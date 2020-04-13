Jane Goodall: Prince Harry said that Archie ‘isn’t growing up like’ the royals

There are so many dumb stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the past few days. Harry and Meghan have barely issued two statements in two weeks, and they’re clearly trying to avoid drawing attention to themselves during the coronavirus crisis. But every tabloid and media outlet is still convinced that Harry and Meghan are doing a lot, perhaps even “the most.” Anyway, let’s start with the most reasonable story from the weekend. Dr. Jane Goodall did an event with Harry shortly after Archie was born, and Dr. Goodall was one of the first people to meet Archie. She had an interesting story about something Harry said to her about Archie:
Dr Jane Goodall told how her friend Prince Harry hinted at leaving the royal family months before his bombshell ‘Megxit’ announcement. Dr Goodall, 86, who is in lockdown in Bournemouth, recalls a comment made by the prince, 35, during a conversation last summer. Speaking to the Daily Mail’s Weekend Magazine, Dr Goodall said Harry had told her he didn’t want Archie growing up with the airs and graces of a royal – suggesting he and Meghan, 38, already had other plans for their future.
‘At the end [of the conversation] Meghan came in to listen with Archie,’ Dr Goodall recalled. ‘He was very tiny and very sleepy – not too pleased to be passed from his mummy. I think I was one of the first to cuddle him outside the family. I made Archie do the Queen’s wave, saying, “I suppose he’ll have to learn this”. Harry said, “No, he’s not growing up like that.”’
For as much as people STILL want to make everything about Evil Meg dragging Poor Harry away from his family, there is still little acknowledgement that Harry very possibly dragged Meghan away, that he had enough of his family’s bulls–t and he wanted out, and that he never wanted his children to go through any of the Windsors’ dumbassery. Anyway, other outlets are trying to regurgitate the whole “Harry and Meghan might do a paid interview” story:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been offered over $1 million to do a sit down, tell-all interview — not unlike the famous interview Princess Diana did with Martin Bashir decades ago. The underemployed couple, who just moved to Los Angeles and are looking for work, is said to be in talks with several networks to feature their new life, their new home and get them back in the spotlight.
“Sources close to the Duchess revealed Oprah Winfrey is a favorite to quiz Meghan on her bombshell exit with Harry from ‘the Firm,’” according to the Daily Star. Markle, who took a lot of flak for getting Harry to ditch England, thinks it will be a good way to win back public support and wants to “allow cameras to film their home and family life, and Harry is said to be giving ‘serious consideration’ to the proposal.”
“Meghan wants to donate all the money to charity – probably the NHS after the incredible efforts of all the frontline workers,” the source added. Although, it could be funneled into their new charity, Archewell, named after baby Archie. “When she was part of the Royal Family, it would have been unthinkable for her to do a solo interview with anyone about her life and how being a princess has changed her world. But now she’s very much her own boss and it has put her under pressure feeling that the public have lost their ‘love’ for her and Harry after they took the big step of going on their own”.
The move is apparently weighing on Harry. His biographer, Angela Levin — who spent over a year accompanying the royal on his engagements — has slammed the Prince’s recent behavior and described the Prince as once being “charismatic, intuitive and quick-witted but also restless and trouble.” Levin now categorizes the behavior of the Sussexes as “increasingly self-centered,” with their recent decision to decamp to Los Angeles as proof. “Their choice of priorities smacks more of spoilt defiant teenagers than adults in their mid and late-thirties,” says Levin. “I see a Harry who has turned sour, callous even and is obviously stressed.”
Angela Levin needs to get a grip. As for the idea of an interview… I hope they do one. I’ve always hoped for that. I hoped they would do an interview last year, back when everything awful was happening. They have a story to tell and that story is worth something. But who would pay, that’s the real question. Most outlets (60 Minutes, 20/20, etc) won’t pay for their interviews. Maybe Oprah would though? For OWN?
And finally, the Sun claims that Meghan and Harry have already purchased Mel Gibson’s Malibu mansion. But who knows.
In the end, we will never know whose idea it was. Regardless, I wish the all the best and I think they did the best they could in the family and getting out was a brilliant move. The more I see of the The Crown (and I know I can’t base my view on the BFR on a drama series) BUT there is a bit of truth to it. So good on them.
