how simple math has been made so complicated. SMH
Thank you for this. I adore Jason Bateman. He’s got beautiful, kind eyes.
eww that fingernail biting thing literally sent chills down my body, in a bad way. so gross