Hilaria Baldwin announces that she lost her second 2019 pregnancy to miscarriage

Earlier this year, Hilaria Baldwin – Alec Baldwin’s younger wife – announced her fifth pregnancy in six years’ time. That pregnancy ended in miscarriage in April, which she also announced on her social media. She didn’t wait very long to try again, and by September, Hilaria and Alec were announcing another pregnancy. And four months along, this pregnancy has ended in miscarriage as well. Poor Hilaria and poor Hilaria’s body. She posted this message on Instagram, along with a video of her daughter Carmen comforting her:

We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all…but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I’m really devastated right now…I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say…I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi…that’s all I ask.

I feel sorry for her and I hope she recovers, and she is clearly going to try again at some point. As I get older, I feel like the whole “listen to your body” advice becomes more and more real – I used to ignore that advice and I was like “I’ll tell my body what to do, thank you very much.” But your body does its own thing and you have to listen to it. Hilaria is still young (she’s 35) and she had four back-to-back pregnancies and now back-to-back miscarriages in the space of like six to seven years. I’m not a doctor and obviously I’m not qualified to give medical advice, but my reproductive system is screaming just thinking about what Hilaria has done to her body.