Roseanne Barr’s conspiracy is that the coronavirus was made to kill off Boomers

There’s a new YouTube show called “Quarantined with Norm Macdonald.” So many celebrities are trying to provide content during the quarantine, in any low-fi way they can, through social media or Zoom or YouTube or whatever. I don’t hate the idea that “entertainers need to entertain in any environment,” but some efforts are better than others. Anyway, Norm Macdonald’s thing is just filming himself talking on speaker-phone to his various friends or comedians. He recently spoke to Roseanne Barr, who is mostly a pariah in Hollywood at this point. Roseanne is isolating in Hawaii, where she owns a big property/farm, and where the virus has not been *as* bad. So Roseanne felt free to share a conspiracy theory about the virus:
Answering the question that no one asked, Roseanne Barr’s back, baby! The comic spoke with Norm Macdonald Sunday night for the latter’s “Quarantined With Norm Macdonald,” a YouTube talk show, and naturally, the conversation turned towards the coronavirus pandemic.
“You know what it is, Norm? I think they’re just trying to get rid of all my generation,” Barr told Macdonald. “The boomer ladies that, you know, that inherited their — you know, are widows. They inherited the money so they got to go wherever the money is and figure out a way to get it away from people.”
“That would be a good thriller,” Macdonald responds. In case you were wondering how Barr’s handling things, she’s apparently holed up in Hawaii, where “we have one [coronavirus] case on the island” and 99 percent of the residents are sequestered and “doing what they are supposed to do.” (Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map for the US claims that there are 371 confirmed cases of the illness across the Hawaiian islands.)
Oh, and she “[has] the time now to research and come up with the perfect lawsuit,” Barr says. Unsurprisingly, it’s related to her 2018 canceling — both figurative and literal — which she memorably blamed on Ambien, and, subsequently, anti-Semitism and her costar Sara Gilbert (in that order). It will be aimed at, broadly, Hollywood, so that Barr can “f–k over everybody in the f–king world over there.”
I couldn’t watch the video for more than about 50 seconds, but if you’d like to watch it, go here. I did read Salon’s coverage of it and wow, she sounds absolutely batsh-t. We knew that right? It’s not that Roseanne is some hardcore conservative foil, it’s that she’s absolutely bonkers and she spouts off some of the worst conspiracies ever. And no, someone did not *make* the coronavirus to kill off Boomers.
Hawaii would be on lockdown considering they really can’t afford a serious outbreak as an island. Supply chain would be a nightmare for them in a crisis.
LOL, she’s so bitter. There’s something so hysterically funny about the martyr complex on people who scream about freedom of speech when they come up against the consequences for it. They really think the right to outrage is theirs alone.
If ever there was a “Karen”, she’s it.
But if they did I would like to shake their hand.
Time. Time is the conspiracy that will kill the boomers.
LMAO. This!! Amen, sister!
As it kills all. It doesn’t discriminate by demographic.
Salon’s coverage of that call is a RIDE. One quote:
“She argued that people are “being forced to evolve,” urged working women to learn how to make bean soup, claimed that Chinese people eat bats and rats (and that she saw one guy eat a baby), and insisted that ‘there exists an operative in each town that reports back to Central Intelligence false information to ruin my career.’”
Paranoia and racism are apparently still constants in Barrworld.
Maybe I shouldn’t go here – but in my community boomers are the worst at following the government recommendations. My MIL for instance goes to 3 different stores looking for iceberg lettuce, my out of work neighbors go and get coffee every day, there is a group of 60 something ladies near me meeting up for group walks. When I finally ventured out to the grocery store the very livid cashier told me about several returning snowbirds who have come in for groceries clearly ignoring the order to quarantine for 14 days. I think the boomers are doing their best to kill themselves.
What would you expect? They’re like the OG rebels. They’ve been going against the grain for decades, Granted, old ways get on my nerves, but I’m almost there, and I’d hate to be the subject of youthful scorn. And if anyone’s adminstration called for going against the grain, it’s this one. Perhaps I’d settle for minimizing stereotypes and singling out particular instances. Like your MIL on a personal question for something as useless and nutritionally vacant as iceberg lettuce lol!
In my community it’s Gen Xers and Millennials. Fools and idiots come in all generations, genders, races, nationalities.
I worked with a conspiracy theorist. This is a common one… the government is doing something to kill off the elderly because they’re living too long & costing too much in social security & medicare. Her theory at the time was it would be done via flu shots.
Someone told me coronavirus was spreading because of the flu vaccine — now I know the rest of the argument! O.M.G.
It really worries me that the more this mess progresses towards the west the younger and younger the victims get. It speaks about our general lack of health across all age lines. I went from dismissing it as an old people thing to getting worried about people in my own age group. Thirties no longer feel as safe as they did only a couple of weeks ago.
Like clockwork, Roseanne Barr shares disinformation to help shield Trump from criticism. Kooky statements like this are designed to add to the chaos. She’s like Kanye–paid every time they do this. Trump and company use sophisticated propaganda techniques. They aren’t dumb or crazy. They achieve their goal when disinformation is amplified.
I REALLY wish people would stop giving this awful person a platform.