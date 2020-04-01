Jennifer Garner walked with her kids too, what does she think of Ben’s PDA walks?

For those of you with small kids at home at this time, my thoughts are with you when they’re not obsessively focused on myself and my own situation. My son is 15 and we have our own challenges but I am grateful he’s with me and is mostly self sufficient. I’m trying to stay positive, to come up with sh-t to do and to count my blessings. Yesterday I ate a pint of Ben and Jerry’s Peanut Butter Half Baked (holy sh-t that is amazing, with Haagen Dazs Coconut Caramel Chocolate Trio a close second) and it made me feel better for about ten minutes. Sometimes I wish I had a dog to force me to walk twice a day as I usually feel better after that but it’s hard to make myself get out of the house, especially when it’s cold and rainy and staying in is for the good of all.
Thanks for listening to me complain under the guise of concern. That was my introduction to these photos of Jennifer Garner out with her three kids, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. They walked their sweet golden retreiver, Birdie, whom they got as a puppy in the summer of 2015. We were told at the time that the new dog was “another sign they are working together to raise kids and be in a kind relationship.” Back then they were still wearing their rings for the kids too. Memories. Look they have their cat in a baby stroller too! I love that. Check out its fluffy ears they’re adorable.
No shade on these photos and I’m glad that 80% of the Garner-Afflecks are doing well. We know how Ben is doing because he’s been doing pap walks with his new girlfriend, Ana de Armas, almost every day. To be clear I don’t think Afflarmas are calling the paparazzi, but they’re definitely playing it up for them. I watched a video of the photos below, taken Monday, on the photo agency’s site for subscribers. There are cars driving by constantly. Ana and Ben stop for her to stand on the curb and lovingly stroke Ben’s face. This is the same move they did over the weekend too.
This time Ben walked his dog too, a beautiful German Shepard. Those are gorgeous, loyal and protective dogs. I have a friend with one who can never have more than one person over at a time or her dog will go crazy. She says she always feels safe with him there though. This is making me wonder if I can talk my new landlord into letting me have a dog after I keep paying my rent for a few months. I’m thinking I want a border collie. They are also protective when needed but are super friendly. Back in October, 2017, we heard that Ben adopted a stray husky puppy. ET Online reported that and I don’t think they got the breed wrong either. I wonder what happened to that dog and I’m sure many of you know.
Do you like Ana’s boho top and skirt here? It’s not my style but she looks super cute as always. She seems to favor the color magenta and it suits her.
Oh and Garner’s kids are getting stir crazy like all the kids. Samuel wrote this poem which he attributed to a fictional pen name. That’s really clever! As for the title of the post, I bet Garner wishes Ben was more discreet, at least for their kids’ sake, but I also bet she monitors their screen time. She’s said they don’t have phones or iPads but that was ages ago.
He makes a mid life crisis look as it should, pathetic. He’s so gross.
The photo where she is touching his face is creepy. It gives me her Knives Out character vibes. You know, caretaker to an old guy. I mean, wtf. If you are going for a walk, then walk. Don’t stop for a forced photo op. Smh
Team Jen and kids always.
In the video, they’re led by the dogs and only stop when they want to root around in a bush.
@A Do you work for Ana ot Ben, because…
Why are paparazzi walking around?
Are they essential workers?
They took their cat…for a walk…in a stroller?
I love it! Pets deserve some fresh air too
Does Jennifer call the paps or are they just hanging out outside her house? Methinks the former. Wow celebs are desperate to keep themselves in the news. The message she’s sending here is, “Ben may have a hot new gf, but I’m the one taking care of the kids. Aren’t I amazing? Notice my smile!”
Jen has a boyfriend, she could do the same. She is the winner here.
If my busy father chose to spend this rare, uninterrupted time with his new chick instead of me, I would be heartbroken. His poor children.
And if my new boyfriend picked me over his kids, well – maybe that’s okay for a short term fling, but I certainly wouldn’t marry or have a child with that man. These kinds of things show you where people’s priorities are.
He was with them every day until maybe a week ago. In the most recent photos with his son from this weekend, they were social distancing from each other so there must be some safety reason for it.
Couldn’t agree more. That was the first thing I thought. He has the opportunity to be at home with his kids, but he chooses some new girl he barely knows. He’s missing out on quality time with his children and leaving the actual work of parenting to his ex-wife.
