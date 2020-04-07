Hilaria & Alec Baldwin are expecting their fifth child after two miscarriages in 2019

I think it’s great to generally support and celebrate the wide variety of reproductive choices available to women and men. Everyone should do what they want, create the family they want, in however way they want. That’s how it should work. But I also think it’s fine to side-eye Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s choices. Alec and Hilaria have four young children (names and ages via People): Carmen Gabriela, 6½, Romeo Alejandro David, 2 next month, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3½, and Rafael Thomas, 4½. Four kids under the age of seven. She gave birth to four kids in the space of five years.

In 2019, Hilaria had two miscarriages, which we know about because she posted about them on social media. Hilaria put her body through so much with those FOUR back-to-back pregnancies and then back-to-back miscarriages. I hoped that Hilaria and Alec would simply take a break for a year or two and raise their children and then decide whether they needed a fifth kid. They did not wait. Hilaria posted this on Monday:

I hope that she has a healthy pregnancy and birth. From the look of Hilaria’s Instagram, she and Alec have been in isolation in their Hamptons home. Someone please encourage Alec and Hilaria to develop some new hobbies. Lord. Again, I support her right to make whatever reproductive choices she wants. But five children?? And when this one is born, it will be five kids under the age of seven!