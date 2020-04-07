Olivier Martinez currently looks like a baguette-carrying Christoph Waltz??

Olivier Martinez gets his usual Baguette at Bristol Farms

Olivier Martinez was seen yesterday at Bristol Farms, picking up groceries for the quarantine. I have many thoughts! I want to mix it up, so I’m making a list.

1. God, I’m so hungry for any kind of new photos of celebrities.

2. Dang, Olivier got old all of a sudden? He’s 54 years old, and it wouldn’t be notable except that he was *such* a heartthrob 15-17 years ago. Like, so pretty! Now he’s all grey and weary-looking. He’s giving Christoph Waltz vibes too, right?

3. His aviator-frame glasses! My dad had those in the 1980s. I realize people have been trying to make aviator-frames come back for years, but I’ve never bought it. I suspect Olivier didn’t choose the aviators to be cool either. I bet he was genuinely like “these are the best frames.”

4. No mask? Californians are being encouraged to wear masks now. We all are. Especially if we’re going to a closed-air space like a grocery store.

5. Of course the Frenchman needed an emergency quarantine baguette. OF COURSE! I bet his grocery shopping list was like “BAGUETTE, toilet paper, soap, strawberries, REMEMBER THE BAGUETTE.”

6. In case you’re wondering, Olivier has been living (most of the time?) in LA since he and Halle Berry finalized their divorce in 2017. The final months of their divorce were shockingly low-key, so much so that I forgot they happened. And Halle and Olivier never went through some huge tit-for-tat accusatory drama either. They successfully coparent their son and there’s no big public drama. Weird, right?

7. And finally, Halle actually posted an IG video recently of their son Maceo walking up stairs in her heeled boots. I couldn’t care less about a boy wearing his mom’s shoes, but I am concerned that the boy will injure himself in those heels!

View this post on Instagram

#Quarantine Day 12 🥴

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Olivier Martinez gets his usual Baguette at Bristol Farms

Olivier Martinez gets his usual Baguette at Bristol Farms

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to “Olivier Martinez currently looks like a baguette-carrying Christoph Waltz??”

  1. jbyrdku says:
    April 7, 2020 at 10:02 am

    Seeing these aging celebrities truly reminds me that I’m getting old. I remember seeing SWAT when it came out in theaters…yikes.

    Reply
  2. Tiffany says:
    April 7, 2020 at 10:02 am

    As someone who has accepted their grey hairs for what they are, his look is working for him.

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    April 7, 2020 at 10:06 am

    I love the gray, hate the haircut.

    Reply
    • Prayer Warrior says:
      April 7, 2020 at 10:23 am

      hey, we’re all in lock-down! I can’t with anyone “hair shaming” right now. Mine is giving me hives all around my ears, neck and chest it needs a cut so bad. He’d look silly with all the head-bands and scrunchies and bobby pins I’m using, so please, leave the hair alone. And we who wear glasses still have our old ones in our cars in case of emergency, so maybe he’s wearing his old ones because he cannot access his ‘best’ ones. We don’t know.

      Reply
  4. Mtec says:
    April 7, 2020 at 10:06 am

    Interesting now his look is as shitty as his personality.

    Reply
  5. Esmom says:
    April 7, 2020 at 10:14 am

    I get a bit of a Billy Bob Thornton vibe from him.

    And lol at the aviator commentary. I really like aviator sunglasses, they’re flattering to almost everyone. But aviator regular classes are just too hipster try hard and unflattering.

    Reply
  6. Lightpurple says:
    April 7, 2020 at 10:14 am

    If you hadn’t identified him, I would not have recognized him at all.

    Reply
  7. Audrey says:
    April 7, 2020 at 10:16 am

    I never stopped wearing aviators (except for when Wayfarers were big in the 80s). I loved them in the 70s and I love them now.

    Reply
  8. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    April 7, 2020 at 10:16 am

    My thoughts are, he’s still still sexy. He’s comfortable in his own skin and without a care. And if I’d taken a pic every time my boys pranced around in my heels, jewelry, makeup and robes, they might disown me lol. Nah, but their girlfriends might want to have a conversation at home that night lol. My oldest was hiding in lingerie departments buy the time he was three. And whenever I was in a shoe department, he’d bring me stripper shoes to try on. Shiny, gaudy, embellished, lucite, stilettos. “Honey those are fabulous, but not for running around with my little sweetheart, now let’s put these back.”

    Reply
  9. Nina Simone says:
    April 7, 2020 at 10:16 am

    We are all powerless and indefensible against time. It truly ravages wow.

    Reply
  10. chlo says:
    April 7, 2020 at 10:25 am

    I respectfully disagree. The man is good looking, whatever the color of his hair.

    Reply
  11. Rae says:
    April 7, 2020 at 10:38 am

    I’d still hit it.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment