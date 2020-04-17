The Rock: Taking a picture or signing an autograph is one of the easiest parts of my job

Last night I was browsing Instagram in bed. I ended up on The Rock’s latest video, which was 14 freaking minutes long, in which he answered a fan’s question about fame. Once I started I was totally mesmerized by him! It’s not just because he’s a beautiful man with so much charisma, it’s because his story was compelling and genuine. I came away from it with more insomnia and a total understanding of why he’s one of the last remaining movie stars. He talked about his early fame in the WWE, how it went to his head because he was followed everywhere by fans, and how one incident where he was a grumpy with people who asked for his picture changed him forever. He realized that he had ruined that nice couple’s night by not being enthusiastic, and he vowed from then on to be accessible and friendly to fans. Dwyane then described how hard it must be for people to approach him and how he would never take that for granted!
I can’t do this justice by any means, it’s worth the time and if you watch it before you fall asleep it’s like Dwayne is telling you a motivating bedtime story. That video is above and here’s the part that moved me. This starts around 5:40, and he also explained how he can assess an entire room in seconds to figure out who will approach him and how.
I saw fans getting excited at another table [at dinner with his ex wife]. They finally come over. They work themselves up to come over to ask me for a picture. They were so nice. I’ll never forget it because this moment became my teachable moment and a great lesson that I took with me for life. I’m so grateful that it happened.
They came over and they were so nice, they said ‘we’re so sorry, can we please have your autograph and a picture?’ Of course I said yes, but how I said yes was a psychological play. I said yes, but in a way that made them feel bad. I said ‘sure, yeah, absolutely, sit down.’
In that moment their demeanor changed, their energy changed. They went from excited to [feeling] bad. I have goosebumps now thinking about it. They said ‘we’re so sorry, you know what bad idea.’
I said ‘no it’s ok, sit down.’ So they sit down, we take a photograph. I sign their menus. As they’re walking off, they’re walking off backwards and saying sorry.
It took all of 30 seconds for me to realize that I had an opportunity to make somebody feel good and I made them feel bad and what an a-hole that made me. We did a little exercise at the table and the exercise was, let me put myself in a fan’s position when they walk through the room. [Describes what it's like for fans and how hard it must be for them to even approach him.]
After that I told myself I would never, ever make anyone feel bad again for coming up to me. This level of fame that I’ve been lucky enough to have. People are crying when they come up, they’re shaking and they can’t hold the phone.
Now, anybody coming up to me… they all get the same treatment and that treatment is gratitude. The alternative to that is I go back to having seven bucks in my pocket and nobody giving a sh-t to get my autograph or get my picture.
On top of that, here’s the truth. Taking a picture, a selfie, or signing an autograph is literally one of the easiest parts of my job. I do a lot of things that are a lot harder.
I never let [fame] skew my reality or make me become delusional about myself. I’m well aware of how famous I am.
After that he said that he tells young people who want to be famous not to worry about fame, which is fleeting and can be dangerous. He tells them to focus on putting in the hard work and time and to master their craft.
MOVIE. STAR. I will throw my money at whatever stupid movie he makes. I may not stay until the end, like for the Jumanji sequel or Hobbs & Shaw (how did the writers screw that up so much?), but I will see him in anything and so many people feel the same. I love stupid action movies and do not regret seeing him in Skyscraper or Rampage.
Getting back to his message, I need to take this lesson into my everyday life, especially now. I have hard time hiding it when I’m in a bad mood. I may say the right thing by thanking people, but I can be a sour ass bitch and I need to correct that.
Oh and he also posted this sweet video where he’s singing You’re Welcome from Moana to his two-year-old daughter, Tiana. She doesn’t know that’s her dad playing Maui! I can’t.
And for the 937th time today she wants daddy to sing along with Maui. She has no idea, we’re the same person. And I have no idea what day it is anymore, but I am sure it’s one that ends with Y. To all the mama and papa bears out there going thru it – we understand. 24hr parenting. Get your sleep and cocktails when you can. #BringItOnBaby 👶🏽👶🏽🤪❤️🥃💤
He’s great. My two year old is in love with the song You’re Welcome and we listen to it over and over again. I just showed this video to my husband and we laughed that it happens to Maui himself!
This is a great message though. We all need to be reminded to appreciate what we have. I am always looking around the house and thinking, oh, I need to do this project. Then it’s done and I’m immediately thinking, oh, I need to do this. And I haven’t even enjoyed the project I just finished. I’m working on being mindful and appreciating what I have in general. It’s hard sometimes.
His Instagram is very entertaining.
My four years old has been obsessed with that song for a solid year! At least it’s upbeat and catchy, so I don’t mind it.
I have a cousin who went to college with DJ. I asked him once if the rock persona or his nice guy persona was the real guy. He said absolutely the nice guy is the real him, that he was just an awesome guy back in college. Made me like him more.
Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night hearing the song 😂😂😂
He has such a good attitude regarding that, and he’s right, it’s very easy for him to make someone happy.
I will point out though, he’s a very large man, and probably doesn’t feel at all intimidated by people rushing up to him everywhere he goes. Not all celebrities have that, especially women. Plus I think it’s not great for fans to interrupt someone out for dinner with their family.
My thoughts exactly. And oftentimes men will use the opportunity when taking a photo with a female celeb to grope the famous woman (putting their arm around the woman and deliberately brushing her breast) knowing the situation makes it very difficult for the woman to object. We saw that slimy pastor assault Ariana Grande on national television!
This happens to male celebs too, but usually without the underlying threat of violence. (Although I don’t want to minimize those instances, either.)
And the guy who groped Taylor Swift during a photo too.
I do remember a few stories from male celebrities as well.
Great post, thanks!
Bravo! Thanks for this post.
I remember watching Rocky Maivia debut at Survivor Series 96. Hated him until he joined the Nation Of Domination and changed his name to The Rock. It’s slightly depressing seeing age finally starting to catch up with him, if only cause I’m just a few years younger and in no way near as healthy as he is…
Him putting Vin Diesel on blast for his attitude, that alone The Rock will always hold a special place in my heart.
If it ever comes out he that isn’t this insanely nice and awesome guy I will legit be devastated 😂
We have a life size cardboard cutout of The Rock in our house. He makes appearances in family holiday photos. When my teen aged kids friends come over they all say hi to him. It’s a silly, fun thing. We do love The Rock!
I met him at my nearby grocery store – he was in town filming a movie, no idea why he was actually in the grocery store because he didn’t appear to be shopping but the police officer assigned to the grocery store detail (there’s a bank in the store) was going completely nuts about him being there and was introducing him to all the shoppers walking by. He just stood there greeting everyone and was clearly amused by the very excited police officer.