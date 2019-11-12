Hilaria Baldwin announces that she lost her second 2019 pregnancy to miscarriage

Earlier this year, Hilaria Baldwin – Alec Baldwin’s younger wife – announced her fifth pregnancy in six years’ time. That pregnancy ended in miscarriage in April, which she also announced on her social media. She didn’t wait very long to try again, and by September, Hilaria and Alec were announcing another pregnancy. And four months along, this pregnancy has ended in miscarriage as well. Poor Hilaria and poor Hilaria’s body. She posted this message on Instagram, along with a video of her daughter Carmen comforting her:
We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all…but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I’m really devastated right now…I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say…I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi…that’s all I ask.
I feel sorry for her and I hope she recovers, and she is clearly going to try again at some point. As I get older, I feel like the whole “listen to your body” advice becomes more and more real – I used to ignore that advice and I was like “I’ll tell my body what to do, thank you very much.” But your body does its own thing and you have to listen to it. Hilaria is still young (she’s 35) and she had four back-to-back pregnancies and now back-to-back miscarriages in the space of like six to seven years. I’m not a doctor and obviously I’m not qualified to give medical advice, but my reproductive system is screaming just thinking about what Hilaria has done to her body.
I feel sorry for her, I too had that awful experience. She is lucky to have 4 kids already, so maybe leave it at that?
God, that’s so sad. I think he statement was really impressive though – the “we’re not okay, but we will be” was very candid, and still optimistic despite everything that’s gone on.
I don’t like the Baldwin’s, but I do feel genuinely sorry for her. Nobody wants to go through that, and I’m sure it’s especially heartbreaking to happen back to back. She clearly is someone who LOVES being a mother, so I do hope she’ll eventually get her rainbow baby.
Oh man. That’s terrible to lose another pregnancy so far along back to back. I really feel for her. Her body her choice but if it were me, I don’t think I’d be able to do it again.
That’s so sad. I wish them the best.
Sorry for their loss. But I do find it odd that everything that happens to her goes straight and quickly to social media. She found out the news that day and then posted the loss that day. Why not take some privacy time and then post a few days to a few weeks later.
And to post video of your daughter as you told her? Ugh-so invasive.
But please no paparazzi? I mean, it doesn’t work that way. If you overshare everything on social media, it’s unrealistic to think that you aren’t going to draw more press attention to yourself. Which is generally what she likes to do.
Not to be too b*tchy this a.m., but this is also why you don’t tell people you’re pregnant until after the first trimester or so is over. Things happen and miscarriages are unfortunately more common that some people think.
Ugh, I sound so heartless. I don’t mean to. I do feel sorry for her, because having a miscarriage is just awful and two in one year…I just can’t imagine.
Well, she was four months along, so outside the first trimester.
I think the point of her sharing her pregnancies and losses is just to try to take away the secrecy and shame and private pain of miscarriages. There is a movement now towards people just…sharing their happiness and their pain as it happens. Instead of pretending you’re not pregnant and hiding all the phsyical pain and emotional happiness that entails and then pretending you didn’t just suffer a loss. To each her own. No one has to share if they don’t want to, but I support people being vulnerable if they want.
They announced it 2 months ago though, so it was really early to announce.
I feel the same way. I’m very sorry for their loss, especially if their kids were excited and they really wanted another child. However, I find her running to social media immediately and sharing very private moments to the world to be very off putting. And she needs to stop with the “no paparazzi” nonsense.
I hope they listen to her doctors and don’t do anything too quickly to cause more stress on her body, and that things go better for them in the future.
