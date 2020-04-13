Jane Goodall: Prince Harry said that Archie ‘isn’t growing up like’ the royals

There are so many dumb stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the past few days. Harry and Meghan have barely issued two statements in two weeks, and they’re clearly trying to avoid drawing attention to themselves during the coronavirus crisis. But every tabloid and media outlet is still convinced that Harry and Meghan are doing a lot, perhaps even “the most.” Anyway, let’s start with the most reasonable story from the weekend. Dr. Jane Goodall did an event with Harry shortly after Archie was born, and Dr. Goodall was one of the first people to meet Archie. She had an interesting story about something Harry said to her about Archie:

Dr Jane Goodall told how her friend Prince Harry hinted at leaving the royal family months before his bombshell ‘Megxit’ announcement. Dr Goodall, 86, who is in lockdown in Bournemouth, recalls a comment made by the prince, 35, during a conversation last summer. Speaking to the Daily Mail’s Weekend Magazine, Dr Goodall said Harry had told her he didn’t want Archie growing up with the airs and graces of a royal – suggesting he and Meghan, 38, already had other plans for their future. ‘At the end [of the conversation] Meghan came in to listen with Archie,’ Dr Goodall recalled. ‘He was very tiny and very sleepy – not too pleased to be passed from his mummy. I think I was one of the first to cuddle him outside the family. I made Archie do the Queen’s wave, saying, “I suppose he’ll have to learn this”. Harry said, “No, he’s not growing up like that.”’

[From The Daily Mail]

For as much as people STILL want to make everything about Evil Meg dragging Poor Harry away from his family, there is still little acknowledgement that Harry very possibly dragged Meghan away, that he had enough of his family’s bulls–t and he wanted out, and that he never wanted his children to go through any of the Windsors’ dumbassery. Anyway, other outlets are trying to regurgitate the whole “Harry and Meghan might do a paid interview” story:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been offered over $1 million to do a sit down, tell-all interview — not unlike the famous interview Princess Diana did with Martin Bashir decades ago. The underemployed couple, who just moved to Los Angeles and are looking for work, is said to be in talks with several networks to feature their new life, their new home and get them back in the spotlight. “Sources close to the Duchess revealed Oprah Winfrey is a favorite to quiz Meghan on her bombshell exit with Harry from ‘the Firm,’” according to the Daily Star. Markle, who took a lot of flak for getting Harry to ditch England, thinks it will be a good way to win back public support and wants to “allow cameras to film their home and family life, and Harry is said to be giving ‘serious consideration’ to the proposal.” “Meghan wants to donate all the money to charity – probably the NHS after the incredible efforts of all the frontline workers,” the source added. Although, it could be funneled into their new charity, Archewell, named after baby Archie. “When she was part of the Royal Family, it would have been unthinkable for her to do a solo interview with anyone about her life and how being a princess has changed her world. But now she’s very much her own boss and it has put her under pressure feeling that the public have lost their ‘love’ for her and Harry ­after they took the big step of­ ­going on their own”. The move is apparently weighing on Harry. His biographer, Angela Levin — who spent over a year accompanying the royal on his engagements — has slammed the Prince’s recent behavior and described the Prince as once being “charismatic, intuitive and quick-witted but also restless and trouble.” Levin now categorizes the behavior of the Sussexes as “increasingly self-centered,” with their recent decision to decamp to Los Angeles as proof. “Their choice of priorities smacks more of spoilt defiant teenagers than adults in their mid and late-thirties,” says Levin. “I see a Harry who has turned sour, callous even and is obviously stressed.”

[From Page Six]

Angela Levin needs to get a grip. As for the idea of an interview… I hope they do one. I’ve always hoped for that. I hoped they would do an interview last year, back when everything awful was happening. They have a story to tell and that story is worth something. But who would pay, that’s the real question. Most outlets (60 Minutes, 20/20, etc) won’t pay for their interviews. Maybe Oprah would though? For OWN?

And finally, the Sun claims that Meghan and Harry have already purchased Mel Gibson’s Malibu mansion. But who knows.