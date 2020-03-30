Ana de Armas ‘is very nurturing’ and Ben Affleck ‘seems to love that’

The photo above is from Saturday, of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas walking her little dog in his neighborhood in Brentwood. They held hands, stared lovingly into each other’s eyes, posed curbside, and even kissed for the paparazzi. (The kissing photos from that day are exclusive, you can see them here, on People.) I get that new couples can’t keep their hands off each other, but at the same time they definitely want us to see and talk about them and their new love. For those of you who continue to say this PR, Ben is not this good of an actor! Ana is clearly loved up too. On Saturday Ana was in a velour embroidered hoodie, which is very cute. The photos of her in black are from last Monday, and they also kissed during that walk.
I looked for new quotes about their love and the only ones I could find that we hadn’t talked about yet were in ETOnline and E! These may come from the paparazzi and people looking at the photos because E! has a lot of descriptions of how happy they are. They also had some details about their routine:
“Ben is sober and in a really good place and Ana respects him for the process he’s going through,” the source said. “Ben and Ana are still early into their relationship, but it’s been fun and exciting for both.” – ET Online
“Ben and Ana are quarantined at his house, where they have been together since returning from Costa Rica,” a separate source recently shared. “They have a simple daily routine which includes walking Ana’s dog and ordering food, which gets delivered by Postmates. Every other day, Ben has been visiting his kids and Ana stays behind at the house.”
“Ben and Ana look like total lovebirds. They laugh together and share funny stories. She is very nurturing and he seems to love that,” the source continued. “They can’t get enough of each other. After days of being quarantined and never leaving each others’ sides, they are still laughing, smiling, kissing and hugging.” – From E!
I hope they’re all doing ok, including Ben’s kids and ex, and she seems ok judging from Instagram. I haven’t been ordering food, but after I watched this video from a doctor explaining how to stay safe (I describe it more in this post from Quimby) I feel safer about it and may just get takeout.
There are also photos I’m not including of a doctor visiting them at home last Tuesday. I would bet that one or both of them have mild symptoms, a lot of people I know do, but that’s pure speculation.
photos credit: Backgrid
I don’t know why they insist on calling the paps during a pandemic. They’ve made it clear they’re together, and reminding people a couple times a week is kind of annoying.
Agree, it’s tacky.
The paparazzi are from lots of different agencies. In the video of these photos, Ben asks them how much they’re earning, tells them it’s not worth it to sit outside his house all day, and says it’s not an essential service.
Run, you in danger girl
spoken by Whoopi G in “Ghost…”
Yeah, I’m almost 51, I already tried being “nurturing” to an alchoholic/addicted partner twice. Not doing it again.
In that bottom picture where she is wearing Iesther jeans, it looks like a college girl with her kind of hot dad. I am NOT here for that aesthetic.
Also, isn’t “kind of nuturing” the same kind of gross “old soul” euphemism that Jake G uses for dating babies, too?
Came here to say the same thing. She looks like she could be his daughter.
And Jake G’s girlfriend is “mature for her age!”
Right?!?! The look and descriptions of his girlfriends “babysitters” sound more and more like adverts on Nanny.com. She was so good I. “Knives Out” I have a fantasy of Chris Evans coming to save her… I will see myself out lol
She’s in her 30s, with one marriage and divorce u set her belt. I’d hardly call her a “baby.” Yeah, he’s older than her, but aside from that they aren’t really at all that different planes of existence.
Do people snark on Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart this way? Or is it just because he’s a recovering alcoholic/gambler and therefore forever deserving of derision?
one of the pictures looks like he is walking with his daughter. Yuck
Oh, girl. He needs a mother, not a girlfriend. I don’t subscribe to the notion that you need to be able to be single/alone, some people just love to be in a relationship and don’t do well alone. I’m the opposite so I get it. But there are times when it’s a distraction and an escape. Does anyone think he should be dating? He should get his sh*t together, learn to stay sober and be a responsible parent. I’m picturing Jenniger Garner sipping wine and thinking “Oh yeah, you think he’ll change for you? Bless your hear.”
I mean, he does seem to have his shit together right now, sobriety-wise.
