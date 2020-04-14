Princess Beatrice wants a big 2021 wedding ‘to bolster the nation’s morale’

It’s been a few
years weeks since we talked about Princess Beatrice’s struggle-wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. For months after their engagement, they were not allowed to announce anything about their wedding. Then they had to change their wedding plans because Prince Andrew is a terrible person and he showed how terrible he is during a BBC interview. Then they finally got to schedule their small palace tent-wedding in May. Then the coronavirus lockdown hit and their plans were thrown into disarray. That’s where we left things two weeks ago (feels like a lifetime): Beatrice and Edo were likely going to postpone their wedding until next year, but no one had confirmed anything. Now it seems certain that a postponement will come. And not only that, Beatrice seems hellbent on doing a big, splashy wedding next year. From the Daily Mail’s Talk of the Town column:
Princess Beatrice has a wonderful idea to bolster the nation’s morale – an even bigger wedding for her and fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! The couple were due to marry at St James’s Palace in London next month, before the Queen hosted a reception for the happy couple in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. The smaller, private ceremony was planned after Bea’s father Prince Andrew was engulfed in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, culminating in his humiliating interview with Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis. But Bea’s big day was put on hold following the Government’s advice about social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Now friends tell me that the cancellation might be a blessing in disguise, as plans are being hatched for a much larger affair next year. That should be the perfect tonic for Britons fed up after lockdown. An insider says: ‘As the granddaughter of the Queen, it seems unfair that Bea would have had to hide her nuptials from the public when her younger sister Eugenie did not have to. Eugenie’s wedding was televised and watched by three million viewers in the UK alone. Beatrice and Eugenie’s profiles and workload will increase after the departure of Harry and Meghan.
‘Beatrice wants to show the public that she will never shirk her civic duties. She wants the public to see her as an individual, and not to be judged for the mistakes of her father. By next year, it would be wonderful if she could hold her head up high as she walks down the aisle in front of hundreds of people.’
Friends suggest St George’s Chapel, Windsor, which can accommodate 800 guests, would be the obvious choice for the ceremony. It remains to be seen if it would be appropriate for Bea to follow Eugenie by having the reception at their father’s official residence, Royal Lodge. Perhaps a Royal Wedding in 2021 is just what is needed to boost the spirit of the nation.
I just… I mean… it’s sort of funny, right? We could all use a brief moment of hilarity. Millions unemployed, the global economy in free-fall, an incipient recession/depression, and thousands dying every day from a viral pandemic. And there’s Princess Beatrice, opportunistically claiming that it’s her God-given right to have a BIG taxpayer-funded wedding next year as a special treat because A) she had to cancel her small wedding, B) people will have forgotten about her pervert father by then, C) she wants a big wedding to lift up the nation! All of these arguments make sense if you’re within the royal family though, so I imagine the Queen will sign off on this completely.
Your privilege is showing, Bea.
🤢🤢🤢🤮🤮🤮🤮 she and the family are absolutely clueless.
Well look at who her parents are. Both clueless. Both utterly shameless.
Came to say she has her parents PR talents
I don’t see this wedding ever happening. I’m guessing that a statement will be made this fall about how they’ve decided to go different directions, but will remain good friends.
I agree.
She is smoking the good sh$t. LOL
Ha! The arrogance and delusion! Hopefully, this is not true.
Delusions of grandeur are a primary symptom
No offence to Ben Affleck (thanks, Kanye) but watching these two (with their beady eyes) would not bolster my morale. But do you, Britain.
Is Beatrice this tone deaf or is she being thrown under the bus to deflect attention, or both?
I think both. This is so tone deaf and I would hope this isn’t something that is actually being discussed within the royal family. Most of the reactions I saw to this story were negative so it could have been floated to deflect attention
This is 100% fake news.
Neither the York girls seemed that desperate to be in the lime light (unlike their parents). It was always suggested the Beatrice wanted a small private wedding (especially after her fathers car crash of an interview). Even Eugenie’s wedding felt more like an ego boost for her father than actually for her.
The Daily Mail knows exactly what it’s doing and what kind of negative reaction this story would get. Either the Daily Mail are just making up crap cos Royal stories always sell and they’ve ran out of creative ways to blame Meghan for something or another.
Or, Williams leaked this fake story to make him look better in comparison. Maybe to distract from his non-piloting effort against the coronavirus?
Beatrice was trending on UK twitter and people were getting really angry about this; even though none of this actually came out of her mouth. It just reminded me of all the non-stories that were printed about Meghan that would go viral with people calling for her to be exiled.
These tabloids are always looking for a victim.
Could this be one of Andrew’s trial balloons for the press to see how it would go over?
If it is Andrew trying it on, it’s funny that in every single article about this wedding, they spend a long paragraph, towards the beginning of the article, reminding us all about how horrible he is and listing all the stupid, immoral, tone deaf, and ruinous things he’s done. I love how every article is like “Beatrice wants to be judged as her own person, and she’s holding enough time has passed for people to have forgotten about her dad. Oh and by the way, here’s a list of what her dad did just to remind everyone and ensure it’s never forgotten.” LOL.
I think she’s being thrown under the bus. If you look at the way the DM story is written, the claim that Bea wants to do it for Britain seems to be the DM editorializing.
