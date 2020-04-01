Happy Sussex Independence Day to all of the petty, racist & salty haters out there

Happy Sussex Independence Day. April 1st, 2020, the start of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new life, unbound by nitpicking courtiers and racist royal reporters. They are in California now and the British press are still up in their feelings about all of this. To celebrate Sussex Independence Day, I’m choosing to highlight the Daily Mail publication of a hysterical screed by Sarah Vine, wherein she suggests that Harry and Meghan are lazy, irrelevant, sad and… much needed in Britain. Because reasons!
Ordinary people are having to endure the unimaginable; yet this is a couple who barely gave their relationship with the British public 18 months before chucking in the towel. No wonder, as the royal biographer Penny Junor put it, they now seem ‘pretty irrelevant’. For months, other members of the Royal Family, not to mention friends, advisers and those of us in the Press reckless enough to incur the wrath of the pro-Meghan trolls, have been urging them to get some perspective. Now events have done that for them and their decision to abandon Britain in favour of life in LA has been exposed for what it is: ill-judged, premature — and, in many ways, rather sad.
…Luckily, Prince Charles has said he will fund Harry in the short term. But the Duke will have to get a job, as will Meghan. I don’t imagine she will have any trouble. But Harry? Even assuming he can get a Green Card to live in the States permanently, he has never known anything apart from the Army and royal patronage.
Now he is thousands of miles from home, surrounded by people not renowned for their sincerity or kindness — while his own people, the British public, face the greatest challenge of a generation and are crying out for that chutzpah and cheek we used to love.
Harry may be many things, but he is not a shirker. His unique capacity for empathy, inherited from his late mother, would have proven invaluable in boosting the morale of frontline staff. Instead he is reduced to spouting Americanised platitudes on the pair’s Instagram feed and communicating via emoji. I can only imagine the shame he must (surely) feel as he watches his brother consider returning to work as an air-ambulance pilot to help the NHS, while he’s loafing about on the other side of the Pond. One day, when he’s all grown up, Archie may ask Harry: ‘What did you do in the war against Covid-19, Daddy?’ The answer, dearest Harry, is up to you.
This is the most “HOES MAD” take, and you can just feel the petty jingoism pulsating through the column. The British press which spent two years (much longer, actually) smearing and abusing Meghan and Harry now wants us to believe that they alone truly understand Harry and how sad and pathetic he will be in California. And what’s with the shade towards LA, “surrounded by people not renowned for their sincerity or kindness”? As opposed to ENGLAND? Jesus Christ, these people! Anyway, I hope Meghan and Harry enjoy their well-earned independence. I hope they write books and give interviews and do amazing charity work and develop documentaries and make lots of money. That will really make these hoes mad.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid, Avalon Red.
Happy freedom, Harry and Meghan!
Stay petty, Liz! Stay jealous, Billy! Stay irrelevant, Cathy!
Lol to every bit of this amazing comment.
I am a Meghan supporter and I have to admit that today is a such a happy day! I am just so relieved for her! She was surrounded by mediocrity and her doing such a good job could only threaten the mediocre people around her.
I don’t have Disney+ but I will sign in as a way to continue my support of someone who got such an unfair treatment because she dared to be in a place where she wasn’t expected to be!
Go Meghan (and by extension Harry as well)
That’s the title I needed to see today!
Happy freedom to Harry and Meghan and Archie!
Poor poor Sarah. She and the other journalists are going to see a hit to their pockets now they’re gone. Too bad, so sad.
The forces that drove the Sussexes out are going to get their karma one way or another.
The Sussexes are so “irrelevant” they haven’t been seen in weeks yet the U.K. press continues to churn out more articles about them than all the other royals combined.
Also they continue to underestimate Harry. Unlike his brother he served in the military and has built organizations like Invictus from the ground up. Now he has a Travelyst.
It’s going to be fun watching the Royal Rota press standing outside future Sussex events urchin-style with their noses pressed to the glass asking “may I please have some more?”
HA! Thanks for the visual.
Happy for them.I hope they can enjoy freedom and life.
They’re so irrelevant that reporters/columnists cant stop writing about them.
Also, LMAO at “what did you do in the war against COVID-19???” WTF is he supposed to do? We all know William isn’t actually going to work as an air ambulance pilot, but I guess we can clearly see why that was put out there. Harry is in LA, but William wants to HELP!
