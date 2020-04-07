Hilaria & Alec Baldwin are expecting their fifth child after two miscarriages in 2019

I think it’s great to generally support and celebrate the wide variety of reproductive choices available to women and men. Everyone should do what they want, create the family they want, in however way they want. That’s how it should work. But I also think it’s fine to side-eye Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s choices. Alec and Hilaria have four young children (names and ages via People): Carmen Gabriela, 6½, Romeo Alejandro David, 2 next month, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3½, and Rafael Thomas, 4½. Four kids under the age of seven. She gave birth to four kids in the space of five years.
In 2019, Hilaria had two miscarriages, which we know about because she posted about them on social media. Hilaria put her body through so much with those FOUR back-to-back pregnancies and then back-to-back miscarriages. I hoped that Hilaria and Alec would simply take a break for a year or two and raise their children and then decide whether they needed a fifth kid. They did not wait. Hilaria posted this on Monday:
I hope that she has a healthy pregnancy and birth. From the look of Hilaria’s Instagram, she and Alec have been in isolation in their Hamptons home. Someone please encourage Alec and Hilaria to develop some new hobbies. Lord. Again, I support her right to make whatever reproductive choices she wants. But five children?? And when this one is born, it will be five kids under the age of seven!
Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN.
So? I would never, but if they want this life – great!
I think she really wants another girl. Some people have easy pregnancies and have that strong maternal drive. My mother had four kids in a five year period. At some point in the year our ages run consecutively. She even had a miscarriage and wanted another girl. She wanted to adopt but my father was not supportive of the idea.
I can understand how she feels but I don’t get the compulsion to share it so publicly.
After their announcement yesterday, all I could think about was how fertile these two are. Wow.
I always wanted 6 kids.
I hope Hilaria isnt putting her life at risk to have another child.
That would be terrible.
But I support anyone’s reproductive rights to have children and to not have them.
Two miscarriages in 2019, four months into 2020 another pregnancy, someone bless her.
If she didn’t want the attention, she wouldn’t be putting it on SM.
No wonder Alec is out there picking fights with strangers.
She should tone down the selfies. She is always posting. It gets tedious.
Getting pregnant right now is terrifying!
Wow.
I have the same feeling! 2 of my coworkers just gave birth and wow I was happy for them but also worried. Strange times
I’m 17 weeks and it’s…so strange. It’s the best thing in my life to happen EVER, but on the other hand it’s scary and there’s so much “inconvenience”. no birthing classes, midwife search was a pain, husband is not allowed in when i have an ultrasound (he missed the gender reveal!), no shopping (who buys nursing bras online? or a stroller? maternity clothes? without trying them out…), i basically never leave the house…
i had to send “Baby surprise” packages to my family with the announcement, because we cannot meet in person and i couldn’t tell them face to face. I feel like i’m missing all the great things about a first time (and probably only) pregnancy. i know, it has to be this way and as long as we’re healthy we are so blessed and have nothing to complain about. but still. it’s a weird time to be pregnant.
They’ll still have at least one more because they still need a Donatello and a Michelangelo.
😂
HA! Thanks for the laugh!!
I wish them the best, but that is not a decision I would’ve made for myself!
Another celebrity who fled to the Hamptons I see.
Although Alec has outright admitted he does the minimum when it comes to child raising he provides her & the kids with financial luxury. She isn’t raising them alone I’m sure, & if they have the financial freedom to continue having more, well, more power to them
IIRC they have at least 2 nannies working at all times, and I’m sure a night nurse when the kids were newborns/infants so, yeah….it’s pretty easy to have a large family, close in age, when you have a mountain of financial resources and help. More power to ‘em I guess.
Hilaria and Alec having a fifth kid isn’t as weird to me as having a fifth kid with someone’s of Alec’s age. While he has the financial means to support them and their lifestyle, he’s going to be in a wheel chair when his youngest graduates from high school. My sister is married to a significantly older man and they had their youngest when he was 50 and sometimes bounce around the idea of a fourth but her husband is 60 now and that’s not practical for the child even if she handles most child rearing responsibilities. Alec will unfortunately probably not be around for a lot of the milestones he and Hilaria’s children will go through during their lives and that’s a shame. Other than that, congratulations!
I wish her a successful pregnancy.
And that’s all I’ve got.
I hope she has a healthy pregnancy and carries this baby to term. She does seem like a good mom and I know she wants another girl–I hope this is it!
Also: @Kaiser, maybe it has less to do with her body more about Alec’s body? Alec is in his sixties. As men get older the quality of sperm declines and the chances for abnormalities (which could cause miscarriages) goes up.
I mean, these two definitely get the side eye because their dynamic is weird AF and this is borderline medically irresponsible, but frankly, I tend to frown upon anyone intentionally having more than 1-2 kids these days, anyway. Resource consumption for industrialized nations is insanely high compared to most places. If we lived in a more progressive country with less xenophobia and regressive politics, I wouldn’t be surprised if they’d have dumped the child tax credits past two by now to reduce family size and the carbon footprint.
To anyone who was trying to conceive recently, did you put it on hold for now? I would be so scared to be pregnant right now. I wish all those who are pregnant the best of heath!!!