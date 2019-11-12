Flavio Briatore, 69, is also dating a 20-year-old college student too, just FYI

Flavio Briatore was/is a big deal in Formula One circles and he’s very, very rich. He’s the father of Heidi Klum’s oldest child, Leni, and he’s been married and divorced a few times. He’s 69 years old. And like Dennis Quaid and Peter Cook, he has decided that the perfect accessory for a 60-something man is a 20-something college student. In this case, his new girlfriend is only 20 years old. WHY ARE MEN.
Former Formula One mogul Flavio Briatore, 69, is dating a law student who is 49 YEARS younger than him. The Italian businessman was spotted getting cosy with his new girlfriend while on holiday in Kenya. Benedetta Bosi is a 20-year-old law student at the State University of Milan. She becomes the latest in a long line of women that Briatore has dated, with the ex QPR owner’s former flames including models Heidi Klum and Naomi Campbell.
The multi-millionaire has dated so many beautiful women that in 2005, he told Vogue: “I never count, it’s not right. I believe every time you go out with somebody you go out because you are looking for something. Always the intention is good. If it’s not successful, maybe it’s destiny.”
With his ex wife and mother of his son Elisabetta Gregoraci, herself only 39, recently showing off her new boyfriend Francesco Buttuzzi – Briatore showed that he too has moved on following their 2017 divorce.
The young beauty, Bosi, isn’t known in celebrity circles – but was the Pietrasantino Miss Carnival back in 2017. While she studies law in Milan, the stunning student is said to be looking to enter the world of fashion. Briatore wooed Bosi with a short stay in a plush Rome hotel, before whisking her away to Kenya in his private jet.
I mean…look at the photos, it looks like a young girl spending time with her grandpa. That being said, I actually understand why some younger women do this. It must be fun to date a really rich older guy… for a time. I mean, if you go into it with no expectations and you don’t have to deliver anything other than your youth and beauty, go ahead and have fun, go to Kenya on his private jet and let him buy you things. Just don’t marry him and do NOT have his babies.
Ex-F1 mogul Flavio Briatore dating student 49 YEARS younger than him https://t.co/iqak3XqJYM pic.twitter.com/lDuIXdD894
— Sun Sport (@SunSport) November 11, 2019
He makes me want to vomit. I mean, the money can only make up for so much. He looks like he breaks a sweat looking at food.
@Erinn “he looks like he breaks a sweat looking at food.” 🤣😂🤣😂 I am dying. So true. Best description/burn I’ve ever heard.
Gross.
It might be fun to date a rich older guy if he’s Leonardo Dicaprio at 45. I don’t think it would be fun to date this guy at 69!!!!
Trust me there’s expectations other than enjoying the travel. Plus they’re literally expected to just praise them 24/7 on top of everything, have you seen these power+age gap relationships in real life? They’re gross. The women are just expected to be femme-bots. Sexy at night, cute during the day. But never ever be a person with ideas or disagreements.
Exactly. And when a woman of any age comments or expresses an opinion on this sort of repulsive May/December relationship, we’re immediately accused of jealousy. Ugh.
THIS!! It’s all so gross and transactional.
This has sugar daddy/sugar baby written all over it.
Yuck.
Keep in mind that his daughter with Heid Klum is, what, 14 or 15?
Sorry, my mind went to geriatric STDs. It’s hard for Flavio to pee because of his enlarged prostate, but when he does it burns. He probably expects her to walk very sensually to the kitchen to get his pill box for him.
+1
thanks for the artfully drawn picture LOL!
She works hard for the money…..everybody, sing along with me now…
😂
And it’s not just your youth and beauty you’re giving him, it’s your body. shudder.
DISGUSTING!!!!!!! 🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢
Honey- do your parents know????
My daughter is a 19 year old college student. She just responded to my text asking how old would be too old for her to date. She answered “27″.
What is wrong with those women anyway? If someone that age hit on me in my 20ies I would’ve run screaming, no matter how much money they have. That is just gross.
Equally what is wrong with him, he wants to “date” someone who is young enough to be his grandchild.
(In Oprah voice) You get a vomit bucket, and you get a vomit bucket, vomit buckets for everyone.