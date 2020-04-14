Kyle Larson suspended from NASCAR for using a racial slur on a live-stream

Embed from Getty Images

Since I don’t follow racing or NASCAR, I didn’t really know who Kyle Larson was or is. But now I know. He was tapped, pre-corona, as one of NASCAR’s biggest rising stars, and he’s already won some big races. He’s also the only NASCAR driver with any kind of Japanese ancestry – he’s half-Japanese, and his grandparents were in a Japanese internment camp in California during WWII. So what did he do? He was taking part in a live-streaming virtual race and during the course of the live-stream, he said the n-word. NASCAR acted swiftly (suspiciously swiftly) to suspend Larson.

Kyle Larson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR on Monday for using a racial slur on a livestream during a virtual race. Chip Ganassi Racing also suspended Larson without pay. The star driver said there was “no excuse” for his comment and apologized in a video posted on his social media accounts.

“I made a mistake and said the word that should never, ever be said,” Larson said. “There is no excuse for that. I wasn’t raised that way. It’s just an awful thing to say. I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community and especially the African American community. I understand the damage is probably unrepairable and I own up to that. But I just want to let you all know how sorry I am and I hope everybody is staying safe during these crazy times.”

NASCAR ordered Larson to complete a sensitivity training course before he’s eligible for reinstatement: “NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday’s iRacing event,” NASCAR said in a statement. “Our Member Conduct Guidelines are clear in this regard, and we will enforce these guidelines to maintain an inclusive environment for our entire industry and fan base.”

Larson also was suspended indefinitely by iRacing. “iRacing considers itself to be a welcome and inclusive community for racing enthusiasts all around the world. We have strict policies against offensive behavior and language. Kyle Larson’s language last night during a streamed online race was both offensive and inappropriate, and in violation of our sporting code. As such, Kyle Larson has been suspended indefinitely from the iRacing service,” it said in a statement.

Larson was competing in an iRacing event Sunday night when he appeared to lose communication with his spotter on his headset. During a check of his microphone, Larson said, “You can’t hear me?” That was followed by the N-word.

There were ramifications from Larson’s sponsors. Credit One Bank denounced Larson’s “highly offensive language” and said it supports the “quick actions” by NASCAR and Larson’s team. Chevrolet suspended its personal services relationship with Larson “as we do not tolerate this behavior.” McDonalds is another one of his primary sponsors.

NASCAR quickly pivoted to create an iRacing league of virtual racing that has engaged viewers and set records for esports television viewership. One of the draws of the platform is that drivers can link into one another on a livestream, where they banter, argue, make jokes and discuss the racing. Fans can listen through the gaming app Twitch. Larson used the slur during the Sunday night race against drivers from various series. The event was not part of NASCAR’s official series. Drivers in the chat immediately reacted to Larson’s use of the slur, with one instantly alerting him, “Kyle, you’re talking to everyone, bud.” Others were in disbelief.