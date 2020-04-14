Kyle Larson suspended from NASCAR for using a racial slur on a live-stream

Since I don’t follow racing or NASCAR, I didn’t really know who Kyle Larson was or is. But now I know. He was tapped, pre-corona, as one of NASCAR’s biggest rising stars, and he’s already won some big races. He’s also the only NASCAR driver with any kind of Japanese ancestry – he’s half-Japanese, and his grandparents were in a Japanese internment camp in California during WWII. So what did he do? He was taking part in a live-streaming virtual race and during the course of the live-stream, he said the n-word. NASCAR acted swiftly (suspiciously swiftly) to suspend Larson.
Kyle Larson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR on Monday for using a racial slur on a livestream during a virtual race. Chip Ganassi Racing also suspended Larson without pay. The star driver said there was “no excuse” for his comment and apologized in a video posted on his social media accounts.
“I made a mistake and said the word that should never, ever be said,” Larson said. “There is no excuse for that. I wasn’t raised that way. It’s just an awful thing to say. I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community and especially the African American community. I understand the damage is probably unrepairable and I own up to that. But I just want to let you all know how sorry I am and I hope everybody is staying safe during these crazy times.”
NASCAR ordered Larson to complete a sensitivity training course before he’s eligible for reinstatement: “NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday’s iRacing event,” NASCAR said in a statement. “Our Member Conduct Guidelines are clear in this regard, and we will enforce these guidelines to maintain an inclusive environment for our entire industry and fan base.”
Larson also was suspended indefinitely by iRacing. “iRacing considers itself to be a welcome and inclusive community for racing enthusiasts all around the world. We have strict policies against offensive behavior and language. Kyle Larson’s language last night during a streamed online race was both offensive and inappropriate, and in violation of our sporting code. As such, Kyle Larson has been suspended indefinitely from the iRacing service,” it said in a statement.
Larson was competing in an iRacing event Sunday night when he appeared to lose communication with his spotter on his headset. During a check of his microphone, Larson said, “You can’t hear me?” That was followed by the N-word.
There were ramifications from Larson’s sponsors. Credit One Bank denounced Larson’s “highly offensive language” and said it supports the “quick actions” by NASCAR and Larson’s team. Chevrolet suspended its personal services relationship with Larson “as we do not tolerate this behavior.” McDonalds is another one of his primary sponsors.
NASCAR quickly pivoted to create an iRacing league of virtual racing that has engaged viewers and set records for esports television viewership. One of the draws of the platform is that drivers can link into one another on a livestream, where they banter, argue, make jokes and discuss the racing. Fans can listen through the gaming app Twitch. Larson used the slur during the Sunday night race against drivers from various series. The event was not part of NASCAR’s official series. Drivers in the chat immediately reacted to Larson’s use of the slur, with one instantly alerting him, “Kyle, you’re talking to everyone, bud.” Others were in disbelief.
On one side, I’m a realist and I know that the swiftness with which NASCAR and racing organization dealt with this issue is more about the pandemic and the lack of any kind of professional sports at this time. When NASCAR, as an organization, doesn’t know when they’ll be coming back, it’s easier to suspend a driver indefinitely for cause. That being said, I’ve always considered NASCAR to be such a white-dude/redneck organization, it would have seemed on-brand for them to simply play word games or “send him to sensitivity training” with just a slap on the wrist. This full-throated dragging of Larson is kind of joy to see.
Kyle Larson’s apology:
Is Kyle the new Karen?
I think so. People were commenting the other day about how there’s no Male equivalent of Karen. I think we just found it
Kyle and Karen and their child Kris……
Maybe they wanted him out anyway because he’s not full white. He just did them a favor?
I mean obviously he’s a dumbass.
But yeah, in terms of the response, I kinda wondered this myself. NASCAR comes off as a very white male institution both in terms of drivers and fans. And to my knowledge, NASCAR is not known for being outspoken in supporting an anti-racism platform or championing people of color.
Ok dude if it’s a word that should never, ever be said, then why did you say it? You don’t wake up one day and think “I’m gonna use the N-word.” Were you magically compelled? Did your mouth get hacked? Is using racist slurs that you would never, ever normally say a new symptom of Covid-19?
Yeah, that word doesn’t just slip out unless you are already using it on a regular basis.
Absolutely. He obviously says it A LOT.
Exactly. JFC he’s an idiot if they think we’ll believe that excuse.
“I wasn’t raised that way” has got to be in the Lame Excuse Hall of Fame.
And the apologists are already out in full force wondering why -insert African American artist here- can say it but this guy can’t.
Charles Leclercs Twitch stream over this nonsense any day!
I watched the clip and it came out SUPER casually so it’s implausible that it was just a mistake. That word is part of his regular vocabulary
I watched the clip and he said it easily, like it’s a part of his vocabulary. Some white people are pretty sheltered, there was only one non white family in my town. My parents never used the word or talked about me, but I just knew you don’t use that word. It doesn’t matter if black people use it, it’s our job as white people to check our white associates when they use it. My mixed ex husband told me I could use the A version but I didn’t want to take any chances with it possibly sounding like the R version. Plus I’m not cool enough to pull it off. I think some young white kids who have black friends might hear their black friends using it and think it’s ok for them to use, but it’s not. In Kyle’s case, he used the R version and meant it. He’s trash