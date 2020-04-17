The Rock: Taking a picture or signing an autograph is one of the easiest parts of my job



Last night I was browsing Instagram in bed. I ended up on The Rock’s latest video, which was 14 freaking minutes long, in which he answered a fan’s question about fame. Once I started I was totally mesmerized by him! It’s not just because he’s a beautiful man with so much charisma, it’s because his story was compelling and genuine. I came away from it with more insomnia and a total understanding of why he’s one of the last remaining movie stars. He talked about his early fame in the WWE, how it went to his head because he was followed everywhere by fans, and how one incident where he was a grumpy with people who asked for his picture changed him forever. He realized that he had ruined that nice couple’s night by not being enthusiastic, and he vowed from then on to be accessible and friendly to fans. Dwyane then described how hard it must be for people to approach him and how he would never take that for granted!

I can’t do this justice by any means, it’s worth the time and if you watch it before you fall asleep it’s like Dwayne is telling you a motivating bedtime story. That video is above and here’s the part that moved me. This starts around 5:40, and he also explained how he can assess an entire room in seconds to figure out who will approach him and how.

I saw fans getting excited at another table [at dinner with his ex wife]. They finally come over. They work themselves up to come over to ask me for a picture. They were so nice. I’ll never forget it because this moment became my teachable moment and a great lesson that I took with me for life. I’m so grateful that it happened. They came over and they were so nice, they said ‘we’re so sorry, can we please have your autograph and a picture?’ Of course I said yes, but how I said yes was a psychological play. I said yes, but in a way that made them feel bad. I said ‘sure, yeah, absolutely, sit down.’ In that moment their demeanor changed, their energy changed. They went from excited to [feeling] bad. I have goosebumps now thinking about it. They said ‘we’re so sorry, you know what bad idea.’ I said ‘no it’s ok, sit down.’ So they sit down, we take a photograph. I sign their menus. As they’re walking off, they’re walking off backwards and saying sorry. It took all of 30 seconds for me to realize that I had an opportunity to make somebody feel good and I made them feel bad and what an a-hole that made me. We did a little exercise at the table and the exercise was, let me put myself in a fan’s position when they walk through the room. [Describes what it's like for fans and how hard it must be for them to even approach him.] After that I told myself I would never, ever make anyone feel bad again for coming up to me. This level of fame that I’ve been lucky enough to have. People are crying when they come up, they’re shaking and they can’t hold the phone. Now, anybody coming up to me… they all get the same treatment and that treatment is gratitude. The alternative to that is I go back to having seven bucks in my pocket and nobody giving a sh-t to get my autograph or get my picture. On top of that, here’s the truth. Taking a picture, a selfie, or signing an autograph is literally one of the easiest parts of my job. I do a lot of things that are a lot harder. I never let [fame] skew my reality or make me become delusional about myself. I’m well aware of how famous I am.

[From Instagram video]

After that he said that he tells young people who want to be famous not to worry about fame, which is fleeting and can be dangerous. He tells them to focus on putting in the hard work and time and to master their craft.

MOVIE. STAR. I will throw my money at whatever stupid movie he makes. I may not stay until the end, like for the Jumanji sequel or Hobbs & Shaw (how did the writers screw that up so much?), but I will see him in anything and so many people feel the same. I love stupid action movies and do not regret seeing him in Skyscraper or Rampage.

Getting back to his message, I need to take this lesson into my everyday life, especially now. I have hard time hiding it when I’m in a bad mood. I may say the right thing by thanking people, but I can be a sour ass bitch and I need to correct that.

Oh and he also posted this sweet video where he’s singing You’re Welcome from Moana to his two-year-old daughter, Tiana. She doesn’t know that’s her dad playing Maui! I can’t.