He did just get back from Cuba not long ago. And when his son visited, they looked like they were social distancing. I’m guessing he’s been quarantined from them due to traveling. No excuses, but perhaps a reason. Or, maybe there is no one to supervise their visits due to being non-essential or social workers needed in other areas. I hope he’s getting in lots of Zoom time. Maybe he and Alma are talking with Violet in Spanish, since that was something he mentioned working on.
I think I just want to be positive right now hahaha but I do think he’s been away from his kids due to recently traveling or supervision being needed. It remains to be seen how long that lasts.
He hasn’t been distancing since he got back from his trip, just the past week. The kids stayed at his house for a few days and then he was getting photographed outside Jennifer’s every day until a week ago.
I don’t remember him ever being this affectionate Jennifer or that Snooki lady. As for her, she’s ranked number one on IMDB, so these pap strolls are working for her.
Yeah she’s definitely getting the attention she (and he!) craves, but I’m not sure it’s all that positive. She’s not #1 on IMDB due to some huge project or widely praised performance; more likely she’s being searched because people are like “So that’s Affleck’s new piece? What’s she been in?”. The work has to lead the way or attention can very quickly backfire.
I’m starting to agree with the general consensus on Twitter that some celebrities are going stark raving batshit now that there are no premieres or red carpets or talk shows and nobody’s paying attention to them.
Type A extroverts are going bat shit crazy everywhere there is a shelter in place order. I live with one lol.
I’m an introvert who has worked from home for years and even I am making myself and my kids go on daily walks to get out of the house and get some fresh air to recharge.
Ben is gonna Ben. I’m glad he’s still apparently sober. I hope it sticks.
Hi! Just quick dog advice from someone who got a border collie mix while living in an apartment – I DO NOT RECOMMEND IT. I ended up having to rehome the dog (to my parents so he’s still in the family!) I am a marathon runner and extremely active, and even with that the dog was tearing down the walls in boredom and frustration. You definitely want to make sure you have an active lifestyle (like, marathon-level active…this dog would go on 7-10 mile runs with me and still be antsy) AND a big yard for them to run around. Those dogs are not a joke. That said, he’s about 13 now and still goes on super-long walks with my parents, he has an awesome temperament when he’s not feeling unfulfilled, and once he hit around age 8 he finally started calming down. These are just…things I wish the shelter had told me when I adopted him so I’m passing it along.
OK! I have a house and an active lifestyle but I don’t run and I don’t have a yard. I appreciate that advice. I’m so glad your dog has a nice life with your folks!
@RunCMC – yes! Came here to say the same thing. Border Collies are incredible dogs, EXTREMELY smart and bred to be working dogs. They need A LOT of mental and physical stimulation. I have an Australian Shepherd and they are similar in that way, though I think border collies have even more energy. These dogs can just go go go and if they don’t get enough exercise and playtime, they can get neurotic. Just a word to the wise. Like all shepherds they are absolutely devoted and protective companions. My Aussie is my shadow and personal body guard.
I did watch my friend’s border collie for about two weeks but she was an older dog and I took her on long walks. My friend has a yard so I will consider another breed. I love that dog so much though.
@CB,
Shelties. Are. AWESOME!!
(They even let you dress them in Wonder Woman costumes!)
This! They are extremely intelligent and energetic dogs that need shit tons of exercise and mental stimulation!
I’m not a dog person. don’t border collies need lots of room to herd? wouldn’t want to keep them in a small place with little or no yard, even with two walks a day.
Last sighting of Ben’s husky was in late 2018 but he’s not photographed with his dogs much so I have hope it’s still living a happy life and is just paparazzi-shy
Greetings from Germany, where we’ve been on almost total lockdown for three weeks now. This is the first day that I’ve been in a real misery funk about it all – sure, it could 100% be worse but I’m just having a moment of selfishness.
So with that said, what I really needed to see right now were photos of Violet Affleck TALLER THAN HER MOTHER? When did this happen?? Isn’t she the cute little thing with oversized glasses? Yep, being reminded of my advancing age is really what I needed today.
(Tongue firmly in cheek, but you all know how it can get sometimes!)
I had that yesterday Ash. You are young it’s the kids who age faster than us!
I was all about Jen‘s golden retriever, until I saw that it was a CAT. In the stroller!!! Cute overload.
In contrast, Ben and Ana look more ridiculous with each paparazzi stroll.
The Affleck kids are adorable.
Their father is gross, as per usual.