Harry could stand on the steps of Buckingham Palace screaming “FUCK THE QUEEN!”, middle fingers up and start shouting republican sentiments and people would still say that it’s ALL “evil” Meghan’s fault
I fully believe that Harry had an exit plan even when he proposed to Meghan. I’m sure he wanted it to work and to serve the Queen with Meghan but once the smear campaign kicked in while she was pregnant, he convinced her to leave. He didn’t want his son to endure what happened to him and it would be a lot worse. This was Harry’s idea, no doubt.
Angela is a creepy lady and feels like she has ownership over Harry for interviewing him for 10 minutes for her stupid book. It’s people like her that made Harry leave. The ownership is disgusting.
Agreed about Harry having an exit plan from the start. Some love to paint Meghan as the evil schemer but I believe it was Harry who was strategic in choosing his wife. Don’t get me wrong, Harry adores Meghan but ultimately she gives him options that would’ve been more difficult to navigate (life outside the royal family) if he married an English woman within his social circle.
I absolutely agree. I will always argue that Meghan saved Harry and not the other way around.
I think you’re right. Wasn’t Chelsy’s family living in a different country too?
It’s a lot easier to leave when your wife is not tied to the UK.
I agree. I think when he fell for her, he also saw what a regular life could be like.
Harry may not have wanted his child to grow up Royal, but he certainly does not want him to not grow up privileged and wealthy. He and his brother’s fetish and protestations about their kids “growing up normal” is so shallow.
Yup. If harry was a real man he’d raise his son poverty.
@ Ali
😂😂😂
Exactly. Perfect response to a completely asinine comment.
This is the problem with some people on here. As soon as somebody says something they dont agree with they jump to the opposite extreme. There is an in between in from rich and privileged to poverty.
So he should raise his son in poverty even though he could afford not to? how does your post even make sense?
I hope Ali is being sarcastic? @Mumbles…your sentence is confusing. Harry already knows he is privileged and wealthy and his son will grow up in that environment to a certain extent. But I think Harry is AWARE, and that is a huge difference between him and his brother. Wm pretends to be real, but Harry IS real. And Meghan has lived a very REAL life, so between the two of them Archie will be well grounded, and also know how to behave around Grandpapa et al when the need arises.
That “royal wave“ that he’s so adamant his son won’t have to do is what enables him to live a very lavish lifestyle on a high school education. For years we heard from William how his children will be “normal.” And now it is Harry’s turn. But neither really want a normal life for themselves or their kids. Because that would require the hard work and sacrifice that the rest of us live.
@Prayer Warrior — my response is not to Ali because I got he/she was being sarcastic. The OP obviously didn’t make sense or was trying to say something, only gosh knows what! I know some don’t even try to make sense anymore, which is actually ok; after all, I have to watch orange man almost every day now
Terribly moderately wealthy would probably do.
I dont know anyone who wants to raise a child in poverty.
Who said poverty? Literally no one. Harry is very wealthy. Just the idea that William continues to live off the spoils of a racist empire and Harry has to continue to take money from his dad until he can support himself even though he’s a multi millionaire says all we need to know about both brothers.
@MUMBLES Could you expand what you mean. I made a sarcastic comment because I didn’t understand what you meant.
Because I dont see the issue with Prince Harry raising his son Archie a privileged normal life.
Harry isnt going to work a 9 to 5 job and put Archie into public school.
The queen’s wave will not be s normal part of Archie’s life just like Princess Margaret’s children and other members of the extended royal family.
@Mumbles, growing up “royal” and growing up “privileged and wealthy” are very different.
People project so much onto Harry. He thinks his wealth, position and privilege make it incumbent on him to help the less fortunate and address social ills. He is caring and compassionate; he has never claimed not to care about wealth. And he is also a staunch monarchist, but knows the price paid for being in the spotlight and sees no need for his son to pay that price at 7th in line.
The British media is starving to death and the coronavirus may just finish them off
One can but hope
When will the stupid BM give it up. They don’t have a clue what Harry and Meghan are thinking or doing. They wanted them gone and now that they are they keep hounding them.
I think it was Harry’s call. I’m probably just thinking about what I would do, but I don’t see Meghan bringing up leaving. I wouldn’t feel like it would be my place to do so as it’s a hard decision to make. Harry seems very attentive to Meghan so I wouldn’t be surprised if he brought it up before she even had a chance to.
Archie boy is so fortunate. He’ll be raised with zero experience with the BRF and only know of them through history books.
I believe he will have the best of both worlds. I truly do not believe the family is estranged as we’d like to believe. We see or hear about maybe 10% of their lives through tabloids and photos, these people are still a family and we have literally no idea how they communicate and interact as one.
For all we know they are video chatting on the daily.