If the quotes from friends are to be believed, she just wants to have the same event her sister had (which is typical for siblings) and to not have her father’s stink on her. The grandiose notion that it’ll help GB doesn’t come from friends.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha.
Now how about the millions that are going to go towards this if it happens are used now instead to bolster stocks of PPE to prevent more healthcare professionals from contracting covid-19? Or to deliver supplies to those having to self-isolate or under extreme shielding due to existing health conditions? Or to provide mental health support to tens of thousands of people that are suffering under this current situation? How. about. that.
THIS. Thank you. Seriously.
As a UK tax-payer: WHAT THE ACTUAL F***?? My morale doesn’t need your tacky wedding, thank you very much, grifter. This family is the worst and they have no clue at all.
Ahahaha, poor Bea. You just can’t make fetch happen.
Like – I get it. There usually is a lot of buzz surrounding royal weddings, and all that jazz, and I’m sure she’s excited. And I’m sure focusing her energy on that is a bright spot for her right now. But this is just not the time nor the place. I used to think it wasn’t the case, but it seems like they’re more like their parents than I’d thought.
I hope this is a lie because no one can be this dumb.
The Daily Fail wants her to look this dumb which she is not. The fingerprints of a Daily Fail Royal porky pie is all over this fanfiction hit piece.
“Perhaps a Royal Wedding in 2021 is just what is needed to boost the spirit of the nation.”
?!!??!!!
Sorry, trial balloon, but the answer is NOPE.
What is she thinking? Not unsurprising this is not well received , her happiness is personal not a national issue. Maybe she’ll be the scapegoat.
No fucking thank you. I obviously can’t speak for every Brit but this one won’t have her morale boosted by the 9th in line who’s father isn’t even a working royal having a massive and very expensive wedding.
Is one of the pre-wedding events going to be a My Man Godfrey-esque scavenger hunt?
If these two do manage to get to the altar, I sure hope the kids look like him.
imagine the outrage if Meghan or Harry said something like this.
Gee, why even bring them up in the first place? Can’t other members of the BRF crash and burn on their own without people dragging H&M down with the rest of them?
Personally I believe this hit piece is a deflation from William being dragged mercilessly yesterday. The Meghan and Harry hit pieces are dried out so now the York girls take their place under the proverbial bus, Willileaks knows no shame.
If you’re truly interested in being married, get on with it. Sheesh!
This x10000.
Again, BRF has an opportunity here. Want to show that you calmly carry on in the face of crisis? Go to the registry office with your witnesses and get married. Have someone document using phone video and pics. Issue a statement about what’s important is starting your marriage, and you’ll have the party LATER.
You’re welcome.
“‘Beatrice wants to show the public that she will never shirk her civic duties.” What exactly is the correlation between this and the subject at hand – i.e. Beatrice’s desire to have a great, big, glitzy wedding? Or do the royals count public funded nuptials as part of their ‘civic duties’?
Just a reminder to everyone that Andrew wants at least one of his daughters to be working royals and if she has to audition fornthebrole with a splashy televised very expensive wedding, well that’s a sacrifice he is willing to make.
I just want to see her dreadful wedding dress. You know it will be awful. Also, his eyes are weirdly psychotic looking…always.
Eugenie’s wedding dress was pretty good so maybe there is hope for Beatrice.
People would have to CARE about you first in order to have their morale boosted by you Bea. Just admit you want a big wedding hun like your sister hun.
One of my favorite parts of this article is her talking about how she’s her own person who isn’t her father and all the crap he’s done shouldn’t reflect on her. She wants to walk down the aisle with her held high as her own person. But presumably, Andrew will be walking her down the aisle, right? So which is it? You’re your own person, a complete and total individual, separate and not to be associated with all the illegal, immoral, shady, and reputation crushing behavior of your father, a beacon of light in these troubling times floating down the aisle as an innocent member of a horrible family who can hold her head high knowing that she’s not responsible for her father….. OR you’re an extension of your father, leaning on him and putting him directly in the spotlight as he walks you down the aisle, reinforcing to the world that you support and respect him enough to let him be a HUGE part of your big day?
It is amazing how everytime William does or says something stupid and finds himself being dragged mercilessly, suddey a negative story pops up about another BRF member to take the heat off. How magical.
Exactly what i think. I posted before reading yours, how convenient indeed!!.
She’s getting dragged for this in the UK 😂 I really really hope this story is made up… if not then she’s more like her character from The Windsors than I thought. So tone deaf. To be fair I do feel for anyone having to delay their weddings… but those I know who are seem to expect that whenever they do reschedule, they are looking at something much smaller – not knowing how things will be – not bigger!!! She’s vastly overestimated her popularity and importance here…
Don’t believe a word of this. It’s so incredibly time deaf. Wouldn’t surprise me if the source of this article is the genius PR at Kensington Palace.
I know it’ not HER fault that her dad is almost certainly a rapist pedophile involved in human trafficking but…. she knows that we know that her dad is almost certainly a rapist pedophile involved in human trafficking?
1) They likely won’t make it to the altar.
2) Nobody cares.
Sweet, jesus this family was completely stupid, nobody cares about York’s girls. Then the end of social distancied confinement is not the end of the crisis because after that the whole world will face a huge economic crisis and it’s not the marriage of a rich and lazy person who will cheer people up.
You know what would lift my moral? Seeing Andrew behind bars.