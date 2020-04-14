Donald Trump claims that as president, ‘the authority is total’ to reopen the country

I have tried to time my evening walks to completely miss Donald Trump’s evening coronavirus briefings, which are just his sad little versions of his old Nazi rallies. He can’t hold his rallies anymore, so he gets off on feeding propaganda and lies to White House reporters and then calling the women reporters “nasty” or something. As I said, I’m not watching. Apparently, during yesterday’s briefing, Trump claimed that as president, he had “total authority” in general, and total authority to reopen businesses and states, even without the businesses and governors’ approval.

President Donald Trump, hours after governors on both coasts announced regional plans for reopening their states, asserted “total authority” over decisions about when and how to emerge after coronavirus shutdowns. “When somebody’s president of the United States, the authority is total,” Trump said at a press briefing Monday when asked about the governors’ plans. “And that’s the way it’s got to to be. It’s total. It’s total. And the governors know that. You have a couple bands of Democratic governors, but they will agree to it,” Trump continued about the governors, who also include Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker. “They will agree to it. But the authority of the president of the United States, having to do with the subject we’re talking about, is total.” California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown laid out their plans to gradually begin easing restrictions. The West Coast plan dropped shortly after the governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts said they would launch a coordinated effort to reopen. The plans by the governors set up a clash between some of the nation’s most populous states and Trump. The president has grown increasingly concerned with the economic impact the coronavirus and its incumbent shutdowns are having on the country. “They can’t do anything without approval of the president of the United States,” Trump said at the briefing.

[From Politico]

All of those “states rights” Republicans are being suspiciously quiet, huh? I guess they only care about states’ rights when it’s about A) slavery, B) guns and C) maintaining their white supremacist status quo. Anyway, of course Trump can’t force states to do jack sh-t. And I trust the coastal state alliances much more than I trust Bigly. Speaking of, CBS’s Paula Reid went toe-to-toe with Trump shortly after he annointed himself dictator of America or whatever:

Again, Trump has no alibi for February. And there were cases of coronavirus in America January and February, but no one can prove it because THERE WERE NO TESTS.

And finally, Trump has put together a Council to Re-Open America and the usual suspects are on the task force:

If this passes your smell test you should probably be tested for Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/MZXn000jdK — Karen Schwartz (@pithywidow) April 13, 2020