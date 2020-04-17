Helen Mirren: ‘I was always too lazy to color my hair. I just couldn’t be bothered’

Helen Mirren is one of the faces of L’Oreal, which I love. L’Oreal gave Helen and Viola Davis similar contracts, to represent the over-50 ladies and their skincare and beauty needs and wants. Personally, I’m much more likely to use a product which Helen Mirren endorses rather than Kaia Gerber. To promote her L’Oreal contract, Helen chatted with Allure about her beauty secrets, her favorite products (they’re all L’Oreal) and how she really can’t be bothered to dye her hair. Some highlights:

Her silver hair: She never uses heat on her hair — she only air-dries it, unless she’s being styled for an event. She never had to deal with a gnarly transition to silver hair — because she never colored it in the first place. “I was always too lazy to color my hair. I just couldn’t be bothered, honestly,” Mirren tells me. She pauses for a minute. Well, there was that one time she dyed it pink, but “in normal, everyday life, I don’t, and I never really have.” She loves wigs & costumes: “I do love 18th-century wigs and costumes. It was very fashionable, and it’s come back in, to have gray or white hair like my hair is now.” She “discovers” music on YouTube: “God bless YouTube. I discovered Billie Eilish a few years ago in that way. She is so cool, but there are many others. I love Rosalia. Love her.” Her beauty staples: “This one [product] called L’Oréal Age Perfect Cell Renewal Rosy Tone Daily Moisturizer. If you don’t feel like wearing a lot of makeup, just put on a little bit of that, a mascara, and maybe some lip color,” she says. Mirren also uses the new Age Perfect Luminous Hydrating Lipstick (a traditional lipstick with a clear balm center that has a higher melting point than most lipsticks, so it won’t feather and bleed on more deeply lined lips), Radiant Serum Foundation, and Lash Magnifying Mascara (which was formulated to not weigh down or yank out thin, fine lashes).

[From Allure]

True story, I’ve seen Helen’s commercials for that Rosy Tone product and I kind of want to try it. The unknown is… does it work on brown ladies, or only white ladies? Does it give everyone a rosy tone? Does it turn everyone pink or just pink-ish? I kind of don’t want to spend the money to find out. Plus, I already have weirdly rosy cheeks. People keep asking me if I’m hot (I am not). As for what she says about her hair… I’m not there yet on the not-dyeing it. I still dye my hair and I don’t want to know (at this point) how grey I am. But like Helen, I only air-dry my hair. I feel like more people should try that, it’s a really easy haircare hack and less damaging.