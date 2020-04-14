President Barack Obama will endorse Joe Biden via online video today

Obama presents the Medal of Freedom to VP Biden

The New York Times published an article today which is basically like “Barack Obama did the most and yet NOT ENOUGH for Joe Biden during the primary, what will he do now?” The answer, it seems, is that Obama has chosen today to endorse his former vice president and good friend. Did Obama intend to actively overshadow the Times’ bitchy political gossip story? Perhaps. But I mostly think that Joe Biden and his campaign are ready to get off the bench and go full speed ahead. The whole idea that in one week’s time, Bernie Sanders would have suspended his campaign, endorsed Joe Biden and then Barack Obama endorses Biden too is… insane to me. But I love it!

I will update this story when the video comes out!

As for that bitchy Times story, their sources say that Biden and his camp felt like Obama and Obama’s people could have done more during the primary, but that Obama was instrumental in getting a lot of stuff moving behind-the-scenes once Biden won South Carolina and swept so many states on Super Tuesday. Obama apparently had multiple calls with Bernie Sanders over the past few weeks and Obama was an important factor in getting Bernie to endorse Biden yesterday. The Times also claimed that Biden and Obama’s camps viewed Obama’s endorsement as a “thorny issue” as to when and how they would deploy Obama. Looks like that was a trash take though – Obama can’t be held back. Obama is IN IT. And if this election ends up as Trump vs. Obama, I AM HERE FOR IT.

Also, I’m scared of whatever deranged sh-t Trump will do in response to Obama endorsing Biden today. You know it’s going to be a total nutburger meltdown.

President Obama Signs 21st Century Cures Act

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to “President Barack Obama will endorse Joe Biden via online video today”

  1. Mar says:
    April 14, 2020 at 10:48 am

    This might sound weird but the only good thing coming out of this virus is the obvious fact that Trump is an awful leader . He was going to win again. Now I’m not so sure.

    Reply
  2. BUBS says:
    April 14, 2020 at 10:49 am

    At this point, Obama is a weapon the Democratic Party would do well to utilize. He did make several calls to Sanders over the last couple of days before the senator decided to drop out and support Biden. Plus, lately, he’s been more vocal on social media in his opposition to 45’s handling of critical issues. There’s no time to trade blame. Everyone just needs to work together to give Biden the push he needs to oust Trump. That’s all that matters now!

    Reply
  3. Nina Simone says:
    April 14, 2020 at 10:50 am

    Can’t wait! Also, I hope Biden’s VP pick is also a galvanizing force. The campaign will he unstoppable

    Reply
  4. elle says:
    April 14, 2020 at 10:51 am

    I instantly tear up when I see him.

    Reply
  5. Esmom says:
    April 14, 2020 at 10:54 am

    Yeah, Trump is going to have another meltdown. Good. After the WI election backfired so badly on the GOP, I feel like the blue wave is going to be unstoppable. *knocks on wood*

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment