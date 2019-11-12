Flavio Briatore, 69, is also dating a 20-year-old college student too, just FYI

Flavio Briatore was/is a big deal in Formula One circles and he’s very, very rich. He’s the father of Heidi Klum’s oldest child, Leni, and he’s been married and divorced a few times. He’s 69 years old. And like Dennis Quaid and Peter Cook, he has decided that the perfect accessory for a 60-something man is a 20-something college student. In this case, his new girlfriend is only 20 years old. WHY ARE MEN.

Former Formula One mogul Flavio Briatore, 69, is dating a law student who is 49 YEARS younger than him. The Italian businessman was spotted getting cosy with his new girlfriend while on holiday in Kenya. Benedetta Bosi is a 20-year-old law student at the State University of Milan. She becomes the latest in a long line of women that Briatore has dated, with the ex QPR owner’s former flames including models Heidi Klum and Naomi Campbell.

The multi-millionaire has dated so many beautiful women that in 2005, he told Vogue: “I never count, it’s not right. I believe every time you go out with somebody you go out because you are looking for something. Always the intention is good. If it’s not successful, maybe it’s destiny.”

With his ex wife and mother of his son Elisabetta Gregoraci, herself only 39, recently showing off her new boyfriend Francesco Buttuzzi – Briatore showed that he too has moved on following their 2017 divorce.

The young beauty, Bosi, isn’t known in celebrity circles – but was the Pietrasantino Miss Carnival back in 2017. While she studies law in Milan, the stunning student is said to be looking to enter the world of fashion. Briatore wooed Bosi with a short stay in a plush Rome hotel, before whisking her away to Kenya in his private jet.