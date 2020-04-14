All of the baby chicks are sold out & backyard chicken coops are the new trend

Most of us here in America are celebrating our one-month anniversary in isolation. Some people/communities have been isolating for longer, some people for a shorter amount of time. But mid-March (March 10-17) was when sh-t got real here in North America, when everything started getting cancelled, when gyms and theaters closed down, when doctors and scientists began educating the public on flattening the curve and social distancing and more. How has this past month changed us? And will we ever really “go back” to the way things used to be? I tend to think that there will be more changes – people will continue to social distance, businesses will collapse and it will take a long time for the economy to even come close to recovering.
I also think this has already fundamentally changed the way we think of food, access to grocery stores and nature in general. I’ve been enjoying nature like never before, and I plan to keep walking at the local parks and nature-tracks I’ve found while my gym is closed. I’ve also been thinking about how nice it would be to have more animals. I’m not alone there – across the country, animal shelters are empty because so many isolated people want a dog or cat to play with while they’re home. And then there’s this – apparently, none of the chick-hatching farms can keep baby chicks “in stock” these days because everyone wants to raise hens and have their own egg supply, plus they want an educational tool for their kids. From Vogue:
“They’re out of eggs,” my husband said sadly after returning from the grocery store without his assigned eggs last week. That’s when I decided that this was the time to consider getting some cute, fluffy, comforting baby chicks and a wooden coop. We could eventually have fresh eggs every day for breakfast—and I have wanted to try raising chickens for years. But as I looked into it—my husband admittedly isn’t on board yet—I quickly discovered a lot of people are having the same response to this pandemic: There’s a run on both eggs and chicks.
Raising backyard chickens has been trendy for years, especially here in California. But amid the current pandemic, the surging demand for chicks has been so extreme that hatcheries and feed stores are having trouble keeping them in stock. Many are sold out.
“It’s completely unprecedented,” said Megan Raff, a co-owner of Dare 2 Dream Farms, a boutique seller in Lompoc, California. “There’s a shortage of eggs, and people want to raise their own chickens. We’re all trying to stay home and not go to the grocery store.” She and her husband sold about 8,000 baby chicks and chickens in March—10 times the rate of a year ago. She is trying to stagger pickup times to allow for social distancing but scheduled 90 appointments over two days.
Meyer Hatchery in Polk, Ohio, says spring is always busy, but March revenues doubled from last year. And to help with social distancing, it just added a drive-thru pickup service for baby chicks. Many of the chick buyers have had chickens in the past and are already set up with coops. Others have been thinking of raising chickens but were on the fence until now. But there’s a new category of first-time buyer: Parents who are stuck at home with their children indefinitely now that schools are closed. And they’re desperately trying to find entertaining and educational activities.
This is surprisingly wholesome and nice, right? People wanting to get back to tiny little backyard farms with some chickens and maybe a victory garden too (I bet seed companies have been selling out as well). My neighbor has had a chicken coop for years, complete with a deranged rooster who screams before dawn and sometimes in the middle of the day. But lots of hens, and I would imagine they haven’t run out of eggs at all. Are you feeling like you might build a chicken coop and get some chicks too? Honestly, I am.
Chickens are a lot of work. They’re cute as hell when they’re chicks. They’re not cute as hell when they are pooping everywhere and you’re trying to muck out a coop five times a week so it doesn’t smell atrocious. I have a feeling that when people go back to work, a lot of those chickens will be “set free”, neglected, or dumped off at shelters.
Totally. everyone thinks keeping chickens is easy peasy, but it’s a responsibility and takes time and money to keep them well-fed, safe from predators and healthy. I forsee these chicks turning up abandoned in a few weeks, much like the baby bunnies people buy for Easter…pisses me off to no end.
People don’t think before they get their cute impulse animals. Rabbits can live to be 10 years old. It’s not like buying a gold fish.
