Olivier Martinez currently looks like a baguette-carrying Christoph Waltz??

Olivier Martinez was seen yesterday at Bristol Farms, picking up groceries for the quarantine. I have many thoughts! I want to mix it up, so I’m making a list.

1. God, I’m so hungry for any kind of new photos of celebrities.

2. Dang, Olivier got old all of a sudden? He’s 54 years old, and it wouldn’t be notable except that he was *such* a heartthrob 15-17 years ago. Like, so pretty! Now he’s all grey and weary-looking. He’s giving Christoph Waltz vibes too, right?

3. His aviator-frame glasses! My dad had those in the 1980s. I realize people have been trying to make aviator-frames come back for years, but I’ve never bought it. I suspect Olivier didn’t choose the aviators to be cool either. I bet he was genuinely like “these are the best frames.”

4. No mask? Californians are being encouraged to wear masks now. We all are. Especially if we’re going to a closed-air space like a grocery store.

5. Of course the Frenchman needed an emergency quarantine baguette. OF COURSE! I bet his grocery shopping list was like “BAGUETTE, toilet paper, soap, strawberries, REMEMBER THE BAGUETTE.”

6. In case you’re wondering, Olivier has been living (most of the time?) in LA since he and Halle Berry finalized their divorce in 2017. The final months of their divorce were shockingly low-key, so much so that I forgot they happened. And Halle and Olivier never went through some huge tit-for-tat accusatory drama either. They successfully coparent their son and there’s no big public drama. Weird, right?

7. And finally, Halle actually posted an IG video recently of their son Maceo walking up stairs in her heeled boots. I couldn’t care less about a boy wearing his mom’s shoes, but I am concerned that the boy will injure himself in those heels!