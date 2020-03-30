Prince Charles is out of self-isolation after just seven days, which is too soon??

The differing guidelines for coronavirus quarantine and self-isolation vary from state to state and country to country. And that’s not good. From everything we’ve learned about pandemics (in general) and Covid-19 specifically, this virus has a looong shelf-life compared to other common viruses. It stays on objects for days. People are still contagious for days and weeks after being exposed. So isn’t it strange that Prince Charles is “out of isolation” seven days after he was diagnosed? Doesn’t that seem way too soon?
An update from Clarence House in Prince Charles’ Covid-19 diagnosis:
“Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation.”
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 30, 2020
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall remains in self-isolation at Birkhall until the end of the week.
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 30, 2020
The only way this seven-day self-isolation would make sense is if… Charles was showing symptoms of the virus much earlier than previously believed, honestly. If he had flu-like symptoms two weekends ago (which is what he’s currently claiming) and went into isolation last Monday/Tuesday, I’m sorry, he would still need to self-isolate for another week AT LEAST. Maybe longer. Just to be safe, because truly, it’s about stopping the spread and I feel like everyone should err on the side of caution. But not Charles. Is it possible that he was actually displaying symptoms much earlier? I mean…
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid and Avalon Red.
Unfuckingbelievable. These people are so full of shit.
Exactly this.
7 days self isolation in the UK from the start of symptoms. for your family members who don’t have symptoms its 14 days. should they start to have symptoms then it’s 7 days for them from the start of the symptoms.
Although those are the guidelines for the UK, I’d be so spooked that I think I’d self-isolate for another few days or an additional week just for the hell of it. But, then, I’m an introvert whose had to masquerade as an extrovert for work, etc. However, with self-isolation, I’m kind of living my best life.
He’s following his government’s law. And Camilla is still in her isolation to see if symptoms start. He’s not leaving the house and tele-conferencing. It’s just the parred down staff he contacts, but he was already having “distance” limited contact with them (you dont think he was cooking and cleaning?!)
The UK government is filled with stupid people.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Camilla stays in isolation for several more weeks, she’s much more vulnerable health wise
The U.S has the same guidelines. Everyone has been focused on the 14 days isolation for people who aren’t showing symptoms because they are more likely to spread it without knowing it. I think 7 days is too short. There’s some debate over whether you can get it again or if some people get a bit better before experiencing a second wave. I’ve personally seen anecdotal evidence for the latter (which is why I looked it up in the first place). So, if you are feeling better after 7 days, that doesn’t necessarily mean that you don’t have it anymore. I personally would wait out the 14 days to be safe.
Sometimes the symptoms can make a comeback at day 9 or 10 so this is incredibly stupid. The WHO guidelines are the ones to follow period. Making it shorter will just cause more exposure.
What the hell? He should be in self isolation for at least 2 weeks! What is wrong with Royals? Why can’t they just can’t go away and model appropriate behavior during this pandemic???? All they need to do is disappear inside their palaces and communicate through social media, it’s not that hard!
He’s following the official rules. Whether those rules are correct are another matter.
I guess the UK rules are different than in Canada? – we are required to self isolate for 14 days and even after that we are supposed to stay home and avoid spending time with people outside of our households.
14 days should be the standard.
The U.K. government says 7 days from when symptoms begin so this is actually correct in terms of following the advice.
Family members with no symptoms (I.e. Camilla) are meant to self-isolate for 14 days to make sure there are no symptoms and 7 days from when the symptoms start.
Well, when you’ve put put at the front of the line and had the rules bent or changed for you for your whole life, purely because of the family you were born into, why would this be any different (sarcasm ON). What a rotten institution. More evidence that the British people need to get rid of the monarchy.
But he IS following the rules, apparently. The rules are just stupid ones. It has little to do with the BRF and everything to do with the people in charge of managing this pandemic.
I sorry, but this all seems like a lie to me.
Totally agree, probably didn’t have virus in the first place. But couldn’t resist temptation to inject themselves into something.
Prince Charles might only have a mild case and is feeling better. If so, this latest info will hamper William’s regency bid. It’s one way to slap the kid down.
Mild case or not he still may be contagious. Maybe he is annoyed at william now.
This is absolute malarkey. I had to have my double mastectomy rescheduled because I was exhibiting mild symptoms, and am on day 7 of a 14-day quarantine by my surgeon’s orders. I still can’t even get tested! We aren’t “in this together.” The wealthy and connected have so much more access to testing and information than the general public, even if we’re medically vulnerable.
I’m so sorry Kealeen. I admin a breast reconstruction group on FB and many of our members have had their surgeries rescheduled. Mastectomies are stressful enough without having to deal with this virus. Look after yourself.
Fun story from germany: my bestie has it full-blown. All the symptoms, fever, loss of smell, all of it. She can’t get tested because german health organisations are overworked. Her husband shared a plane ride with a woman who got tested positive, that’s how my bestie got infected, together with her old mother and 2 infants in the same household. Half of the household is under quarantine, the other half of the SAME HOUSEHOLD is not. They are at home, sick as dogs, but the Gesundheitsamt tells them: we’re not testing you because you are young. Deal with it.
That’s one way to keep the numbers low.. although I do believe that they are really just running out of tests and personel. Really waiting for those antibody tests to become available.
He’s following the uk guidelines. According to them 7 days is enough. They’re the problem not him.
Asymtomatic? Producing or showing no symptoms. Danger in being a potential carrier. When the information is provided by the BRF, might as well allow my head to spin. We are living in Alice in Wonderland’s world. Nothing is at it seems. Locally, we have our glad handers and social butterflies out in the community behaving as if nothing has changed.
This is a message to William: Don’t start warming up the throne just yet…
I wonder if Charles feels the need to appear to be “healthy” already is because there may be some alarming news about the Queen ? And he wants to be firmly in place so your country (and William !) are reminded what the transition will be. Maybe too conspiratorial on my part but a number of people around her are positive for the virus.
I am so hoping William does not move up anytime soon.
Maybe he was tested again? Here in my corner of the world it’s 14 days, but if you get two clear tests then you’re good to go. I imagine someone like him would have the resources to get that done.
Then again, I’m pretty sure he’s just getting out as soon as possible. None of them seem to be taking this seriously.
TBH, I think he (and Boris Johnson) probably were receiving some super special treatment- whether it’s an infusion w hemoglobin from recovered patients, or maybe that special RNA drug they’re making. Whatever is out there in development that’s relatively safe and also works, I guarantee that he got that treatment, and to me, this confirms it . His docs probably feel confident clearing him faster than the average patient because his treatment was much more powerful and effective than other patients would get.
Im actually teleworking right now, so I might have missed something here. In the US, a friend’s daughter was exposed to coronavius on March 11 but wasn’t told until March 19. They told her to self-isolate for 6 days. So I think its the time of exposure minus 14 days that determines how long someone would isolate themselves? I dont know. Back to work I goooo.