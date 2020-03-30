Ana de Armas ‘is very nurturing’ and Ben Affleck ‘seems to love that’

BGUS_1907686_003
The photo above is from Saturday, of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas walking her little dog in his neighborhood in Brentwood. They held hands, stared lovingly into each other’s eyes, posed curbside, and even kissed for the paparazzi. (The kissing photos from that day are exclusive, you can see them here, on People.) I get that new couples can’t keep their hands off each other, but at the same time they definitely want us to see and talk about them and their new love. For those of you who continue to say this PR, Ben is not this good of an actor! Ana is clearly loved up too. On Saturday Ana was in a velour embroidered hoodie, which is very cute. The photos of her in black are from last Monday, and they also kissed during that walk.

I looked for new quotes about their love and the only ones I could find that we hadn’t talked about yet were in ETOnline and E! These may come from the paparazzi and people looking at the photos because E! has a lot of descriptions of how happy they are. They also had some details about their routine:

“Ben is sober and in a really good place and Ana respects him for the process he’s going through,” the source said. “Ben and Ana are still early into their relationship, but it’s been fun and exciting for both.” – ET Online

“Ben and Ana are quarantined at his house, where they have been together since returning from Costa Rica,” a separate source recently shared. “They have a simple daily routine which includes walking Ana’s dog and ordering food, which gets delivered by Postmates. Every other day, Ben has been visiting his kids and Ana stays behind at the house.”

“Ben and Ana look like total lovebirds. They laugh together and share funny stories. She is very nurturing and he seems to love that,” the source continued. “They can’t get enough of each other. After days of being quarantined and never leaving each others’ sides, they are still laughing, smiling, kissing and hugging.” – From E!

[From ETOnline and E!]

I hope they’re all doing ok, including Ben’s kids and ex, and she seems ok judging from Instagram. I haven’t been ordering food, but after I watched this video from a doctor explaining how to stay safe (I describe it more in this post from Quimby) I feel safer about it and may just get takeout.

There are also photos I’m not including of a doctor visiting them at home last Tuesday. I would bet that one or both of them have mild symptoms, a lot of people I know do, but that’s pure speculation.

BGUS_1907686_038

BGUS_1907686_001

BGUS_1907686_046

BGUS_1905019_001

photos credit: Backgrid

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

35 Responses to “Ana de Armas ‘is very nurturing’ and Ben Affleck ‘seems to love that’”

  1. lunchcoma says:
    March 30, 2020 at 9:05 am

    I don’t know why they insist on calling the paps during a pandemic. They’ve made it clear they’re together, and reminding people a couple times a week is kind of annoying.

    Reply
    • Chickaletta says:
      March 30, 2020 at 9:07 am

      Agree, it’s tacky.

      Reply
    • a says:
      March 30, 2020 at 9:12 am

      The paparazzi are from lots of different agencies. In the video of these photos, Ben asks them how much they’re earning, tells them it’s not worth it to sit outside his house all day, and says it’s not an essential service.

      Reply
  2. Snappyfish says:
    March 30, 2020 at 9:06 am

    Run, you in danger girl

    Reply
    • NYC_girl says:
      March 30, 2020 at 9:58 am

      spoken by Whoopi G in “Ghost…” :)
      Yeah, I’m almost 51, I already tried being “nurturing” to an alchoholic/addicted partner twice. Not doing it again.

      Reply
  3. T.Fanty says:
    March 30, 2020 at 9:08 am

    In that bottom picture where she is wearing Iesther jeans, it looks like a college girl with her kind of hot dad. I am NOT here for that aesthetic.

    Also, isn’t “kind of nuturing” the same kind of gross “old soul” euphemism that Jake G uses for dating babies, too?

    Reply
    • Miss V says:
      March 30, 2020 at 9:42 am

      Came here to say the same thing. She looks like she could be his daughter.

      And Jake G’s girlfriend is “mature for her age!”

      Reply
    • Liz version 700 says:
      March 30, 2020 at 10:19 am

      Right?!?! The look and descriptions of his girlfriends “babysitters” sound more and more like adverts on Nanny.com. She was so good I. “Knives Out” I have a fantasy of Chris Evans coming to save her… I will see myself out lol

      Reply
    • MangoAngel says:
      March 30, 2020 at 10:22 am

      She’s in her 30s, with one marriage and divorce u set her belt. I’d hardly call her a “baby.” Yeah, he’s older than her, but aside from that they aren’t really at all that different planes of existence.

      Do people snark on Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart this way? Or is it just because he’s a recovering alcoholic/gambler and therefore forever deserving of derision?

      Reply
  4. Astrid says:
    March 30, 2020 at 9:09 am

    one of the pictures looks like he is walking with his daughter. Yuck

    Reply
  5. emmy says:
    March 30, 2020 at 9:11 am

    Oh, girl. He needs a mother, not a girlfriend. I don’t subscribe to the notion that you need to be able to be single/alone, some people just love to be in a relationship and don’t do well alone. I’m the opposite so I get it. But there are times when it’s a distraction and an escape. Does anyone think he should be dating? He should get his sh*t together, learn to stay sober and be a responsible parent. I’m picturing Jenniger Garner sipping wine and thinking “Oh yeah, you think he’ll change for you? Bless your hear.”

