Prince Charles is out of self-isolation after just seven days, which is too soon??

The differing guidelines for coronavirus quarantine and self-isolation vary from state to state and country to country. And that’s not good. From everything we’ve learned about pandemics (in general) and Covid-19 specifically, this virus has a looong shelf-life compared to other common viruses. It stays on objects for days. People are still contagious for days and weeks after being exposed. So isn’t it strange that Prince Charles is “out of isolation” seven days after he was diagnosed? Doesn’t that seem way too soon?

An update from Clarence House in Prince Charles’ Covid-19 diagnosis: “Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation.” — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 30, 2020

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall remains in self-isolation at Birkhall until the end of the week. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 30, 2020

The only way this seven-day self-isolation would make sense is if… Charles was showing symptoms of the virus much earlier than previously believed, honestly. If he had flu-like symptoms two weekends ago (which is what he’s currently claiming) and went into isolation last Monday/Tuesday, I’m sorry, he would still need to self-isolate for another week AT LEAST. Maybe longer. Just to be safe, because truly, it’s about stopping the spread and I feel like everyone should err on the side of caution. But not Charles. Is it possible that he was actually displaying symptoms much earlier? I mean…