Donald Trump claims that as president, ‘the authority is total’ to reopen the country

I have tried to time my evening walks to completely miss Donald Trump’s evening coronavirus briefings, which are just his sad little versions of his old Nazi rallies. He can’t hold his rallies anymore, so he gets off on feeding propaganda and lies to White House reporters and then calling the women reporters “nasty” or something. As I said, I’m not watching. Apparently, during yesterday’s briefing, Trump claimed that as president, he had “total authority” in general, and total authority to reopen businesses and states, even without the businesses and governors’ approval.
President Donald Trump, hours after governors on both coasts announced regional plans for reopening their states, asserted “total authority” over decisions about when and how to emerge after coronavirus shutdowns.
“When somebody’s president of the United States, the authority is total,” Trump said at a press briefing Monday when asked about the governors’ plans. “And that’s the way it’s got to to be. It’s total. It’s total. And the governors know that. You have a couple bands of Democratic governors, but they will agree to it,” Trump continued about the governors, who also include Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker. “They will agree to it. But the authority of the president of the United States, having to do with the subject we’re talking about, is total.”
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown laid out their plans to gradually begin easing restrictions. The West Coast plan dropped shortly after the governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts said they would launch a coordinated effort to reopen.
The plans by the governors set up a clash between some of the nation’s most populous states and Trump. The president has grown increasingly concerned with the economic impact the coronavirus and its incumbent shutdowns are having on the country. “They can’t do anything without approval of the president of the United States,” Trump said at the briefing.
All of those “states rights” Republicans are being suspiciously quiet, huh? I guess they only care about states’ rights when it’s about A) slavery, B) guns and C) maintaining their white supremacist status quo. Anyway, of course Trump can’t force states to do jack sh-t. And I trust the coastal state alliances much more than I trust Bigly. Speaking of, CBS’s Paula Reid went toe-to-toe with Trump shortly after he annointed himself dictator of America or whatever:
Again, Trump has no alibi for February. And there were cases of coronavirus in America January and February, but no one can prove it because THERE WERE NO TESTS.
And finally, Trump has put together a Council to Re-Open America and the usual suspects are on the task force:
Funny how when it comes to legislating women’s bodies it’s all “oh, it’s up to the states, that’s not in our hands” but when it comes to this suddenly he’s pretending to have the power?
Yes…and up until probably yesterday, MAGAs were screaming that the management of the pandemic wasn’t the federal government’s job, it was the states’ responsibility.
When I first saw a tweet about that council with their names and photos, I thought it was a joke. I…have no words.
He is completely out of control.
Honest, maybe naive, questions:
Republicans do not understand that if they support him when he will sink, because he will sink, the entire party will sink too?
Is there someone in his party who can FIRE him because he is mentally unstable?
They were too obsessed with gaining power and overlooked his craziness to get what they want. He’s not going to down without a fight and will blame everyone else; his dirt will stick on each and everyone of them. Aren’t many of his associates now in prison?
They had their chance to remove him with the impeachment trial. And only Mitt Romney seemed to (halfway) feel it was merited. I wonder if they might have voted differently had they not all dismissed the pandemic about to hit.
If only he has the authority to reopen the country why did he leave it to individual governors to close their states and to get vital supplies for their hospitals? If you can open it you can also close it. But he takes no responsibility.
Exactly. JFC.
Paula Reid is my new hero. I watched the Northeast governors’s press conference yesterday afternoon. Not one of them is going to be pushed around by Trump individually and united they will be a force. They all kept emphasizing that they are connected by Route I-95 and that if the virus was anywhere along route I-95, it is all along route I-95.
And, in today’s press conference, they all need to ask what Ivanka is doing on that task force. She has nothing to contribute.
My heart goes out to you, my American neighbours.
I have always been a proud Canadian, but I’ve never been as thankful to be one as I am right now.
So he has total authority but takes zero responsibility? Not sure how that works exactly. Quite a leader you have there. How is there anyone left that supports and defends this POS? He literally seems to be insane.
We in the UK have own crap to deal with, but the small glimpses that I catch of the US coverage just makes me believe that Trump has gone fully insane now. Maybe he has dementia or something?
If it’s any solace to the American Celebitchies, at least the US press is scrutinising him and holding him to account.
Any criticism of our Dear Leader is being positioned as ‘unpatriotic’ and being divisive. So, solidarity to the Washington reporters.
I do think there is something else going on with him, mentally. I think he is corrupt and stupid and probably does think that being president is the same thing as being a dictator, but so many of the things he says just….don’t make sense. Like not in the way of being wrong, like the sentence structure and wording doesn’t make sense.
I don’t think there is anything wrong with him – in the sense that he now has some debililtating disease that is affecting his faculties. News Headlines: He Has Always Been Like This
I’m 100% with you. He’s always been like this and it only seems worse because he’s in so far over his head every minute of every day instead of in the comfort of one of his cheesy gilded towers talking about real estate deals or TV. I mean the only time he talks with confidence is about TV ratings. *slams head on desk*
Cuomo shot that shit right the f#$k down…
Not only do I wish the stations would stop airing these “press conferences” but I wish reporters would just stop going. Let him shout into the void.
I was watching this in real time yesterday and it was horrifying. The video he played at the beginning was pure propaganda and I couldn’t believe what I was watching. MSNBC cut away from the coverage so they wouldn’t be a part of spreading his lies & misinformation. And Dr. Fauci backpedaling his comments about how a quicker response would have saved lives was not criticism of Trump’s handling of the pandemic….? Maybe it wasn’t, but to get up there with Trump standing behind him to “clarify” his statements was not a good look and was pretty disappointing. He’s one of the very select few that we can trust right now. I just can’t with this circus anymore.
Watching CNN. Gov Cuomo (my gov) said “If he ordered me to reopen my state in such a way that would endanger the health of the people in my state, I wouldn’t do it.” (Trying to type live as he said that, might not be direct quote). So take that Cheeto Mussolini.
Listening and applauding your Gov in NY as well as mine in CA. Gov Cuomo was on CNN this am with a history lesson on our colonies which did not want a president in complete control. “We do not have and we do not want a king,” Gov Cuomo.
I saw that absolutely bonkers interview yesterday. My jaw dropped when he started playing that video. It didnt last long because MSNBC cut out of the briefing when they realized what was happening. And poor Fauci. Having to get up there and basically walk back his comments to give Donald the Win.
Vote people. Vote in November. Mail in your ballots. Put on your hazmat suits if you have to. Whatever. Just get this man out of office. Think how wonderful 2021 will be if Coronavirus is gone along with the cheetoh in chief.
Also, I live in the DMV area and the governors here are talking about a mid-atlantic coalition too. I dont know if West Virginia will be involved. Sometimes WV is included in the DMV area, othertimes notsomuch.
The way things are going now, they’re not going to let us vote.
He is unhinged. I worry it doesn’t matter though. His base will never change their opinion of them. Inconsistencies in logic (anti-choice but pro-death penalty) or horrid misunderstandings and misapplications of the constitution don’t matter to them. They seem to be driven by whatever is most hateful.
What matters is getting Instagram warriors out to actually fucking vote instead of just posting memes about the moron. That’s the only way we are going to win. And we have to get the Evil Turtle McConnell out too. Or flip enough seats that he is powerless. Ugh. This stresses me as much as COVID. They are working around the clock to game every aspect of the system they can to ensure this doesn’t happen.
That said our governor here in Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, will hold down the sanity in the middle states with Wisconsin and Michigan.
actually, wouldn’t the commerce clause of the constitution vest congress with total power on this issue? I’m not a constitution scholar but I seem to remember this was a pretty easy section of con law I and I was so thankful for it.
Dr. Fauci has an excellent record in his field. He should win a flipping Noble Prize for his control in not clobbering Trump with a chair. Repeatedly.
We see you Dr. Fauci. We trust you Dr. Fauci. We apologize to you for what you put up with dealing with Trump in order to help us, the American public. History will remember Dr. Fauci.
Trump is mentally unstable. Unfit for office. Period.
His own wife contradicted him almost immediately about the need to be wearing face masks in public.
Can we please see where we are here?
This is a raging lunatic who somehow knows the NY Times nailed him over the weekend (someone read the article to him, probably Nagini). He doesn’t stop until he destroys things, see his two prior marriages and his four bankruptcies. He needs to be removed, now.
Minnesota here, and our Gov. is holding firm on Stay.At.Home.
Hats off to Gov. Cuomo! He is not taking any sh*t from Trump.
The Ohio governor was directly asked about it yesterday too. Because he’s a Republican he wouldn’t go directly against Trump but said Ohio will only reopen based on science and facts not politics. He also said he’s been talking to Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Kentucky so I feel a Midwest coalition may be brewing too.
Anyone else noticed Dear Leader wasn’t able to initially pronounce January? He said “Januwar 17th”. Your dementia is showing, Donny.
I’m kinda loving the irony that while multiple states are banding together to defy Trump’s proclamations, the “state’s rights, anti-big government” people still back him. Hypocrisy at its finest.
I knew you’d love that delicious quote lol. Couldn’t be bothered with the states mere weeks ago, but now he’s claiming complete authority. He’s suing stations. He’s being cutoff. He’s crying fake media ‘right and left’ while a rising percentage of publications slam his existence. Bellissimo.
March 16th Trump issues guidelines for Americans to stay at home.
Florida, currently home to 20,000 cases of coronavirus, didn’t get an official order from the governor to stay home until April 1st.
As of today, seven US states still have no official stay at home order from their governors.
Absolute power to do what exactly?
DC mayor said the same thing.. no reopening unless expert agrees.
South Dakota governor is out to lunch. 300 persons tested positive in Smithfield plant and she still says it’s personal choice