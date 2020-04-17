Chadwick Boseman seems to have lost an alarming amount of weight

There has been speculation for a few years now about Chadwick Boseman and his weight. It’s true that Chadwick reached the height of his name-recognition for playing T’Challa in Black Panther, where he bulked up significantly for the role. Of course when he’s not in a T’Challa cycle, he’s not going to be training as hard and he’s not going to have that kind of muscle mass. But even if we acknowledge that, it definitely seems like Chadwick loses a dramatic amount of weight in between roles. He’s argued – or his fans have argued – that he’s lost weight to play certain characters, much like Christian Bale has done dramatic physical transformations too. But… I’ve always thought that Bale had profoundly disordered eating and he was using his “craft” to mask it. Is Chadwick doing the same?

Chadwick posted this video to his Instagram on Wednesday, but he took it down when people were in his comments, talking about his weight loss. The point of the video was that he was celebrating Jackie Robinson Day (4/15) and asking people to donate to “Thomas Tull’s #Operation42, a donation of 4.2 million dollars in personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals that service the African American Communities who have been hit the hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic.” Except, again, no one could see past his drawn, dramatically thin face.

No one really knows what’s happening. It feels gross and invasive to make guesses about what’s going on, but all I’ll say is that I have legitimately noticed that it’s been happening for a while, and that he has been going up and down (and down and down) in size for a few years now. I hope he’s okay.

Chadwick posted these photos to his social media to replace the video. When were these taken though??

Throwing it back to the ultimate game changer. Thank you to my friend Thomas Tull for launching #Operation42 to celebrate #JackieRobinsonDay and deliver $4.2M in masks and vital personal protective equipment to hospitals in African American communities devastated by #Covid19. pic.twitter.com/GNt6LE07Li — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) April 16, 2020

From November 2019:

