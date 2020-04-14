Erin Foster won’t apologize for bragging about her December wedding

Obviously, I’m not one of those people who believes that no one should make a joke or have some fun or pay attention to silly, unimportant things during a pandemic. I never feel that way – humans are complicated creatures with big brains and we can do a lot of different things all at once. We can pay attention to the pandemic, we can mourn the coronavirus deaths, and we can also chat about Joe Exotic and Ancient Aliens and whatever show we’re binge-watching. Great art comes out of the worst moments in history, and I actually feel like we have a responsibility to continue to consume art and entertainment during this time. All of which to say, I hate-respect Erin Foster for brag-joking about her December 2019 wedding and then doubling-down on that joke when people were like HOW COULD YOU DURING THE PANDEMIC.

Erin Foster isn’t sorry for making a joke about having a wedding amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. On Monday, Erin, 37, found herself in hot water with some fans when she posted a photo from her December 2019 wedding to husband Simon Tikhman, captioning it, “Not to brag, but what a time to have already had your wedding.” Couples all over the world have been forced to either cancel or postpone their nuptials in response to the global health crisis. “Can you not caption this? There’s millions of people, aside from those that are losing loved ones and jobs, who are dealing with canceling and changing their weddings and the reality that they may never have the wedding they dreamed of. As a public figure this is extremely insensitive, and in a time like this you should try [to] be better. Thanks,” one fan wrote in the comment section of Erin’s post. In response, Erin doubled down on her sentiments. “No,” Erin said to the fan. “It’s a wedding not a death everyone needs to relax.” While the backlash continued to pour in, some fans applauded Erin for providing humor during such a dark time. “Gorgeous and hilarious! Please do NOT take this down!” one fan wrote to Foster. “Trust me, I’m not taking this down. Anyone who wants to blame me for corona or for their wedding being postponed is just very very confused about how pandemics work,” Foster said. “Thank you for providing comedic relief during such a stressful time — I am a 2020 bride who has had to postpone her wedding and I still think this is hilarious!” another fan commented.

“Oh good, so you’re a normal rational person,” Erin wrote back, adding a heart emoji. Sara Foster also came to her sister’s defense, writing, “Influencers and celebrities posting tone deaf bikini shots all day long, but God forbid a comedian make a joke about her wedding and watch out.”

Should Erin Foster delete her Instagram brag? No. Honestly, it wasn’t even that much of a “joke” as much as it was a statement of fact – I imagine the same thought has run through the head of every bride who managed to have her wedding last year or in January or February of this year. “Thank God I managed to get that done before everything went to hell.” And I do feel sorry for the brides and grooms who have had to cancel or postpone their weddings too. It sucks and I’m sure that they’ve already lost money and all of that. Is it possible that this is the thing that changes the wedding-industrial complex though?