(also, I love the way these people seem to think of southern California. Obviously there’s Hollywood and a definite “celebrity lifestyle” but lots of people live there who aren’t celebrities and have a pretty good life. It’s a very diverse area with amazing food and tons to do.)
Happy Sussex Independence Day!
The xenophobia coming from the British media has been unending. First it was the non stop backwater references about Canada, as if it is just trees and maple syrup and now LA is basically Sodom and Gomorrah, with evil Hollywood where all actors are basically prostitutes.
Sarah vine should shut up about COVID-19 though because her spouse is part of a government that has seriously fucked up in terms of response and thousands more Britons will die because of the government inaction and just plain stupidity.
I couldn’t be happier for them! It doesn’t matter where they live, just that they can live their lives without being picked apart on a daily basis! Also, not hearing anything from her father’s side of the family – must be they aren’t getting paid anymore?
Happy Sussex Independence Day 🥳🎊
They are finally free from that snake den. Free from the control of the backstabbing bitter fools and disgusting bullies at uk press.
My how they underestimated them.
I cant believe how the press thought vilifying Meghan who’s experienced with demands of press was a good idea!! If anything she would’ve given them a new opportunity to work exclusively but these idiots thought demeaning and mocking her would get her to comply in exchange for good reports like the others!! They seriously underestimated them and their self worth. I cant wait to hear about the lawsuits exposing others who colluded with these people to torment the Sussexs.
It’s sad for uk to lose the Sussexs but my only conciliation is that they’ll be off to a better & more prosperous future.
I see the daily mail reporters (English, Eden) are already begging for clicks🤣
It’s actually a good time for them to have slipped away and be under the radar. I shudder to think how much the British press would’ve milked Donald Trump’s tweet if a global pandemic wasn’t raging.
I agree Talie.
I’m looking forward to seeing them kick arse in the future, with our RRs completely sidelined in doing so.
Definitely. I have no doubt they were really looking forward to launching their new venture asap, bit now they have a chance to breathe and enjoy some peace while everyone’s distracted.
God I LOVE this site. You guys see and say it like it is. You absolutely bounce trolls who infiltrate – Thank you! and don’t allow it to become in any way shape or form a forum for haters.
I wish Harry, Meghan and Archie all the very best.
Absolute fucking cheek talking about insincere people in L. A. People who live in glass houses comes to mind.
I would implore anyone in an abusive relationship to get out. H & M did the right thing for their wee family.
This seems like a swipe at the Cambridges and their tone deaf attempts at boosting morale:
“(Harry’s) unique capacity for empathy, inherited from his late mother, would have proven invaluable in boosting the morale of frontline staff.”
First of all, empathy is not inherited – it’s learned. You can develop empathy, as well as communication skills, and you can surround yourself with people who will push you to be better, rather than catering to your worst instincts.
This both discounts the work Harry has done and lets his brother off the hook, as if leadership is a recessive gene or something.
Also, there are many reasons for Harry and Meghan to work hard at their charitable endeavors and projects, including the fact that they are being made to start from scratch, but hey, if they want to just shine to show England what they are missing, I’m cool with it.
Honestly I’ve come to believe empathy is genetic. Some people really have no capacity to care about something until it affects them. Harry and William were raised in the same environment yet Harry is deeply empathetic while Willam’s jokes about Coranavirus came while it was currently ravaging Italy and other regions.
Also I’ve noted that non-white people overall tend to be more empathetic and more likely to think of community before self. A lot of MAGA people in the U.S. are about to get a rude awakening regarding unemployment and how it ties into healthcare. I think we’ll get a lot more universal healthcare supporters out of this pandemic.
LMO at the style of writing and all the mistakes. Just first sentence this woman wrote is filled with it. And my English ain’t perfect as I am no native, but Sarah Vine’s…. my god. And happy new year to H&M. Can’t wait to see what they do next.
I thought Sarah said to Meghan over her Vogue issue that Brits prefer true royals? So yeah let your true royals handle this. Plus people like her husband& Boris Johnson& their criminal herd immunity policy helped to exacerbate the coronavirus crisis in Britain so she should focus the ‘war effort’ on them sorting things out.