He’s been here before, many times. He’s been dealing with various addiction issues for decades so it takes more than a few months to be able to tell. I wish him all the best.
Substance issues, gambling, cheating..
it’s from Ben, Ana should be quarantining against!
The virus lasts around 7 days for people in their 30s who are infected, Ben could f her up for decades
Very kind of .. lol
“Older Man Seeking Responsible Maternal Figure in Significantly Younger, Inexperienced Partner Who Won’t Make Any Demands of Him, News at 11!”
Nailed it lol
Lol! Truth!
Everything about these two annoy the piss out of me. The performative PDA, their doctor who makes house calls, her ugly vinyl pants. They bug me.
Lol, why does their doctor annoy you?!
I don’t know why she’s with him. She can do so much better.
Publiciity. And money.
Maybe she thinks he provides $ and access. Hopefully it’s a fling and their relationship won’t make it past summer.
These two are starting to annoy me.
The fact that they seemingly had this rollout planned before the pandemic and are still going ahead with it anyway is so cringey.
Of you course they are doing this for PR! That doesn’t mean they’re not smitten with or lusting after each other. One doesn’t exclude the other. And they’re doing these pap strolls because he needs to stroke his ego and she’s too naive to realise it. She will be a blip in the rearview mirror in no time and will forever be known as his Corona side piece. Well done, girl, well done.
I’m not sure if they are calling the paps or not as there seems to a huge volume of pap photos coming out of celebrities walking during this pandemic. She looks like she could be his child but she’s in her thirties. I think it’s important to say that because she does look a lot younger. If it is a PR relationship what’s the end goal but she’s already proved she’s a great actress, and she has a few other exciting roles coming out soon, I don’t see why she’d need Ben. You could argue Ben needs this more but I’m still not buying the PR angle
Exactly why they are pictured here. Because Ben gets followed for 85% of his life. I have seen a couple of photos previously of Ana but she has never really been followed. This raises her profile, which she could not do previously on her own.
Also, I think last week someone pointed out that it is difficult to get into Cuba and no PR relationship would do that. And I will say, Money talks and have you been to Hollywood? People would sell their souls to be famous. I’m not saying that’s what Ana did, but I think in Hollywood, you want something done, you do it, (if you are able). For Ben, this would have been nothing to get done.
On a side note, maybe this is PR, but I do think they are lusting for each other. Ana really likes the camera, she’s a good actress, and she’s adorable. She really loves the attention this is bringing her. That may get to Ben eventually. Only time will tell I guess.
At first I didn’t think this was the case but now I kinda do think she’s knocked up.
Enough with this PR relationship. BTW those PR strolls are disgusting in this moment.
Gross-o-rama
Not at all surprised at that nurturing quote Almost all his significant exes have been very nurturing. Think Jlo, Jennifer Garner, etc. He doesn’t have a physical type but he sure as hell looks for women who are nurturing and like to care of others. I wondering if consistently seeking that type has something to do with his own inability to take care of himself.
Does anyone else notice how much makeup Ben appears to be wearing in the photos? These are definitely staged shots.
Looks happier than he has in like 6 years. The joy actually reaches his eyes, good for him. He is allowed to get his sh*t together and be happy. That’s all that matters really, not what anyone thinks. As for the pap photos, everyone who is walking around LA is getting pap’d right now and photos of Affleck go for more money. Ben just isn’t hiding her like he has other girlfriends. Obvious speculation but at his age and station in life, he prob realizes that he’s lucky she wants to be with him. He’s showing her off like she’s a prize pony.
Posted this (except for last graph) on the Robin Wright post too: Throwing this question out there: there is a 17 year difference between her and her husband, 16 years between Ben Affleck and Ana de Adams.
So is it hypocritical (sexist) to praise Robin (I know it’s coming), while trashing Ben?
(BTW: I have dated significantly (more than 10 years younger) younger men (20 years younger was the most) before. And tbh while the relationships ran their course, I got tired of all the looks and disapproval from women.
On the other hand, Ben is a mess and Ana need to run!
They look stupid. Looking into each other eyes while walking…GMAFB