I hope the people who are buying all of these cute chicks realize that even if they are sexed, a significant percentage will turn out to be roosters who need to be culled. You can’t have 5 roosters hanging out, unless you’re planning on a suburban cockfighting ring. I kind of doubt Pinterest has a diagram on how to cull a rooster.
Even buying a goldfish isn’t like buying a goldfish. Their natural lifespan is decades. It’s just that people are used to treating them as disposable, so they don’t always get proper care.
It’s like that with a lot of small animals. The hermit crab I bought on impulse as a college freshman was around until I was 30. Parakeets are brilliant, sensitive, and social. I kind of cringe at the pet store culture that existed when I was growing up, because there was a lot of mistreatment happening.
Yeah, I have no interest in owning chickens. It seems like a cute pinterest-y idea and for some it may work and they enjoy it, but I can see myself getting tired of it REALLY fast.
Agreed. Same with all the animals being adopted from shelters. People think it’s great now. But once everyone goes back to work, or they realize how much work these animals are, shelters are going to be completely overwhelmed, or worse, animals will just be neglected or abandoned. I also wonder how many people rushed out to buy chickens before checking local ordinances or HOA covenants.
Ditto about the aftermath. Hopefully, it will be nowhere near as tragic as 2008 when livestock, especially horses, were turned over to shelters, or abandoned and starved. Right now, farmers are considering euthanizing their stock because so many slaughterhouse employees are affected by the virus that factories are either shutting down or drastically scaling down meat processing.
I get why people are doing this, I do – but we, as a society, can’t even take good care of the animals we deem lovable (cats, dogs etc) – I shudder to think of how all these backyard chickens will fare.
I’ve volunteered in the animal rescue world for over a decade, I have little faith in people when it comes to the wellbeing of animals sadly.
I work with rescued chickens weekly, they are cute but alot of work, and quite delicate when it comes to disease and predators.
I’ve seen so many Pinterest-y backyard chicken coups being built in my neighborhood. We’ll be seeing lots of IG posts with “fresh eggs” content. Ugh! I’ve grown cynical during quarantine.
I hope people are reading up on raising chickens. My daughter is raising chickens. When she started 4 years ago she looked up everything – what chickens are the hardiest and can with stand extreme temps, both hot and cold, how much room you need for each chicken, etc. Where I live you cannot have roosters. It is much more than just throwing baby chicks in a coop. Plus, eggs do not come for at least a year and do not lay all year round unless you supply the amount of daylight needed for them to lay.
I’m not as charmed by the trend. Chickens can live for 10+ years, don’t lay eggs productively for all that time, and have care needs that people don’t anticipate. A lot of them end up at rescues in a year or so, and farm animal rescues are already overburdened.
Unless you’ve done a lot of research and are willing to make a long term commitment, I’d encourage people to plant a garden or foster an animal instead.
My husband has been trying to convince me to do this since we’ve owned our home. But I CAN’T. I got SO upset when my fish tank took a nose dive, I’d be gutted if anything happened to my chickens. And we have a good deal of foxes, coyotes, mink…the occasional bobcat in our area, it’d just be a nightmare. And I really don’t eat eggs much. I’d be out there walking them on leashes or something.
I’d love a little hobby farm, but I honestly just get WAY too attached. I was a 4-H kid and treated my calves and lambs like pets haha. Someone down the road from us got some mini horses and some goats – they were trying to rehome one of the goats because he was NOT getting along with the ponies lol. Too many little personalities living too close together, I guess.
My husbands grandmother has chickens. Yeah they lay 1-2 eggs every day. She’s got like 10 chickens. She can’t give them away fast enough!! Not only is it a daily commitment to gather and clean but if your a kind owner and give them a nice fenced in area to roam you need a rooster. And roosters can be aggressive and mean as hell, but it’s their job to protect so not surprising. They also need vet care – 1 sick bird quickly becomes all sick birds.
She wants to get us some but it’s a lot and we have a bobcat that wanders by every now and again
My sister in law keeps chickens. We visited with our retriever and the first thing she did was grab a chicken, shake it, feathers were flying everywhere, and bring it to me. So no chickens for me. Plus we have raccoons, Fox, and coyotes in the neighborhood.
We’ve had a backyard flock for over a year in the heart of St. Louis city and it’s been a dream. My kids live them, they’re easy to care for and so sweet. They’ll stop laying by year three which brings us to a crossroads it until then we’re loving it. For the past several years we’ve been growing our own veg too which makes an incredible difference in health and quality of food. Highly recommend!!
Our local zoning ordinance prohibits raising of livestock or fowl if your house sits on less than 8 acres. I suspect most places have similar laws. Chickens stink and poop everywhere, including in neighbors’ yard. I’d be pissed. P.s. it has been lovely to watch you grow to love your nature walks! I think your first post about it said that it was weird:)
LOL at this article being positive. Chickens are a MASSIVE responsibility. Has anyone in LA actually smelled chicken shit? Does anyone in LA actually know what kind of chickens they are even buying? Are they egg layers or chickens that are bred to be breast heavy for meat? Are they a cross between? There are so many considerations to chickens it’s not all Easter egg hatches and baby bird cuddles. I would rather see the people of LA plant a vertical space saving vegetable garden. This is just as educational and doesn’t require a live animal being neglected or surrendered when this pandemic is over or when people understand the mistake they made. My parents bought a farm several years ago, and their response to this pandemic was not to get more chickens, it was to make more space for vegetables and fruits to be grown to increase their independence from the grocery store.
yes! people should be growing veggies not buying animals! growing tomatoes, basil and zucchini is less work and more food than having backyard chickens – I say this from experience, I’ve rescued chickens, and also have a big veggie garden
I want goats (I’m scared of chickens) but I’ll settle for a vegetable garden. What are the best/easiest to grow veggies to start with?
Chickens are dirty and a lot of hard work to maintain. Also it isn’t fair to the animals to be used as a trend which won’t last (there will be a lot of dumped chickens). It’s better to just buy chicken when it’s fried or baked, or in a sandwich.
Ive been wanting chickens for years!! But my hubby and my mother were both raised in rural areas and are firmly telling me no, I cant have chickens. Apparently chicken coups bring snakes and other dangerous critters. And they know that I wouldn’t want to deal with that sh*t, cute chicken or not. It really saddens me though and has for a while, so a few years ago my mother sent me some little glass roosters when my hubby and I moved to DC as a sort of going away present. I loved them so much, that they both have a habit of picking up little chickens for me to display if they spot a cute one in the store. I love them for that, but yes, its not the same, only a band-aid.
Chickens in a quasi-urban environment are fairly common in New Orleans (at least with hippies and voodoo practitioners).
My friend has had chickens in the city (small city, New Orleans) for awhile. He has a TINY back yard and i assume his neighbors hate him.
He lost one baby chick because his boyfriend didn’t close the lid tightly and one of the large dogs ate one- then threw it back up, on the boyfriend’s leg *karma*.
And last night, a chicken was taken/eaten by an owl from the outdoor chicken coop.
They did have chickens before this all started.
Since this started- they have added: more chickens, two opposite sex rabbits in the same cage, and and a ton of plants.
This is what happens when you close all the bars.
Well, I’m going to chime in with an opposite perspective from the rest of these comments! My husband and I are currently in the process of trying to relocate to a rural area, and we are going to have chickens if zoning allows. Some people are okay with the work and smells that go along with taking care of animals, and I am one of those people. They are such beautiful animals.
I grew up with chickens and goats and then worked on a farm- I would never raise my own after seeing what I have seen. It’s heart breaking to watch an animal get sick and die after you have tried everything to save them. And I Second the poop comment, it’s gross. There are farmers that are really good at raising chickens and we should support them my produce delivery company sources local eggs from small farms. We are working on converting our front yard to a garden because it is south facing and gets more sun.