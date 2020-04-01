DM: Duchess Meghan criticized for her ‘shallow’ narration for Disney’s ‘Elephant’

One of the reasons why I’m concerned about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s absence from the royal conversation for the foreseeable future is because the British tabloid press loves a vacuum. They will fill the vacuum of information and legit news with all kinds of inane, racist sh-t. They’ll blame Meghan for the coronavirus and blame her for not coming back to Britain during quarantine. They’ll blame her for every single bad thing that happens during the pandemic. The Cambridges will still gleefully remind Brits that Harry and Meghan “abandoned” them. And on and on. Then the “poor Kate” stories will start. Poor Kate wanted to have another child but Mean Meghan forced Harry to exile, so now Kate is poor and tired and overworked. And on and on.
If and when the Sussexes do anything new, the British press is fully prepared to jump down their throats about anything and everything too. Look no further than this Daily Mail piece about the “reviews” for DisneyNature’s Elephant, which Meghan narrates. The headline: “Meghan Markle’s Disney debut gets a drubbing from critics: Narration of Elephant documentary is branded ‘over-eager to please’ and packed with ‘schmaltz and cheesiness’.” Is… is this the first time these “critics” have ever watched a Disney animal/nature documentary?
Reviews from British and US press have been relatively consistent, with critics awarding it an average of three stars and praising its stunning cinematography as it follows a family of elephants travelling 1,000 miles from Botswana’s Okavango Delta to the Zambezi and Victoria Falls on the Zimbabwe Zambia border. When it comes to Meghan, her ‘excitable tones’ are a ‘perfect fit for the natural-history-with-the-edges-shaved off remit’, according to Empire’s Ian Freer, who awarded the film three stars.
‘For her part, Markle’s delivery of the commentary is wholesome and over-eager to please,’ he added, citing some of her vocal observations such as: ‘It’s time for a pool party!’ when the elephants take a mud bath. He added that the duchess ‘just about stays the right side of annoying’.
The Telegraph’s Robbie Collin, who awarded it three stars, said the documentary is ‘not quite Attenborough’, admitting Meghan’s ‘honeyed alto’ is ‘a fine match for the tone of the piece, which vacillates between regal and cutesy-poo with occasional gusts of girl-power uplift’.
The Times’s Ed Potton was decidedly more scathing – evident by his two-star rating. He said Meghan is ‘swapping pomp and circumstance for schmaltz and cheesiness’, adding: ‘The departing Duchess of Sussex narrates Disney’s tale of a herd of elephants crossing the Kalahari Desert from the Okavango delta to the Zambezi River, and boy does she lay it on thick.’
Ed observed how her ‘silken tones’ employed on the legal drama Suits which were ‘often muzzled during her time as a full-time royal’ are now ‘given free rein’. He did concede that she has an ‘actor’s way’ with a phrase and a ‘likeable sense of mischief’, but concluded the performance often feels ‘overegged’.
‘Even the underwhelming moment in which the elephants rip some bark off a tree is presented like the announcement of the winner for best picture,’ Ed deduced. ‘To anyone raised on Attenborough’s urbane authority… it all feels a little bit shallow.’
Again, this is a DisneyNature documentary. Disney’s targeting kids, tweens and their parents. It’s supposed to be twee and cute and they’re trying to rope in lots of kids. It’s not “Attenborough” and not every nature documentary has to be narrated by a posh old white British man. The Daily Mail was so thrilled to be able to jump down Meghan throat for a narration gig in which her salary went to charity! Can you even imagine the reaction by the DM if Kate ever narrated a documentary about her struggle survey or something? They would declare that she’s the most perfect queen ever. Lord.
Also, not for nothing, but Meghan’s whole persona is one of positivity, bordering on sugary, overeager, trying very hard, affirmational, etc. That’s her whole vibe.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
These media people are so tired, lol. It’s only gotten bad reviews from the hating British Press and let’s not act like they’re not pissed and angry at her for Harry and Meghan not letting them abuse and dehumanize her any longer. It’s for Kids and it’s Disney, it’s not that serious. These obsessed looms need to get over it. They’re gone. Get over it, move on and find another victim to abuse.
I have no idea why these “critics” would expect a “Attenborough” of a documentary that in NOT Nat Geo but rather Disney? Don’t tell me these critics are THAT thick.
THE NERVE.
For the most part these reviews seem ok…
Yeah, there is some tongue in cheek snark but even the Times reporter did give her some credit.
