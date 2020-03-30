Daily Mail: Duchess Meghan ‘got what she wanted’ but Harry ‘burnt every bridge’

Rebecca “Becky” English at the Daily Mail had a big, exclusive story in the Daily Mail this weekend, because that’s what happens whenever the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make any kind of move at this point, even if we’ve known for months that the “move” was going to happen. We all knew that Harry and Meghan would eventually move to LA. Sources had been saying it for months now, especially People Mag’s sources, all of whom insisted that Meghan, Harry and Archie were going to spend the summer in LA. Well, it happened.
Instead of acknowledging the fact that they had egg on their faces from misreporting the “Canadian lockdown” stuff, the royal reporters have just gone full-throttle on how Harry and Meghan are terrible people for… like, rejecting Canada? Two weeks ago, the Brits were smearing Canada because the Sussexes weren’t in Britain, now suddenly it’s some huge insult to Liz of House Petty that the Sussexes have decamped to LA. Anyway, Becky English has one of the nastiest stories about all of this. This is how she opened the story:
They’ve opted for a new life in La La Land – it’s what they wanted and planned. But how long will it be before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – especially the duke – begin to experience niggling regrets?
As one royal insider – previously a great admirer – said to me recently: ‘Harry has given up everything, literally everything. He has burnt every single bridge back at home. And Meghan? Well I rather think she’s got what she wanted…’
How fair this waspish conclusion is, remains to be seen. And they’re not hanging about. As I revealed in January California was always the plan. The move hasn’t surprised the Royal household, but many feel it appears disrespectful to the Canadian people.
Racist dog-whistle much? Lord. Anyway, that’s all I’m going to excerpt, the rest of it is like Racist Mad Libs in which you have have to decode all of the dog-whistle crumbs left to us by Becky. Harry and Meghan left Britain because of [their own insane idea that Meghan was the victim of a racist, misogynistic, anti-American smear campaign]. Meghan’s problem was that she was [racist trope about black women]. The royal staff hated her because [she’s a biracial American woman with a work ethic]. The Queen began to loathe her when [Meghan didn’t wear a hat]. William was uncomfortable with [the fact that Harry wouldn’t be his doormat]. William blamed Meghan for [being more popular than Kate]. Kate was always [a petty bitch] to Meghan. The Sussexes felt like William [was trying to derail them] which is [correct].
Anyway, Beckys are gonna Becky and I don’t buy most of the information in her article. I don’t even think the article was strictly a Team Cambridge-PR piece, honestly, although William’s fingerprints are definitely on many of those unnamed-source quotes. I think the Sussexes setting up shop in LA is absolutely driving the entire royal establishment bonkers. I imagine the Men In Grey have never had their panties in this big of a twist. More hit pieces are on the way. And yes, they’ll find another way to strategically use the word “niggling.”
I thought Meghan plotted for decades to be a princess because she was once photographed in front of that place that no tourist had ever visited, Buckingham Palace.
And now she never wanted to be royal?
Can these people make up their minds about what they imagine Meghan “wants”?
(Obviously no, because they need their story to be able to change direction at a split second’s notice, no matter if it’s the opposite of what they claimed yesterday.)
Goodness…those people suffer from serious Sussex Derangement Syndrome. It’s incredible how much psychotic venom they spew against the Sussexes.
Imagine working for the Fail. Then imagine being a royal correspondent for the Fail. Where did it all go wrong you might wonder hourly.
So you make up lies daily. Heap misogyny into every story.
Get excited because with the Duchess of Sussex you also get the chance to slut shame her and be a racist – every single day
This racist theme is particularly special because as it turns out lots of your brain dead foam mouthed readers are also racist and lap it up
Weekly meetings surprised you in the beginning as it turns out many readers who are the worst are women. You take this as encouragement and behave worse
Then they leave!!!
Being outside the rota there are now reporting restrictions
You make up lies and get things wrong daily
No one notices
The British Media ran into a buzz saw dealing with Meghan and Harry, they’re accustomed to breaking people and getting them to cooperate, it didn’t work with these two.
No matter how many leaks they got from the pissy courtiers, at the palaces and his brother, it was never enough.
This lady is insane.
I can’t wait for the Sussexes to announce they are having another baby.
Daily fail will explode.
Full disclosure, I had to stop reading the article full stop and consult Mariam-Webster after the use of the word “niggling.” While apparently it does mean “petty,” there’s a reason Rebecca English chose to use it, and that reason is racist.