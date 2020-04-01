Jennifer Garner walked with her kids too, what does she think of Ben’s PDA walks?



For those of you with small kids at home at this time, my thoughts are with you when they’re not obsessively focused on myself and my own situation. My son is 15 and we have our own challenges but I am grateful he’s with me and is mostly self sufficient. I’m trying to stay positive, to come up with sh-t to do and to count my blessings. Yesterday I ate a pint of Ben and Jerry’s Peanut Butter Half Baked (holy sh-t that is amazing, with Haagen Dazs Coconut Caramel Chocolate Trio a close second) and it made me feel better for about ten minutes. Sometimes I wish I had a dog to force me to walk twice a day as I usually feel better after that but it’s hard to make myself get out of the house, especially when it’s cold and rainy and staying in is for the good of all.

Thanks for listening to me complain under the guise of concern. That was my introduction to these photos of Jennifer Garner out with her three kids, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. They walked their sweet golden retreiver, Birdie, whom they got as a puppy in the summer of 2015. We were told at the time that the new dog was “another sign they are working together to raise kids and be in a kind relationship.” Back then they were still wearing their rings for the kids too. Memories. Look they have their cat in a baby stroller too! I love that. Check out its fluffy ears they’re adorable.

No shade on these photos and I’m glad that 80% of the Garner-Afflecks are doing well. We know how Ben is doing because he’s been doing pap walks with his new girlfriend, Ana de Armas, almost every day. To be clear I don’t think Afflarmas are calling the paparazzi, but they’re definitely playing it up for them. I watched a video of the photos below, taken Monday, on the photo agency’s site for subscribers. There are cars driving by constantly. Ana and Ben stop for her to stand on the curb and lovingly stroke Ben’s face. This is the same move they did over the weekend too.

This time Ben walked his dog too, a beautiful German Shepard. Those are gorgeous, loyal and protective dogs. I have a friend with one who can never have more than one person over at a time or her dog will go crazy. She says she always feels safe with him there though. This is making me wonder if I can talk my new landlord into letting me have a dog after I keep paying my rent for a few months. I’m thinking I want a border collie. They are also protective when needed but are super friendly. Back in October, 2017, we heard that Ben adopted a stray husky puppy. ET Online reported that and I don’t think they got the breed wrong either. I wonder what happened to that dog and I’m sure many of you know.

Do you like Ana’s boho top and skirt here? It’s not my style but she looks super cute as always. She seems to favor the color magenta and it suits her.

Oh and Garner’s kids are getting stir crazy like all the kids. Samuel wrote this poem which he attributed to a fictional pen name. That’s really clever! As for the title of the post, I bet Garner wishes Ben was more discreet, at least for their kids’ sake, but I also bet she monitors their screen time. She’s said they don’t have phones or iPads but that was ages ago.