It’s disgusting- people from Daily Mail like Piers Morgan told Meghan to go back home. TV commentators said if the Sussexes were miserable that they didn’t have to remain as working royals. Now the Sussexes have done what these people advised, they are more mad than ever.
These people attacked Meghan all through her pregnancy& then demanded to see her baby immediately for their ‘colour check’. Now they are evoking Archie for a guilt trip to Harry Like he has turned his back on his country, even though royals that are in England can’t actually DO much more than the Sussexes did ie communicate through social media. And yeah some pathetic jingoism going on.
Apparently advertising in papers is down because as expected, advertisers don’t want to be linked to coronavirus so some outlets are pleading for them not to block ads in trusted brands like the Fail. Apparently in the last year the Mail Online published 1,815 articles about Meghan which was around 5 articles a day on average.More than the Queen, Charles, William and Kate combined. So they must be desperate for new Sussexes content& mad palace leaks might not have an in anymore.
What did you do in the fight against COVID-19? Well, I did what the experts and health workers said to do- I stayed at home and made things just a teeny weeny bit easier on them. I also showed them how appreciative I was on social media…as other sensible people did.
It also continues to amaze me how these people keep underestimating Harry. He and his wife are bloody hard workers and only a hater can make it sound as though Harry knows nothing but the Army and his patronages! Who started Invictus? Who started Travalyst which is in the process of opening its office in the UK? That was HARRY! These people! Ha!
All I can say is thank God Harry and Meghan are out of that freak show!!! Their best days are ahead.
And as for the line about watching as his brother “considers” taking up helicopter duties? Lol. These people can’t even realize the foolishness of their own words. We’re supposed to take someone serious for ‘considering’ to do something? Yo! I guess that’s what happens when expectations are so low!
Take care of yourselves H and M. There are more people who love you than who don’t. We wish you the absolute best! Happy Freedom Day!!!
Happy Sussex Independence Day!
I really do hope they can live a more peaceful life now away from that vipers pit (‘royal’ family).
And for the person that said they think the queen has coronas, you may be right. Charles has posted a message instead of the queen which raises eyebrows, unless they are keeping her safe by completely isolating her and Phillip due to their age.
Happy Independence Duchess and Harry and Master Archie!!!!
So much made up sh*t over a couple who wants to live their own lives.
I keep going back to Cathy’s face of doom at the commonwealth ceremony…and Meghan’s (probable) “big smiles” remark after she got out of the car. That was everything.
First of all William AND Kate ALWAYS want to do something but they do nothing because they are lazy and incompetents they are not doers.
Meghan with her AMERICAN CALIFORNIAN work ethic scared them
The anti Americanism of this poor woman is laughable.
Never seen two “irrelevant » peoples being talk about so much by the peoples who consider them Irrelevant.
All I read is that they are hurt that the royal life wasn’t enough for Harry and Meghan to accept the abuses any longer.
I hope they’ll Make so much money.
Ready to buy their books and everything
Harry will always be Princess Diana’s son and the son of the future King. Sarah Vine is old enough to know that he will never be irrelevant. He’s the John F. Kennedy Jr. of this generation.
And what kind of nonsense is “But the Duke will have to get a job.” Sure Sarah. You know Harry can call Penguin/Random House or any of the top five publishers and boom! Millions of dollars for ANY kind of memoir. So back off with your idiocy about getting a job and go eat some Duchy Originals biscuits while reading Budgie the Helicopter to your cat and fume about Harry going rogue.
Happy Independence Day HRH Harry and Meghan!
I thought Kate was going to single handedly save the monarchy, and she can truly shine without Meghan taking up the spotlight. These RR really do sound like jilted lovers. It’s amazing to see.
Happy Sussex Independence Day!!!!
I have been so sad about everything, especially Trump’s outburst about the security that no one asked of him.
I have to give a big ‘thank you’ to Meghan’s fans; the Sussex Squad who have been challenging the RRs with receipts for the last 3 years.
Sarah Vine is a vile women. She has made a career being mean, that’s her life. Even she in all her hatred for Meghan, can’t deny that Meghan’s going to easily book jobs, lol.
Instead of worrying about Harry, she should be worrying about her own Husband who is an MP and why the UK’s response to covid has been so shit. Even Trump has criticised us!
And the helicopter job again! Loooooool