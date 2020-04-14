Jane Goodall: Prince Harry is ‘finding life a bit challenging right now’

Gotta love how the top stories, the most-read stories in so many of the British tabloids are still about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry and Meghan are chilling out in California, isolating and working quietly in lockdown. They’ve only made two public statements in the past month. We haven’t seen them since Commonwealth Day in March. But the British tabloids are still acting like jilted lovers, or stalker ex-lovers poring over every single angle of how Harry and Meghan are “unhappy” or maybe Harry is having “second thoughts.” Maybe Harry will come running back to them after he abandons his wife and child, they hope. So while I’m sure Jane Goodall didn’t mean these statements about Harry in any kind of tabloid way, that’s how they’re being disseminated:
Prince Harry is finding life ‘a bit challenging’ following his move to North America, his friend Dr Jane Goodall has revealed. The 86-year-old primatologist has ‘been in touch’ with Harry after he quit frontline royal duties to live in Canada and then Los Angeles with wife Meghan, 38, and baby Archie, 11 months.
The couple are both fans of the world-renowned activist and invited her to their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor last summer. Dr Goodall believes she may have been one of the first people outside the family to hold Archie. She is currently in lockdown in Bournemouth where she opened up about Harry and his new life.
‘I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but, yes, I’ve been in touch – though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging right now,’ she said, speaking to Radio Times.
At the suggestion that Harry and his brother William are champions of the natural world, she added: ‘Yes – except they hunt and shoot. But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him.’
I have no idea why the British tabloids continue to make a big deal about how Meghan, like, ordered Harry to give up hunting? Harry had stopped hunting years before he even met Meghan, right? From what I remember, as Harry worked more in conservation, he stopped hunting. Plus, he served two tours in a war and I bet that put him off using guns in hobby-sports. But sure, blame Meghan. As for Harry finding it “a bit challenging,” literally ALL of us are finding this a bit challenging. Pandemics are not a fun time. As I’m writing about this, this is the top story on the Daily Mail. Royal reporters are amplifying it because they’re still clinging to this idea that Harry will find it “too hard” to be in California and that he’ll somehow come back. LMAO.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I’m sure Jane Goodall is a lovely lady but she needs to be quiet. Anything said about H&M is going to be twisted out of context, the papers are already reporting that Meghan made Harry give up hunting when it was Jane Goodall who suggested it.
The Harry and Meghan critics will have a free for all. Goodall is just going to cause problems even if she meant her comment well.
The British media are really searching for crumbs huh. Racist losers.
Not sure I feel about media latching on to an 80+ year old woman for gossip on them, but DO appreciate the hunting comment!
The British media are starving for Harry and Meghan stories.
So, I’m not sure of the context of Jane Goodall – it seems like these few comments were part of a larger interview and the tabs are just running with these quotes? Or was she called specifically bc someone wanted to get some H&M quotes? I don’t want to click on the DM to see, ha.
I did roll my eyes at the Telegraph – the freaking telegraph – bc they referred to her as Harry’s “conservationist friend” in a headline. not even by name. (ETA and no I didn’t click through to that article either, just saw it on twitter.)
The British press is really desperate and its sad to see how they are clinging to any crumb about H&M. They really cant just let them live.
I find it all kind of strange haha. I’d hope that it’s just random sound bites from a large interview (I also refuse to click lol) but I mean – she’s a very smart woman. Surely she knew how this would be taken?
But it’s probably gaining so much traction, like you said, because they’re SO desperate for ANYTHING related M&H to ‘report’ on.
The Guardian article sights recent interviews Goodall gave to Radio Times and the Fail’s Weekend Mag. She’s promoting a Nat Geo documentary and was asked about Harry, of course, and commented on both brothers. Probably the case of a well-meaning 80-year old making somewhat indiscreet comments and the BM ran straight to the press with them…click, click, ching, ching. The Sussexes will need to be cautious with her in the future.
I mean, aren’t we all finding life a little challenging right now?
minx, 100%!
Newsflash: Everyone is finding life challenging nowadays. Poor Jane–all her future calls to Harry will now go straight to voicemail.
“Poor Jane–all her future calls to Harry will now go straight to voicemail.” – 😁🤣🤣🤣😄😄😄😃
Life *is* challenging right now, for everyone!
I have to kind of laugh at Jane’s shade towards the brothers about their sport hunting, glad it hasn’t gone un-noticed.