Master Archie will grow up financially comfortable with access to the best of education, great role models as parents and away from the pressures of the BRF, but will also have those familial ties and the prestige that goes along with being Royal.
I tend to agree, Melissa.
I am not sure the words prestige and royal go together anymore in the age of SM. People are able to see the family for what they are. Mediocre, power hungry money grubbers.
He’ll also know of them through the internet, and I doubt his opinion of them will be kind when he sees what they did to his parents.
His opinion will likely be formed by his experiences and relationships with his various family members rather than interpretations of gossip by total strangers.
I think they both decided to leave. I think they discussed it in the beginning that they would give it a try. I believe they thought it would be hard, but didn’t realize how horrible it would be. I believe Harry didn’t really realize the extent of racism until he saw what Meghan went through. I think Meghan tried and they both decided to leave. I don’t think it was one or the other.
I wouldn’t want to live in the same house with Mel Gibson’s cooties. LOL. I’d be concerned about fires, too, after what went down last summer iN Malibu. Sure is a pretty place, tho.
They didnt buy . Tmz and cosmopolitan report it they are not the buyer.
@Aria, I am that did not but that house as it really is quite ugly.
Gorgeous setting, but I don’t really like the house. The exterior looks like a fake movie set of a town or something. And it’s a bit rustic for my taste. Plus, Mel Gibson, yuck.
But the grounds and the pool are nice.
I would think a book would be so much more worthwhile money wise than an interview. And if they give away the good stuff in an interview, a book won’t be worth as much.
But Mel Gibson. Ewwww. Hope they’ve got lots of bleach.
I know everything goes through lawyers, realtors etc. but I can’t get the image of Charlie and Mel haggling over a home inspection out of my head. I need more coffee.
lol
What is it with these middle age white women RR, that think they own Harry?
And that photographer Arthur ?? That carries on like Harry is his son.
Harry has proven he is his own man and stand up for his family.
When I look at Harry he has more backbone than his father (that will do anything for a crown) his brother, with his jealousy issues, although he is second in line to the throne, is so scared of Harry and Meghan’s popularity, that he leaked lies about them.
Poor William all the spotlight is on him and he sounds like his grandfather, dumb.
Harry has spoken for YEARS about not wanting to be a royal. I think when he married Meghan he was happy to have a partner to share the load with him. But when she began to be bullied by the press and his family he was ready to cut his losses and leave.
Thank you! Harry has wanted out for a long time and made no secret of it. It’s like ppl weren’t listening to him at all.
I think it was 100% Harry’s idea to step back from being a working royal. I think Meghan supported the idea but I think Harry was the one to say “this isn’t working anymore.” he has said before that he wanted out, and I think seeing the treatment of Meghan and Archie was his tipping point – plus the fact that he married someone who wasn’t in it for a title and tiara.
Reading the Jane Goodall bit, I’m not sure it is evidence of any prior intention to leave, or an escape plan. I think it’s simply what we knew already, that Archibald Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor (and please god a sibling – male or female, I don’t care, I’m just desperate now) will be brought up as a private citizen.
I looked at photos of Mel Gibson’s house (because I’m nosy) and it looks awful. Although the setting is glorious and it’s about the size I would imagine them choosing. It is so funny how upset some are getting about the idea that two very wealthy people might buy a house for $15 million. I mean, seriously.
If they are as wealthy as everyone says they are and they want so bad to get away from the royal family why are they still taking money from Charles. I dont understand that. But then again I am a normal person who worked my way up in life without getting a handout from anyone. And my children who are their age worked their way up also without any handout from us. To me that is what normal is.
First off Angela levin needs to shut up, it’s becoming quite tiring and all her protests for Harry to come back won’t work if she keeps painting him as mentally unstable. Secondly for those ignorant comments I see. What Harry simply means Is that he isn’t gonna put his child front and center eg first school run and wave to the public. Ofcourse he will grow up with his family, the saxe family I mean but see those tabloids that have Harry splashed in front nude and drunk. He’s determined that yes Archie would be able to grown up go to clubs with his friends, drink have a normal life not bound by stiff tradition. Like the rest of the non working royals. Ofcourse he’s never gonna be poor. But at least he would try to have a semblance of a normal life.
Oh God, don’t do an interview. At least not now. There is nothing they can say to convince the naysayers. Just do your thing, raise your kid, and save the interview for a few years down the road. Obviously on a gossip level I would love to see that interview but it seems like a bad idea if it’s even being discussed. Which I doubt.