Jane Goodall: Prince Harry is ‘finding life a bit challenging right now’

Gotta love how the top stories, the most-read stories in so many of the British tabloids are still about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry and Meghan are chilling out in California, isolating and working quietly in lockdown. They’ve only made two public statements in the past month. We haven’t seen them since Commonwealth Day in March. But the British tabloids are still acting like jilted lovers, or stalker ex-lovers poring over every single angle of how Harry and Meghan are “unhappy” or maybe Harry is having “second thoughts.” Maybe Harry will come running back to them after he abandons his wife and child, they hope. So while I’m sure Jane Goodall didn’t mean these statements about Harry in any kind of tabloid way, that’s how they’re being disseminated:

Prince Harry is finding life ‘a bit challenging’ following his move to North America, his friend Dr Jane Goodall has revealed. The 86-year-old primatologist has ‘been in touch’ with Harry after he quit frontline royal duties to live in Canada and then Los Angeles with wife Meghan, 38, and baby Archie, 11 months. The couple are both fans of the world-renowned activist and invited her to their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor last summer. Dr Goodall believes she may have been one of the first people outside the family to hold Archie. She is currently in lockdown in Bournemouth where she opened up about Harry and his new life. ‘I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but, yes, I’ve been in touch – though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging right now,’ she said, speaking to Radio Times. At the suggestion that Harry and his brother William are champions of the natural world, she added: ‘Yes – except they hunt and shoot. But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I have no idea why the British tabloids continue to make a big deal about how Meghan, like, ordered Harry to give up hunting? Harry had stopped hunting years before he even met Meghan, right? From what I remember, as Harry worked more in conservation, he stopped hunting. Plus, he served two tours in a war and I bet that put him off using guns in hobby-sports. But sure, blame Meghan. As for Harry finding it “a bit challenging,” literally ALL of us are finding this a bit challenging. Pandemics are not a fun time. As I’m writing about this, this is the top story on the Daily Mail. Royal reporters are amplifying it because they’re still clinging to this idea that Harry will find it “too hard” to be in California and that he’ll somehow come back. LMAO.