Right, it’s all Meghan- certainly there wasn’t a writer who wrote the script, or a director who guided her performance.
And yeah, a Disney film? It sounds like she did a good job for it!
Just prior to this pandemic, I was forced out of my 30 year nursing career by a very sick, powerful man. For the three years before he escalated to the coup de grace that broke me, I would approach all possible layers of management to ask what I was doing wrong.
The response, without fail, was that ‘you are too enthusiastic and you ask too many questions’.
Small people need to attack Meghan for having and being and doing what they cannot.
So sorry for what you had to go through Maggi. I think most women – myself included- can relate. But you’re strong, and you’ll be fine. And when you feel sad, please know that you have an army of sisters out there who are rooting for you. And one day, justice will be meted out to all those who have treated us unfairly. We love you.
I’m sorry, Maggie. You deserve better. This will be small consolation, but the problem is the people in power who feel threatened, not you. Unfortunately I have seen this exact scenario play out as well
Ha! The bad reviews were pre-written and waiting in the Drafts folder.
Hollywood doesn’t give a damn what the Daily Mail has to say. Hollywood only cares about the number of eyes who’ll watch. Give it up tabloids and worry about your own dwindling ad dollars. You’re out of your league.
The headline was that the documentary got a “drubbing” in the press, but the reviews were actually mostly positive?
It’s Disney, of course the cheese is going to be laid on thick. That’s the whole point. And that seems to be the only criticism people have.
Sounds like exactly the sort of thing we need to get through quarantine!
Meghan, if you’re reading this, just keep being you! Didn’t even bother reading the Fail’s report because I know it’s all bullshit. Only went through Kaiser’s portion. Meghan is vilified for doing anything at all. At this point, the Fail is a joke. But I’m sure that with new representation, M and H will be able to push back when they feel it’s necessary- because, frankly, it’s not worth their time to give attention to loonies. Just keep working. As I keep saying, those who love them are greater than those who don’t. I’m starting to see more positive press from the US and I’m thankful for that, since that’s where they are now and where power moves really get made. So whatever comes out from across the pond doesn’t really matter in the great scheme of things. Godspeed M and H. Your latter days will certainly be greater than your past!
By the way, the British press don’t need a vacuum to talk shit…they’ll do that with or without one anyway, so H and M are better off doing just whatever they want to do. That’s what FREEDOM is about, isn’t it?
I’m sorry but it’s a damn Disney documentary. Aimed at kids and families. It’s not meant to be some award winning nature doc.
It’s just meant to educate kids about elephants using a fun narration and a story instead of a bunch of scientific facts they won’t remember or know.
Not to mention she’s reading a script lol. She likely had limited input in what she actually had to say on the documentary beyond maybe changing some lines here or there. So hilariously overwrought all the way around.
The Okavango Delta has to be one of the most magnificent and magical places on earth. I saw a documentary on it years ago and wrote that name in my journal so that I could always remember it.
I am going to friggin’ love this documentary.
Heh, and yet reviews outside of the usual suspects have been positive. Of course the British media will bitterly sh*t on this, just as they’ve tried to do for all of her past projects. These reporters continue to think that the insular space they operate in is somehow representative of the world.
It’s a Disney documentary…
I have read a lot of great reviews for this. She has the perfect voice for projects like this and I see her doing more in the future. She has a very soothing voice that I think kids would be drawn to. I cant wait to see it.
It’s a Disney nature film, this sounds on brand. And as long time listener of the Empire podcast, 3 stars is a recommendation. And you have to side eye the Times review, as they’re under the Murdoch umbrella along with the Daily Fail.
Disney is probably fine with this, because this documentary is getting a ton of free publicity by virtue of her voice over and I have family members in their target audience and guess what they don’t do, read reviews. Heck my niece and nephew LOVED Doolittle and we know what reviews it got.
The headline is misleading, the cherry picked reviews aren’t bad. The worst one is saying she is cheesy in a Disney sort of way. While narrating a DISNEY doc.
This was the most interesting quote: “But the arrangement with Disney hints at Meghan’s future career plans, which could see the couple use their celebrity status to benefit chosen causes”
Isnt that what the royals are supposed to do anyway? So why is it now bad?
Looking forward to seeing this Disney presentation soonest . I’m sure it’s going to be a box office hit !
The BM have lost their targets. I hope the Sussexes continue to strive and survive.
It’s a Disney nature doc. Of course it’s going to be relatively cheesy. I can’t wait for it!