Yikes @thaisajs your comment has really touched a nerve. Firstly, she’s well outside the first trimester – but secondly: “this is also why you don’t tell people you’re pregnant until after the first trimester or so is over” – why, exactly? Because we shouldn’t share our pain? We should keep this horror to ourselves for fear of upsetting others? THIS ATTITUDE IS EXACTLY WHAT LEADS TO FEELINGS OF SHAME, INADEQUACY AND ISOLATION IN WOMEN THAT MISCARRY. (Women like me in case you couldn’t tell!). We should be more open and honest and supportive. You should feel like you can tell whoever you what WHENEVER you want. Do you know how amazed I was to discover how many people I knew had also had miscarriages? Your attitude – society’s attitude – is exactly why they’d felt they needed to keep quiet and suffer in silence.
This is my opinion, also. I’ve had 3 m/c and 3 healthy pregnancies. Nobody but immediate family knew I was even pregnant, so I didn’t need to tell many people. To me it was so personal, so I don’t get her need to share it with the world. ( Just like those gender reveal parties. ha) Her choice, of course, but I don’t know what she gets out of it.
I lost 3 in a row last year and I am at 33 weeks now! Due next month with my second girl.
I find Hilaria a little insufferable but I’m always glad when people normalize this … because miscarriage is often a normal part of reproduction. That said, it’s absolutely confusing and heartbreaking when it happens to you.
Congratulations and best wishes for the rest of your pregnancy!!
I’m sorry for your losses and for Hilarias. I can’t imagine the grief she is experiencing so if she wants to post it on IG, then she can.
Ugh I’m so sorry for your losses. That’s wonderful you’ve made it to 33! I agree with your thoughts here. Thanks to celebrities and people on this website sharing stories and normalizing it I was able to casually discuss my (5+ years ago) miscarriage with someone the other weekend (randomly, in the context of a psychic predicting my pregnancies and the sex of my first baby) and it didn’t feel like I had to keep it a secret or talk around it.
I’m kind of torn here… on one hand, it’s good for your children to see you honestly manage difficult emotions… on the other, is it deleterious for this young child to feel so invested in trying to make her mom less sad? That’s a potentially pretty big burden for the child to bear.
A very sad situation all around, and my sympathies for all mamas who have experienced this.
I never told my existing kids about being pregnant until I was safely pregnant. My 17 year old asked me if I ever had a miscarriage and was genuinely upset when I told her I had. She’s always wanted another brother and she asked me about it for a few days. Really, I could have lived with her never knowing that.
I do feel sympathy for her. Sad situation but, and please don’t kick me for saying this, 6 pregnancies in 6-7 years, 2 miscarriages…they need to stop. With 4 healthy children, my best advice is focus on them, seek grief therapy over the miscarriages, and accept this is your bio limit. She seems to be obsessed with having more babies. Is this her only self-worth?
Additionally, stop living in the social media.
Alec needs to assist their current family by getting a V. At his age, her # of pregnancies in such a short time, indicates to me that it is time to stop.
Short interpregnancy intervals are associated with adverse maternal and fetal outcomes, ideal is waiting 18 months, so she truly should take a beat to let herself heal mentally and physically. Pregnancy loss is terrible and my heart goes out to her.
Advanced paternal age increases the risk of miscarriages among many other things.
I’m sorry that she had a miscarriage, I really am. But there is something very, very, Very wrong with her to post all of that on SM. She needs therapy.
Of course it’s sad but she already has 4 kids. There are plenty of women that can’t have children. Maybe her body is telling her something? Also, do we really need to hear ALL your personal business??
I feel very sad for her and her family. And I think it’s everyone’s choice to share what they wish on social media. With that said, I feel uncomfortable she shared this moment with her daughter for the world to see. I can’t really explain why, but it feels wrong to share such a private moment when her daughter is too young to consent to allowing the world to see this raw moment? I don’t even know if that makes sense. I’m uncomfortable with it though.
It makes perfect sense to me, I’m always harping on celebs for sharing their kids online before they’re old enough to understand it and consent.
I also don’t understand filming that moment to begin with.
I’m very sorry she had a miscarriage. I still find her irritating.
I am sorry to her and all the Celebitches who have suffered pregnancy loss.
Also-she has a sister. Hello, Ireland?