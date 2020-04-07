Olivier Martinez currently looks like a baguette-carrying Christoph Waltz??

Olivier Martinez was seen yesterday at Bristol Farms, picking up groceries for the quarantine. I have many thoughts! I want to mix it up, so I’m making a list.
1. God, I’m so hungry for any kind of new photos of celebrities.
2. Dang, Olivier got old all of a sudden? He’s 54 years old, and it wouldn’t be notable except that he was *such* a heartthrob 15-17 years ago. Like, so pretty! Now he’s all grey and weary-looking. He’s giving Christoph Waltz vibes too, right?
3. His aviator-frame glasses! My dad had those in the 1980s. I realize people have been trying to make aviator-frames come back for years, but I’ve never bought it. I suspect Olivier didn’t choose the aviators to be cool either. I bet he was genuinely like “these are the best frames.”
4. No mask? Californians are being encouraged to wear masks now. We all are. Especially if we’re going to a closed-air space like a grocery store.
5. Of course the Frenchman needed an emergency quarantine baguette. OF COURSE! I bet his grocery shopping list was like “BAGUETTE, toilet paper, soap, strawberries, REMEMBER THE BAGUETTE.”
6. In case you’re wondering, Olivier has been living (most of the time?) in LA since he and Halle Berry finalized their divorce in 2017. The final months of their divorce were shockingly low-key, so much so that I forgot they happened. And Halle and Olivier never went through some huge tit-for-tat accusatory drama either. They successfully coparent their son and there’s no big public drama. Weird, right?
7. And finally, Halle actually posted an IG video recently of their son Maceo walking up stairs in her heeled boots. I couldn’t care less about a boy wearing his mom’s shoes, but I am concerned that the boy will injure himself in those heels!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Seeing these aging celebrities truly reminds me that I’m getting old. I remember seeing SWAT when it came out in theaters…yikes.
As someone who has accepted their grey hairs for what they are, his look is working for him.
Yes! I actually think the grey hairs work! It’s just the glasses that throw me off
I agree. I still find him sexy!
I love the gray, hate the haircut.
hey, we’re all in lock-down! I can’t with anyone “hair shaming” right now. Mine is giving me hives all around my ears, neck and chest it needs a cut so bad. He’d look silly with all the head-bands and scrunchies and bobby pins I’m using, so please, leave the hair alone. And we who wear glasses still have our old ones in our cars in case of emergency, so maybe he’s wearing his old ones because he cannot access his ‘best’ ones. We don’t know.
He just needs to comb it back. No shaming.
Interesting now his look is as shitty as his personality.
I get a bit of a Billy Bob Thornton vibe from him.
And lol at the aviator commentary. I really like aviator sunglasses, they’re flattering to almost everyone. But aviator regular classes are just too hipster try hard and unflattering.
If you hadn’t identified him, I would not have recognized him at all.
I never stopped wearing aviators (except for when Wayfarers were big in the 80s). I loved them in the 70s and I love them now.
My thoughts are, he’s still still sexy. He’s comfortable in his own skin and without a care. And if I’d taken a pic every time my boys pranced around in my heels, jewelry, makeup and robes, they might disown me lol. Nah, but their girlfriends might want to have a conversation at home that night lol. My oldest was hiding in lingerie departments buy the time he was three. And whenever I was in a shoe department, he’d bring me stripper shoes to try on. Shiny, gaudy, embellished, lucite, stilettos. “Honey those are fabulous, but not for running around with my little sweetheart, now let’s put these back.”
We are all powerless and indefensible against time. It truly ravages wow.
I respectfully disagree. The man is good looking, whatever the color of his hair.
Agreed!!!!!
I’d still hit it.