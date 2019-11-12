Madonna on moving back times for her shows: ‘the queen is never late’

Madonna has promoted herself from 4-star general to Queen, and she has a message for her fans who are annoyed about the 10:30 pm start time of her shows: “The queen is never late.” Her subjects are just really really early, lucky them! Madonna, or, excuse me, Her Madgesty, made the comments during a recent show on her tour. She was thought to be responding to a lawsuit by a fan who was unable to see a show after its start was pushed back 2 hours:
At her Friday concert, the “Queen of Pop” and “Express Yourself” singer hit back against the disgruntled fans suing her a Live Nation for pushing delaying the start time for performances on her current tour, “Madame X,” TMZ reports.
“Here’s something you all need to understand,” the 61-year-old told the crowd. “And that is, that the queen is never late.”
The suit comes from Nate Hollander, a Florida man, who says he lost the $1,024.95 he spent on three tickets for Madonna’s Miami Beach show on Dec. 17, after the start time was moved from the originally scheduled 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to legal documents obtained by the outlet.
During the tour, [the] suit asserts, the “Material Girl” — born Madonna Louise Ciccone — hasn’t been reliable when it come[s] to timing, frequently beginning her performances two hours after the scheduled start time.
Good luck with that lawsuit, Nate. Since the show actually went on, I don’t think that he’s going to get anywhere. That said, pushing a show’s start back two hours is beyond unprofessional and obnoxious. Are we surprised that Madonna is doing it, though? No. Her die-hard fans won’t care. They came to see her, they will stay to see her, even if it means that the show doesn’t wrap up until after midnight on a weeknight. I grew up listening to Madonna, but nonsense like this is why I don’t really pay as much attention to her anymore.
I remember reading something years ago in Tori Amos’ memoir about how there were times that she had to push the start of her show because her daughter, Natasha, who was very young at the time, would need her for one reason or another. Though Tori hated doing that, her first responsibility was to her child. It happened rarely, and maybe it meant that the show started a half-hour late or something, no great annoyance in the grand scheme of things. Amos also puts on a great show and spends time chatting with fans. She cares that they came to see her, and she wants everyone to have a good time. As far as Madonna is concerned, the world revolves entirely around her. She doesn’t care (or doesn’t seem to) that sure, her fans adore her and came to see her, but if they are going to be shelling out money to her, part of her responsibility, at a bare minimum, is to perform during or close to the expected time. People rearrange their schedules to go to concerts and have responsibilities that they need to work around. Plus, nobody wants to get home after midnight on a weeknight when they have to go to work the next morning unless they’ve planned for that. But, Madonna’s gonna Madonna.
I am sorry, over a thousand dollars for 3 tickets? And you have to wait endlessly with the whole show late for 2 hours. She strikes not only as delusional ego maniac but unprofessional and ungrateful.
isn’t she the Queen mutha? serious. She’s past her prime and a new queen reigns…
would NEVER go to one of her shows…..she ain’t my queen…
I think any celebrity who has people paying the see them and then makes them wait for hours because they feel like it is so selfish and ridiculous. not everyone has the world catering to them. if people pay for a concert to start at a specific time it should start within a half hour of that time.
I went to her Miami show several years ago. It started 2/1/2 hours late. Her opening act was horrible and so was her show.
I’m sorry I didn’t leave.
What complete disrespect for her fans….
She’s lucky she has any fans left.
But Madonna, you’re not a queen, you’re just an asshole with an unbelievable ego.
I don’t go to many concerts because they are so late [Seriously- why can't concerts be at 10am on a Saturday?], so this would annoy the crap out of me, and I’m not even having to pay overtime to babysitters and roll in to work on 3 hours sleep the next day. Does she still play her whole set, or is the show cut short due to the late start? I would think everybody working at the concert venue who expected to be home two hours earlier would object to the lateness, too.
On the other hand… rockstars gonna rockstar. You can’t pretend it’s totally unexpected.
OMG, seriously love concerts starting at 10 am on a Saturday! I am there with you!!! As for Madonna, I would never want to see her because this is how she is. I saw Billy Joel and he did lat least 4 encores – the last one he you could see him telling his band what to perform. THAT I didn’t mind staying for. Because someone considers herself a queen and can do as she wants? No thank you! No appreciation for fans!
