Ana de Armas ‘is very nurturing’ and Ben Affleck ‘seems to love that’



The photo above is from Saturday, of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas walking her little dog in his neighborhood in Brentwood. They held hands, stared lovingly into each other’s eyes, posed curbside, and even kissed for the paparazzi. (The kissing photos from that day are exclusive, you can see them here, on People.) I get that new couples can’t keep their hands off each other, but at the same time they definitely want us to see and talk about them and their new love. For those of you who continue to say this PR, Ben is not this good of an actor! Ana is clearly loved up too. On Saturday Ana was in a velour embroidered hoodie, which is very cute. The photos of her in black are from last Monday, and they also kissed during that walk.

I looked for new quotes about their love and the only ones I could find that we hadn’t talked about yet were in ETOnline and E! These may come from the paparazzi and people looking at the photos because E! has a lot of descriptions of how happy they are. They also had some details about their routine:

“Ben is sober and in a really good place and Ana respects him for the process he’s going through,” the source said. “Ben and Ana are still early into their relationship, but it’s been fun and exciting for both.” – ET Online “Ben and Ana are quarantined at his house, where they have been together since returning from Costa Rica,” a separate source recently shared. “They have a simple daily routine which includes walking Ana’s dog and ordering food, which gets delivered by Postmates. Every other day, Ben has been visiting his kids and Ana stays behind at the house.” “Ben and Ana look like total lovebirds. They laugh together and share funny stories. She is very nurturing and he seems to love that,” the source continued. “They can’t get enough of each other. After days of being quarantined and never leaving each others’ sides, they are still laughing, smiling, kissing and hugging.” – From E!

[From ETOnline and E!]

I hope they’re all doing ok, including Ben’s kids and ex, and she seems ok judging from Instagram. I haven’t been ordering food, but after I watched this video from a doctor explaining how to stay safe (I describe it more in this post from Quimby) I feel safer about it and may just get takeout.

There are also photos I’m not including of a doctor visiting them at home last Tuesday. I would bet that one or both of them have mild symptoms, a lot of people I know do, but that’s pure speculation.