    Reply
    • a says:
      March 30, 2020 at 9:21 am

      I mean, he does seem to have his shit together right now, sobriety-wise.

      Reply
      • emmy says:
        March 30, 2020 at 9:41 am

        He’s been here before, many times. He’s been dealing with various addiction issues for decades so it takes more than a few months to be able to tell. I wish him all the best.

  6. MrsBump says:
    March 30, 2020 at 9:12 am

    Substance issues, gambling, cheating..
    it’s from Ben, Ana should be quarantining against!
    The virus lasts around 7 days for people in their 30s who are infected, Ben could f her up for decades

    Reply
  7. Justwastingtime says:
    March 30, 2020 at 9:13 am

    Very kind of .. lol

    Reply
  8. Veronica S. says:
    March 30, 2020 at 9:15 am

    “Older Man Seeking Responsible Maternal Figure in Significantly Younger, Inexperienced Partner Who Won’t Make Any Demands of Him, News at 11!”

    Reply
  9. 123 says:
    March 30, 2020 at 9:24 am

    I don’t know why she’s with him. She can do so much better.

    Reply
  10. Flying fish says:
    March 30, 2020 at 9:26 am

    These two are starting to annoy me.

    Reply
  11. Case says:
    March 30, 2020 at 9:27 am

    The fact that they seemingly had this rollout planned before the pandemic and are still going ahead with it anyway is so cringey.

    Reply
  12. OriginalLara says:
    March 30, 2020 at 9:39 am

    Of you course they are doing this for PR! That doesn’t mean they’re not smitten with or lusting after each other. One doesn’t exclude the other. And they’re doing these pap strolls because he needs to stroke his ego and she’s too naive to realise it. She will be a blip in the rearview mirror in no time and will forever be known as his Corona side piece. Well done, girl, well done.

    Reply
  13. Caitlin says:
    March 30, 2020 at 9:39 am

    I’m not sure if they are calling the paps or not as there seems to a huge volume of pap photos coming out of celebrities walking during this pandemic. She looks like she could be his child but she’s in her thirties. I think it’s important to say that because she does look a lot younger. If it is a PR relationship what’s the end goal but she’s already proved she’s a great actress, and she has a few other exciting roles coming out soon, I don’t see why she’d need Ben. You could argue Ben needs this more but I’m still not buying the PR angle

    Reply
    • WriterMarie says:
      March 30, 2020 at 10:21 am

      Exactly why they are pictured here. Because Ben gets followed for 85% of his life. I have seen a couple of photos previously of Ana but she has never really been followed. This raises her profile, which she could not do previously on her own.

      Also, I think last week someone pointed out that it is difficult to get into Cuba and no PR relationship would do that. And I will say, Money talks and have you been to Hollywood? People would sell their souls to be famous. I’m not saying that’s what Ana did, but I think in Hollywood, you want something done, you do it, (if you are able). For Ben, this would have been nothing to get done.

      On a side note, maybe this is PR, but I do think they are lusting for each other. Ana really likes the camera, she’s a good actress, and she’s adorable. She really loves the attention this is bringing her. That may get to Ben eventually. Only time will tell I guess.

      Reply
  14. Barb says:
    March 30, 2020 at 9:44 am

    At first I didn’t think this was the case but now I kinda do think she’s knocked up.

    Reply
  15. Charlotte says:
    March 30, 2020 at 9:47 am

    Enough with this PR relationship. BTW those PR strolls are disgusting in this moment.

    Reply
  16. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    March 30, 2020 at 9:57 am

    Gross-o-rama

    Reply
  17. sunny says:
    March 30, 2020 at 9:58 am

    Not at all surprised at that nurturing quote Almost all his significant exes have been very nurturing. Think Jlo, Jennifer Garner, etc. He doesn’t have a physical type but he sure as hell looks for women who are nurturing and like to care of others. I wondering if consistently seeking that type has something to do with his own inability to take care of himself.

    Reply
  18. Goldie says:
    March 30, 2020 at 10:02 am

    Does anyone else notice how much makeup Ben appears to be wearing in the photos? These are definitely staged shots.

    Reply
  19. lisa says:
    March 30, 2020 at 10:08 am

    Looks happier than he has in like 6 years. The joy actually reaches his eyes, good for him. He is allowed to get his sh*t together and be happy. That’s all that matters really, not what anyone thinks. As for the pap photos, everyone who is walking around LA is getting pap’d right now and photos of Affleck go for more money. Ben just isn’t hiding her like he has other girlfriends. Obvious speculation but at his age and station in life, he prob realizes that he’s lucky she wants to be with him. He’s showing her off like she’s a prize pony.

    Reply
  20. LeonsMomma says:
    March 30, 2020 at 10:09 am

    Posted this (except for last graph) on the Robin Wright post too: Throwing this question out there: there is a 17 year difference between her and her husband, 16 years between Ben Affleck and Ana de Adams.

    So is it hypocritical (sexist) to praise Robin (I know it’s coming), while trashing Ben?

    (BTW: I have dated significantly (more than 10 years younger) younger men (20 years younger was the most) before. And tbh while the relationships ran their course, I got tired of all the looks and disapproval from women.

    On the other hand, Ben is a mess and Ana need to run!

    Reply
  21. babsjohnson says:
    March 30, 2020 at 10:20 am

    They look stupid. Looking into each other eyes while walking…GMAFB

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment