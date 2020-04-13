Ana de Armas dressed like a Ghostbuster for a walk with Ben Affleck on Easter

BGUS_1916006_001
Can you believe that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas went over a week without doing a pap walk? I made a whole timeline last week and the last time we saw them out together was April 1. They were definitely saturating the market with pics. Plus it seemed tone deaf for them to be doing loved-up pap walks during such a scary and serious time. It was a fun distraction though. The photos and their expressions were so ridiculous that a lot of people assumed this was a PR relationship. (It’s definitely real, come on!)

The good news is that Afflarmas is back! On Thursday they went for a walk in LA and wore masks. (We don’t have those pics but they’re at Just Jared.) Ana was seen driving to Ben’s house on Saturday with her little white dog. On Sunday they took another walk with their dogs. Ana was wearing a white jumpsuit not unlike a Ghostbusters uniform. I was wondering what this reminded me of and then I saw this comment on the Ana de Armas updates Twitter account.

Yes exactly. The Ghostbusters uniforms are khaki but they have the little lines under the pockets similar to this. The parent tweet from an Ana de Armas fan account is ridiculous though. They take her to task for not praying on Easter Sunday or something. That hardcore fan must be fed up with Ana and Ben. I take issue with her lack of a cohesive Easter outfit. At least wear something floral or pastel on Easter! The jumpsuit is Gucci so I’m sure her stylist sent it to her, but Gucci regularly dresses Jared Leto, they’re not known for being particular.

People on that tweet also pointed out that Ben’s dog has a human face and now I can’t unsee it!

They did their signature move where Ana stands on the curb and looks into Ben’s eyes.
BGUS_1916006_022

Ana picked up after her dog! You know Ben never does that.
BGUS_1916006_044

BGUS_1915995_007

BGUS_1915995_018

Photos credit: Backgrid

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

14 Responses to “Ana de Armas dressed like a Ghostbuster for a walk with Ben Affleck on Easter”

  1. Mia4s says:
    April 13, 2020 at 8:29 am

    I took that fan account comment as sarcasm? They seem to be shading her pretty hard going back awhile now.

    The one leg up on the curb pose. Oh for the love of….🙄 At least if she’d dressed as an actual ghostbuster it would have been fun.

    Reply
  2. PhD gossip says:
    April 13, 2020 at 8:30 am

    Can we go with Ben-anas instead?

    Reply
  3. Ali says:
    April 13, 2020 at 8:33 am

    This is completely weird.

    Reply
  4. Astrid says:
    April 13, 2020 at 8:35 am

    At least they aren’t carrying around paper coffee cups this time.

    Reply
    • (TheOG) jan90067 says:
      April 13, 2020 at 8:39 am

      Guidlines in L.A. are that when you’re out of doors, even with those you quarantine with, you’re supposed to wear a mask/bandana. Both fail on that account. Are they afraid they won’t be recogni… oh, wait.. of course they are. Either that, or they’re huge a-holes.

      Reply
  5. a says:
    April 13, 2020 at 8:36 am

    Ben seems happy and healthy. He also seems to have had a DIY-haircut since their last outing.

    Reply
  6. P says:
    April 13, 2020 at 8:44 am

    So thirsty, this is just sad.

    Reply
  7. Yup, Me says:
    April 13, 2020 at 8:46 am

    Ana’s dog isn’t visible in the photos, so I’m going with the idea that her dog is the ghost she busted and now she walks around with a leash bouncing around in the air and nothing on the end of it.

    Reply
  8. Lily says:
    April 13, 2020 at 8:52 am

    Stop saying Afflarmas, it’s so uncool. This is Benana. Make Benana happen.

    Reply
  9. Brinibini says:
    April 13, 2020 at 8:53 am

    I guess they couldn’t show how deeply in love they are with only their eyes, and ditched the masks for this stroll so we could see their stupid ass grins.

    Reply
  10. Ida says:
    April 13, 2020 at 8:53 am

    I still remember when everyone made fun of Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift for doing the same thing.

    Reply
    • Allz says:
      April 13, 2020 at 8:55 am

      People are making fun of Ben and Ana too. Taylor and Ben are not new to this PR Rodeo so I don’t feel bad for either.

      Reply
    • Ali says:
      April 13, 2020 at 8:58 am

      I hate to defend Taylor and Tom. But at least none of them have kids old enough to read these stories and at least tey didn’t do their pap walks during a pandemic.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment