Ben Affleck went to Jennifer Garner’s house Saturday, hasn’t walked with Ana since



On this week’s Gossip with Celebitchy podcast, Kaiser and I talk about Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ PDA pap strolls. That’s at 22 minutes in if you just want to skip to that part. Kaiser wonders why Jennifer felt the need to step out with her children and pets so soon after Ben had been doing his near-daily walks with Ana. I think we know the answer to that, although I tend to give her more of a break. She’s working with the situation she’s been handed, which is Ben deciding to roll out a new girlfriend while she’s in isolation with their kids. They have to get out of the house.

Here’s a timeline of Ben and Ana and Jenn and the kids’ walks over the last couple of weeks. I’m just going on the photos our agency, Backgrid, has. (It should be accurate because Backgrid often has exclusive photos of the Garner-Afflecks, including Ben and Ana in Costa Rica. I’m sure they have a photographer on them more than the other agencies.)

3/21: Ben and Ana are photographed out for a walk outside his house with her little white dog. They kiss, embrace, and stroke each other’s face’s lovingly.

3/23: Ben and Ana step out again to walk her dog. They kiss and stare at each other. (These photos, we didn’t publish them separately.)

3/24, 3/25, 3/27: Jen and her kids photographed out walking. (We didn’t publish those photos.)

3/28: Ben and Ana do the PDA dog walk again with her dog only. US Magazine has insider quotes about how nurturing Ana is and how Ben is already thinking of having kids with her.

3/29: Jen and her kids seen out walking.

3/30: Ben and Ana do another PDA walk, this time with his beautiful dog too, a German Shepard we’d never seen before.

3/31: Jen, her kids and nanny went out walking with their dog and their cat in a stroller

4/1: Ben and Ana walked both their dogs again. Jen, the kids and nanny stepped out with the cat in a stroller. We got quotes in US Weekly about how Jen didn’t want Ana to meet their kids yet.

[I made this but it's long so I put it in a quote]

After that we didn’t see Ben and Ana again, but Jen has been out a few times in a mask with her kids. On April first, the LA mayor told everyone to wear masks. The CDC recommended cloth masks for everyone on Friday the third. So maybe they decided to be more careful about family walks. It’s also possible that even the photographers are staying home, but the agency has photos of Jen out with the kids on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. As I mentioned in the title, Ben went to Jen’s house Saturday for four hours, according to the photo agency. (That’s the first photo above.) We haven’t seen him out walking with Ana since, although I expect that to change. Make of that what you will. As for whether they’re all just going for walks during this difficult stay-at-home time or if they’re competing for eyeballs, I think the answer is a little of column A, a little of column B. At least they’re giving us content. Also, does anyone else wonder if Jen is still seeing her boyfriend? Are they not seeing each other (wisely) at this time?