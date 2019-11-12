Flavio Briatore, 69, is also dating a 20-year-old college student too, just FYI

Flavio Briatore was/is a big deal in Formula One circles and he’s very, very rich. He’s the father of Heidi Klum’s oldest child, Leni, and he’s been married and divorced a few times. He’s 69 years old. And like Dennis Quaid and Peter Cook, he has decided that the perfect accessory for a 60-something man is a 20-something college student. In this case, his new girlfriend is only 20 years old. WHY ARE MEN.

Former Formula One mogul Flavio Briatore, 69, is dating a law student who is 49 YEARS younger than him. The Italian businessman was spotted getting cosy with his new girlfriend while on holiday in Kenya. Benedetta Bosi is a 20-year-old law student at the State University of Milan. She becomes the latest in a long line of women that Briatore has dated, with the ex QPR owner’s former flames including models Heidi Klum and Naomi Campbell.

The multi-millionaire has dated so many beautiful women that in 2005, he told Vogue: “I never count, it’s not right. I believe every time you go out with somebody you go out because you are looking for something. Always the intention is good. If it’s not successful, maybe it’s destiny.”

With his ex wife and mother of his son Elisabetta Gregoraci, herself only 39, recently showing off her new boyfriend Francesco Buttuzzi – Briatore showed that he too has moved on following their 2017 divorce.

The young beauty, Bosi, isn’t known in celebrity circles – but was the Pietrasantino Miss Carnival back in 2017. While she studies law in Milan, the stunning student is said to be looking to enter the world of fashion. Briatore wooed Bosi with a short stay in a plush Rome hotel, before whisking her away to Kenya in his private jet.

[From The Sun]

I mean…look at the photos, it looks like a young girl spending time with her grandpa. That being said, I actually understand why some younger women do this. It must be fun to date a really rich older guy… for a time. I mean, if you go into it with no expectations and you don’t have to deliver anything other than your youth and beauty, go ahead and have fun, go to Kenya on his private jet and let him buy you things. Just don’t marry him and do NOT have his babies.

Photos courtesy of The Sun & Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

18 Responses to “Flavio Briatore, 69, is also dating a 20-year-old college student too, just FYI”

  1. Erinn says:
    November 12, 2019 at 7:48 am

    He makes me want to vomit. I mean, the money can only make up for so much. He looks like he breaks a sweat looking at food.

    Reply
    • Corrine says:
      November 12, 2019 at 8:45 am

      @Erinn “he looks like he breaks a sweat looking at food.” 🤣😂🤣😂 I am dying. So true. Best description/burn I’ve ever heard.

      Reply
  2. Lucy2 says:
    November 12, 2019 at 7:50 am

    Gross.

    Reply
  3. perplexed says:
    November 12, 2019 at 7:51 am

    It might be fun to date a rich older guy if he’s Leonardo Dicaprio at 45. I don’t think it would be fun to date this guy at 69!!!!

    Reply
  4. Eliza says:
    November 12, 2019 at 7:52 am

    Trust me there’s expectations other than enjoying the travel. Plus they’re literally expected to just praise them 24/7 on top of everything, have you seen these power+age gap relationships in real life? They’re gross. The women are just expected to be femme-bots. Sexy at night, cute during the day. But never ever be a person with ideas or disagreements.

    Reply
  5. aurora says:
    November 12, 2019 at 7:54 am

    Yuck.
    Keep in mind that his daughter with Heid Klum is, what, 14 or 15?

    Reply
  6. Craptastic says:
    November 12, 2019 at 7:59 am

    Sorry, my mind went to geriatric STDs. It’s hard for Flavio to pee because of his enlarged prostate, but when he does it burns. He probably expects her to walk very sensually to the kitchen to get his pill box for him.

    Reply
  7. Scarlett says:
    November 12, 2019 at 8:08 am

    She works hard for the money…..everybody, sing along with me now…

    Reply
  8. Golly Gee says:
    November 12, 2019 at 8:25 am

    And it’s not just your youth and beauty you’re giving him, it’s your body. shudder.

    Reply
  9. Diana says:
    November 12, 2019 at 8:25 am

    DISGUSTING!!!!!!! 🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢

    Honey- do your parents know????

    Reply
  10. aang says:
    November 12, 2019 at 8:26 am

    My daughter is a 19 year old college student. She just responded to my text asking how old would be too old for her to date. She answered “27″.

    Reply
  11. Trillian says:
    November 12, 2019 at 8:38 am

    What is wrong with those women anyway? If someone that age hit on me in my 20ies I would’ve run screaming, no matter how much money they have. That is just gross.

    Reply
    • Zapp Brannigan says:
      November 12, 2019 at 8:48 am

      Equally what is wrong with him, he wants to “date” someone who is young enough to be his grandchild.

      (In Oprah voice) You get a vomit bucket, and you get a vomit bucket, vomit buckets for everyone.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment