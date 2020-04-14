Bernie Sanders endorsed Joe Biden on one of the Biden campaign’s live-streams

Embed from Getty Images

Over the weekend, there was still a lot of grumbling from Bernie Sanders’ supporters. Within hours of Sanders’ campaign suspension, an idea had taken hold among those supporters: that Joe Biden needed to somehow personally come to each one of them and ask them, hat in hand, for their support. And even then, many of those Sanders supporters were making noise about not supporting Biden, etc. The whole thing was being amplified by Russian bots, I have no doubt. The Democratic Socialists made a big deal about how they weren’t endorsing Biden, and then Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez gave an interview to the NYT about how Biden had never approached her, and the feeling was that even with Sanders out, his supporters were still going to do the most to distract from the main issue, Biden vs. Trump.

I was honestly expecting that to continue for months and months. I was preparing myself for it. But then something odd happened: Bernie Sanders appeared on a live-stream hosted by Biden and Biden’s campaign on Monday. The live-stream was about the coronavirus and the Trump administration’s sh-tty response to the pandemic. Within the conversation, Sanders endorsed Biden:

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the independent senator from Vermont who ended his White House bid last week, said Monday that he is endorsing former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. Sanders made the announcement on a live stream hosted by Biden examining the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. “Joe, I know that there is an enormous responsibility on your shoulders right now, and it is imperative that all of us work together,” Sanders said on the live stream. “Today, I am asking all Americans — I’m asking every Democrat; I’m asking every independent; I’m asking a lot of Republicans — to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse, to make certain that we defeat somebody who I believe is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country,” Sanders told Biden. “I will do all that I can to see that that happens, Joe,” Sanders pledged, after calling President Trump a racist, a sexist, a xenophobe and a religious bigot who botched the nation’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic. “I want to thank you for that. It’s big deal,” Biden said. “Your endorsement means a great deal, a great deal to me… I look forward to working with you. And I am going to need you badly. You’ve refused to accept that we can’t change what’s wrong in our nation,” Biden told his former rival, adding that Sanders doesn’t “get enough credit” for being a voice that forces Americans to take a look in the mirror and examine whether they are living up to their ideals. Despite a hard-fought primary battle, Sanders’s endorsement of Biden was not a surprise: Both candidates’ teams had been in touch in recent days to work on “how we can best go forward together,” Sanders said last week.

[From WaPo and Politico]

This is twice now that Sanders has surprised me with how he isn’t dragging this out, which is what he did in 2016. Was it because in 2016, he was running against Hillary Clinton/a woman? Or did he actually learn some sh-t about how NOT to act with 2016, and he actually vowed to do some things differently this time? I’m not trying to look a gift horse in the mouth, I am just genuinely surprised that Bernie would endorse Biden so quickly and so thoroughly, with so little hype. I wonder…about so much of this. I would be willing to bet that Obama has been making a lot of calls. But I would also bet that Biden, ever the glad-handing pol and the Democrats’ happy warrior, managed to charm Sanders all on his own.

Embed from Getty Images