She’s lost touch with reality and clearly doesn’t give a damn about her fans. As you said, the world revolves around her.
I used to love Madonna but now I see her as too egotistical, spoiled, and overrated. Last time she played BC Place in Vancouver, she started the show 2 hours late and sounded terrible. I’ll never buy another ticket for her again, she doesn’t deserve it.
If this happened once or twice I would give Madonna a pass but this is a fairly common occurrence. I want to know what she’s doing for those two+ hours. I’ve been to concerts that were delayed 30-60 minutes but hours is ridiculous.
They have now officially changed the start times for the venues from the original 8 PM to 10:30. Anyone who bought tickets based on the 8 PM start who wants a refund should be able to get it. I just checked ticket availability here in Boston and there are tickets available for all three nights, lots available for the Monday night show. For someone at her level, that’s not a good sign. My niece ushers in the local theaters and says they’re going to have difficulty finding people to work these later times due to transportation issues and having to work or go to school the next day. And the venue isn’t thrilled because anything after midnight is overtime pay.
Excellent point about the venue and the people working there.
She is just utterly ridiculous. Most concerts start a little bit late, but 2 1/2 hours is just flat out rude, and her tickets are crazy overpriced. I have tickets to two upcoming concerts, both under $100, both are very talented singers, and neither will be 2 1/2 hours late.
By officially changing the start time, they can roll back the call time for the staff from 7 PM to 9:30, which will save them from paying staff to appease an angry audience for two hours but they’ll still have to pay overtime for anyone who does work, these are union jobs. Our public transportation system doesn’t run after 1 AM and many of the parking garages close by 1 AM. The parking garage immediately next to the venue here is open 24 hours because it’s attached to a major hospital but it’s expensive.
And there is no guarantee she will take the stage at 10:45.
This is some Leann Rimes level BS, honestly.
I really have grown to hate Madonna. Hate is a strong word, so I guess I just can’t stand her. I find her to be incredibly exhausting. Same with Mariah Carey. There’s a certain amount of respect from being in the industry that you can float along on with less than stellar behavior. People find a certain amount of arrogance funny, depending on how it’s done. But there’s a point where it’s just too much, and I think both women are at that point. It’d be one thing if the show change was a super rare occurrence. But there’s no good reason for this to happen even somewhat frequently.
But don’t worry, I’m sure she’ll chalk it up to ageism.
I’ve probably been to about 200 concerts in my life, including small shows and large stadium tours. The worst one I’ve ever seen was Madonna on the Rebel Heart tour. She was a lazy performer with a mediocre set list, which given her catalogue of music and legend status came as a quite a surprise to me at the time. I regret not seeing her on the Truth or Dare tour, but lesson learned. I think her shows now are only for her die-hard fans, which I wonder how many of those could there actually be?
Delusional, aren’t you, Madonna?
She is ALWAYS late. I once (about 10 years ago) went to one of her shows and shared a cab from the train station with some of her die hards, who travel to multiple cities to see her. They told me her shows were always at least 2 hours late.
I will say that back then she did put on a good show once she showed up but I’m definitely never going to her shows again.
I’d rather see Tori Amos, for sure.
I have seen Tori twice in concert and she gave a hell of a show. She played her heart out and was engaging with the crowd. The last time I saw her, I was eight months pregnant. She was on time, thankfully. Tori was lovely and played a piano and organ at the same time. Which rocked my world. I have never seen Madonna live, nor would I want to. I prefer artist who are talented and mindful of their audience. Tori was both.
Whenever someone shows up late it’s called arrogance. They think their time is more important than my time. It’s one of my biggest pet peeves. I taught my kids that showing up on time means 5 minutes early or else you are being disrespectful. I would be mortified to hold up a venue full of fans, some of them have a long travel and have to get to work early the next day. It’s unprofessional. Madonna’s tours should run like a well oiled machine by now.
Ew. Don’t let anyone you’re a fan of disrespect you like that. Two hours late is unprofessional and absurd.
The queen of what? Unprofessionalism? This is such arrogant behaviour.
A friend from work traveled to Chicago from Wisconsin to see her at a decent sized theater here: tickets were close to $300 and they didn’t even have great seats. He said the show sucked and all she played was her new music, which no one knows or wants to hear. Madonna has gotten terribly self-indulgent in her old age.