Erin Foster won’t apologize for bragging about her December wedding

Obviously, I’m not one of those people who believes that no one should make a joke or have some fun or pay attention to silly, unimportant things during a pandemic. I never feel that way – humans are complicated creatures with big brains and we can do a lot of different things all at once. We can pay attention to the pandemic, we can mourn the coronavirus deaths, and we can also chat about Joe Exotic and Ancient Aliens and whatever show we’re binge-watching. Great art comes out of the worst moments in history, and I actually feel like we have a responsibility to continue to consume art and entertainment during this time. All of which to say, I hate-respect Erin Foster for brag-joking about her December 2019 wedding and then doubling-down on that joke when people were like HOW COULD YOU DURING THE PANDEMIC.
Erin Foster isn’t sorry for making a joke about having a wedding amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. On Monday, Erin, 37, found herself in hot water with some fans when she posted a photo from her December 2019 wedding to husband Simon Tikhman, captioning it, “Not to brag, but what a time to have already had your wedding.”
Couples all over the world have been forced to either cancel or postpone their nuptials in response to the global health crisis.
“Can you not caption this? There’s millions of people, aside from those that are losing loved ones and jobs, who are dealing with canceling and changing their weddings and the reality that they may never have the wedding they dreamed of. As a public figure this is extremely insensitive, and in a time like this you should try [to] be better. Thanks,” one fan wrote in the comment section of Erin’s post.
In response, Erin doubled down on her sentiments. “No,” Erin said to the fan. “It’s a wedding not a death everyone needs to relax.”
While the backlash continued to pour in, some fans applauded Erin for providing humor during such a dark time. “Gorgeous and hilarious! Please do NOT take this down!” one fan wrote to Foster.
“Trust me, I’m not taking this down. Anyone who wants to blame me for corona or for their wedding being postponed is just very very confused about how pandemics work,” Foster said.
“Thank you for providing comedic relief during such a stressful time — I am a 2020 bride who has had to postpone her wedding and I still think this is hilarious!” another fan commented.
“Oh good, so you’re a normal rational person,” Erin wrote back, adding a heart emoji.
Sara Foster also came to her sister’s defense, writing, “Influencers and celebrities posting tone deaf bikini shots all day long, but God forbid a comedian make a joke about her wedding and watch out.”
Should Erin Foster delete her Instagram brag? No. Honestly, it wasn’t even that much of a “joke” as much as it was a statement of fact – I imagine the same thought has run through the head of every bride who managed to have her wedding last year or in January or February of this year. “Thank God I managed to get that done before everything went to hell.” And I do feel sorry for the brides and grooms who have had to cancel or postpone their weddings too. It sucks and I’m sure that they’ve already lost money and all of that. Is it possible that this is the thing that changes the wedding-industrial complex though?
Photos courtesy of WENN, IG.
She’s just SO thirsty. I’ll see the comments by celebs account sharing things, and she’s always there just desperately trying to be involved.
It was still tacky to post, regardless of whether others have thought it. There’s a lot of people losing money, who won’t have their loved ones with them when they do get a chance to marry… it’s just not the time for this kind of thing, and I think she knows that. But again – the thirst is strong.
Couldn’t agree with your comment more! I find her insufferable.
As someone who both had to cancel our May wedding and my father died last week so the whole thing will probably be scrapped altogether (doesn’t feel right without him!) … I mean I still recognize that it’s a lighthearted joke.
I think people should lay off the wedding industrial complex. If someone wants a small wedding, that’s awesome. If someone wants a big wedding, that’s awesome. Who are we to judge other people? Some people want a crazy expensive gown and several hundred people, others want an intimate gathering and something off the rack.
I did NOT want a big wedding, but I had one. My MIL only has sons and she and I are really close and she asked if she could contribute to the wedding because she’d never get to host one herself. I said sure.
It’s now how I would have chosen to spend the day, but what matters more than a wedding day is my marriage and my relationship with my MIL. She never would have faulted me if I had said no, but I saw how happy it made her.
I can’t really relate because I never imagined my dream wedding day — never saw myself getting married, even — but that’s when I learned that some people go crazy for weddings, and if they want to, why not let them?
I do think people should forgive one another if they can’t afford to attend weddings. I’ve RSVP’d no to three weddings now for that exact reason and no one was mad. I wouldn’t be friends with anyone who would get mad over something like that.
I think she’s funny. She has been promoting all kinds of small businesses during this time to help them, and has been home with her husband and not out and about. She’s a comedian, I’m not going to drag her for making a funny comment.
I’m not familiar with ms foster
I’m not either and I’d like to keep it that way. Fortunately, this is easy to forget.
“ Is it possible that this is the thing that changes the wedding-industrial complex though?” — lord I hope so. The medieval fairy tale and modern exploitation capitalism both need to go.
The people that are upset are frustrated because THEIR wedding was cancelled/postponed. And I know that’s disappointing but as someone that STILL has to go in to work occasionally, there are bigger fishes to fry. This is not offensive, it’s dry humor.
This^^^!
I don’t do IG, so I would never post anything at all, but she’s not wrong. She dodged a bullet, and she should be thankful of that (it sounds like she is).
I’ve never heard of this woman.
Her wedding post *is* insensitive, it *is* gloating. Posting it four months after the fact is looking for the expected response, and it’s simple attention seeking.
The following post, however, I find quite funny.
I have no idea who she is, it’s an amusing caption. Mostly, I’m commenting because at first glance, I thought it was Obama who was officiating.
listen – i am finding it crazy that people on the internet are calling out ANYONE who dares talk about something good or make a dry joke about something because PEOPLE ARE SUFFERING. Yes, people ARE suffering…but does that mean people can’t make jokes, celebrate their lives and the what’s going right and talk about it? i don’t understand that mindset. we can only focus on the bad stuff? someone posted on a celebs post because she dared write something sweet to her husband on her anniversary. where does it end? everyone just has to be quiet and focus on the terrible. we get enough terrible in the news. i think as long as a person isn’t being completely awful ABOUT people’s suffering or downplaying it…the internet should just SIT DOWN.
Not everyone gets foster sisters’ humor, but I think they’re funny for the most part.
I saw this yesterday and thought “ha.” It wasn’t the funniest post ever or anything, but I didn’t think it would cause such an uproar. It was obviously a joke in the same vein as the “what a time to be childless” meme, but for some reason, everyone thought that meme was funny, but a joke about a wedding isn’t? I think people take weddings too seriously, but maybe that’s just me. I’m not married, who knows if I’ll ever be. And I never wanted a huge wedding. I do know people who’ve have to postpone their weddings, but it’s not the end of the world. My house mate from college was supposed to get married on March 14. And then there are May and June weddings I’m supposed to go to, one of them being in Italy. My cousin is supposed to get married in October in NYC, but I have a feeling that might not happen.
I find it neither offensive nor funny. Shrug.
My bestest friend, whom I love to bits, is one of the funniest people I know. No matter how dire the situation, she always sees the funny side, and has me, a far-too-serious-for-my-own-good person, falling about in hysterics. I wish there was space to tell you what happened when she took her husband to the doctor a couple of weeks ago (we’ve been in lockdown longer than you guys) for an abscess on his ear, and this after badly injuring his leg in a work accident the week before lockdown. Aussies are great at this. I don’t know who this Erin person is, but I think her brag is nasty. I mean, her wedding was 4 months ago. Brag, laugh and feel relieved all you like with your own friends, but even if you’re a celebrity, does any care about your wedding after 4 months, and particularly with what has transpired globally since December? Mind you, who doesn’t like a good wedding? But most of the time, it a case of “you had to have been there”.
Tell me, has she learned how to wear a jacket yet?
It would have been helpful to describe who she is in the first paragraph. I have no idea who she is.
Who?
The bottom picture – white outfit – is actually of Sara Foster, Erin’s sister!
Idk, I think she’s kind of funny. I find it more annoying that I keep seeing all of these memes about being allowed to “grieve” your cancelled/postponed wedding, trip, prom, etc. Be extremely disappointed? Yes, of course. Grieve? Give me a break. Life has not ended.