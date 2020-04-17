Chadwick Boseman seems to have lost an alarming amount of weight

There has been speculation for a few years now about Chadwick Boseman and his weight. It’s true that Chadwick reached the height of his name-recognition for playing T’Challa in Black Panther, where he bulked up significantly for the role. Of course when he’s not in a T’Challa cycle, he’s not going to be training as hard and he’s not going to have that kind of muscle mass. But even if we acknowledge that, it definitely seems like Chadwick loses a dramatic amount of weight in between roles. He’s argued – or his fans have argued – that he’s lost weight to play certain characters, much like Christian Bale has done dramatic physical transformations too. But… I’ve always thought that Bale had profoundly disordered eating and he was using his “craft” to mask it. Is Chadwick doing the same?

Chadwick posted this video to his Instagram on Wednesday, but he took it down when people were in his comments, talking about his weight loss. The point of the video was that he was celebrating Jackie Robinson Day (4/15) and asking people to donate to “Thomas Tull’s #Operation42, a donation of 4.2 million dollars in personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals that service the African American Communities who have been hit the hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic.” Except, again, no one could see past his drawn, dramatically thin face.

No one really knows what’s happening. It feels gross and invasive to make guesses about what’s going on, but all I’ll say is that I have legitimately noticed that it’s been happening for a while, and that he has been going up and down (and down and down) in size for a few years now. I hope he’s okay.

Chadwick posted these photos to his social media to replace the video. When were these taken though??

From November 2019:

7 Responses to “Chadwick Boseman seems to have lost an alarming amount of weight”

  1. truthSF says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:25 am

    Yes, his face does look alarmingly thin, but I wonder if it for a role? At least I hope it is!

    Reply
  2. Ali says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:25 am

    Christian Bale only dropped or gained weight for roles. Luckily he no longer is doing that.

    As for Chadwick apparently he’s lost weight for a role but given the present circumstances I hope he safely regsind weight.

    Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:26 am

    That’s a really great cause he’s promoting, its a shame it gets lost in the reaction to his appearance. I do hope he’s okay.

    Reply
  4. Slacker says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:28 am

    i hope he is ok

    Reply
  5. Joanna says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:30 am

    Omg, he looks too thin in the face. I too hope he is ok. His body was ahmazing in black panther

    Reply
  6. Polyanna says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:31 am

    Using food restriction as a means to feel in control can happen to any person of any gender, and income level, etc. Of course I’m just assuming that that’s what happening here… that tends to be what’s happening with this kind of thing though.
    I hope he will be OK, and get the help he needs to have a healthy relationship with food and his body. It must have been really hard for him to get this backlash. Maybe it will spur him to reach out for help, or for someone close to him to have that hard conversation. I think people might not realize that this isn’t something that just happens to young, white women.

    Reply
  7. lucy2 says:
    April 17, 2020 at 8:35 am

    I can’t find anywhere to actually donate to this.

    Hopefully he’s ok, it may be an illness, stress, or for a role, but it’s a shame people let that overshadow the great and important cause he was promoting.

    Reply

