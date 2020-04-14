President Barack Obama will endorse Joe Biden via online video today

The New York Times published an article today which is basically like “Barack Obama did the most and yet NOT ENOUGH for Joe Biden during the primary, what will he do now?” The answer, it seems, is that Obama has chosen today to endorse his former vice president and good friend. Did Obama intend to actively overshadow the Times’ bitchy political gossip story? Perhaps. But I mostly think that Joe Biden and his campaign are ready to get off the bench and go full speed ahead. The whole idea that in one week’s time, Bernie Sanders would have suspended his campaign, endorsed Joe Biden and then Barack Obama endorses Biden too is… insane to me. But I love it!

CONFIRMED: Former President Barack Obama will endorse his former Vice President Joe Biden in a video. A source close to President Obama tells me the video will be out later today. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 14, 2020

I will update this story when the video comes out!

As for that bitchy Times story, their sources say that Biden and his camp felt like Obama and Obama’s people could have done more during the primary, but that Obama was instrumental in getting a lot of stuff moving behind-the-scenes once Biden won South Carolina and swept so many states on Super Tuesday. Obama apparently had multiple calls with Bernie Sanders over the past few weeks and Obama was an important factor in getting Bernie to endorse Biden yesterday. The Times also claimed that Biden and Obama’s camps viewed Obama’s endorsement as a “thorny issue” as to when and how they would deploy Obama. Looks like that was a trash take though – Obama can’t be held back. Obama is IN IT. And if this election ends up as Trump vs. Obama, I AM HERE FOR IT.

Also, I’m scared of whatever deranged sh-t Trump will do in response to Obama endorsing Biden today. You know it’s going to be a total nutburger meltdown.