This is so annoying. The quote is “I THINK he’s finding life challenging” not that Harry said life is challenging! This is Jane’s opinion! The British press are so gross as they continue with this poor, p-whipped Harry narrative.
And, surprise surprise (said no one, ever) a day after William is being dragged to hell and back for his stupid comments, here come the Harry and Meghan articles. Can’t have the heir being called out for the jackass he is.
@RoyalWatcher, you took the words right out of my mouth. After reading the articles in William yesterday. I pondered….hmmm what fresh meat do they have on Harry and Meghan to throw to the wolves? Here we go…
Jane said she THINKS Harry finds life challenging at the moment, he didn’t say it. When she talked to him he may have sounded stressed or down. Who doesn’t find life challenging right now? When I call my mom, there are days where she is in a good mood and days where she is down. It’s normal to feel that way, especially now. But of course, the press run with this because they NEED Harry to be miserable so he can come back to their horrible racist ways. They need him to get rid of Meghan and marry a white, blonde aristocrat. Pathetic. It was probably an innocent comment that is being turned around.
It wouldn’t surprise me if he’s having a difficult time. Cultural differences are no joke & you only really find out over time how difficult it will be for you. . . .
Personally, I think he’ll come to regret the clean break he’s made with the UK. I just hope he doesn’t resent Meghan for it.
Why is that everyone goes “Oh poor Harry” when he moves to another country but didn’t give an ounce of sympathy when Meghan did the exact same thing two years ago?
What clean break? They are going to be spending half their time in the UK and half in NA. That’s a compromise, not a break.
Were you also concerned when Meghan gave up everything she knew (and then had her reputation deliberately destroyed by the RF)?
Oh geez….
Whatever XO. The man has lived in a war zone. He will absolutely be fine living in sunny beautiful California with his family.
I’ve lived in both the the U.K. and California. Both take adjusting to and I did just fine with both. The big difference is they have a lot of money. Y’all haters need to get over this. People move all the time and have falling outs with their family. Life goes on.
Oh I don’t know, he might find sport raising a rifle or two around the house. I’d personally enjoy scaring some nosy Nellie’s off the grounds. Whack-a-mole comes to mind.
As for making up stories, Daily Mail is at it again this morning with the culture clash. My current challenge is finding a grocery store that will deliver and not cancel order three days later in middle of night. We all got challenges!
deleted
Rinse and Repeat We’re all finding it challenging right now. Studios in CA have closed production early. Last time I checked it was 30. Usual season filming begins in August. H&M, I agree are networking, making plans, but like many are on hold.
She’s got a documentary to promote so hence all the interviews.
But I do think now is the time to be quiet. She’s said a few sentences and that’s enough. I KNOW she means well. I know she does but the BM will go to every length to try and twist her words. In fact they’re already doing it. The EXACT same thing happened to Tom Bradby.
Misha knows how to shut down the conversation. When asked she says one or two sentences then says something to the effect of “I like to keep my friendships private lets move on”
Goodall doesn’t make any reference to the pandemic, the context was his “career” and “now” ( life in LA) Is interesting that Jane feels the need to say she doesn’t know how Harrys career will map out, they’ve been in touch regularly, for what I believe he would want her prestige around for their new charity, so is quite telling.
I just have to say that nowhere in this snipet of the article did she say that “they’ve been in touch regularly” only that “they’ve been in touch”, that could mean that they’ve talked once in months.
I could be wrong but for me the “I have BEEN” in touch implies continuity, regularity. You don’t say “I’ve been in touch” with someone when you talked to them months ago once or twice.
Many, many people are finding life, their careers and relationships challenging right now. Harry and Meghan are no different but I hope that they and all those who are struggling with this new reality will find peace and help along the way.
Errrr I am assume there is some irony here when you are talking about how the British media is constantly writing about them when you run 3 to 4 posts about them a day.
Jane was giving larger interviews in promotion of a documentary about her. Her comments seem like mostly conjecture. The way she talked about Meghan and hunting seem to come from what Jane has seen in the news than Meghan herself. The British media made assumptions about Meghan would think and that has stuck. Just like they turned Meghan who loved to talk about roast Chicken into a vegan. Meghan included meat that came from traditional animals that were hunted in her food blogs. She seems far more pragmatic like the vast majority of people. Opposed to trophy hunting, but accepting of deer hunting etc.