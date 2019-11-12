Duchess Kate wears Joseph trousers & a Smythe blazer to celebrate Shout

Back in May of this year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were still working with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex within the Royal Foundation. The separation of the foundation didn’t come until a few months later, and it feels like the separation is an ongoing thing – the Sussexes still haven’t formally launched their separate foundation, and the Cambridges’ staff are still scrubbing the Sussexes from the Royal Foundation’s site. Anyway, just days after Meghan gave birth to baby Archie, the foundation launched Shout, a “crisis service” where people in crisis can text volunteers and mental-health professionals. Today, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended an event to celebrate the volunteers who work on Shout. It feels like Shout was something both couples worked on, but now William and Kate are “claiming” it for the Royal Foundation.
Kate wore a Smythe blazer in grey and cranberry-colored Joseph slacks. I like the blazer a lot – Kate has some nice blazers, several of them from Smythe. The trousers kind of suck though. I know I begged Kate for years to invest in these kinds of separates, but wow, she just has odd taste in trousers and pants in general, doesn’t she? Her chunky heels are great though. I guess I just would have kept everything here except these pants, and I would have replaced them with a slim-cut pair of black trousers. Hm. William is, as always, unremarkable.
Yes, the pants are a fail. Maybe the color is the problem?
I think it’s the length. It sits weirdly above her ankle and they should be longer. I don’t mind the colour actually I just don’t know why the few times she wears trousers she has them sit at this weird length.
I agree, totally the length. As a tall woman, it’s pretty tricky to find ankle pants that can be let out enough to actually hit my ankle.
I know Kate is 5’8 but her height is more in her long torso and she has shorter legs so she shouldn’t really have that issue. My body type is the same way.
It’s definitely the length that’s the problem. I love the color and actually dress like this for work.
Yep, the length. I like the colour. The ankle is awkward.
Trousers this length are very popular in UK. One of our top news readers, Fiona Bruce, who also presents a current affairs programme, always wears them.
It’s their length and I’m not crazy about the color. The outfit should work but it doesn’t..it’s not terrible but not a win.
It’s not the lenght. It’s the little flare at the ankles. Otherwise it would look good.
The pants are not really a fail, Cathy is just not accessorizing them correctly. The purpose of cropped pants is to show off a killer shoe. Her shoes are not killer so the pants do not work. What would really work is a very high heeled cage sandal.
If Cathy insist on court shoes, then Kaiser is correct; Cathy needs slim cut black pants.
I wore almost this same outfit to a recent networking event, except that my blazer was tweed. I thought I looked great but now I feel like I probably didn’t.
@Enn — I have no doubt that you looked fabulous!!!
@Enn, I am sure you looked great.
Another problem with the outfit is the blazer. Cathy has a long torso which makes the short blazer look as if it shrunk in the wash. If the blazer was a traditional cut (boyfriend blazer???) Cathy’s outfit would not look so out of proportion. The pants would definitely not look as bad.
I think the pleats are the issue so looks odd in seat of pants?
In theory the crop is fine, the width is fine, and I like the color. So the pleats are it for me.
Kate looks fine.
I just dont understand why she went in front of will
The Meghan effect.
It’s hitting all the Royal women.
No doubt her perfectly maturing confidence is enabling her to break the protocol that Meghan was criticized for. 🙄
She often walks in front of him. It’s why I roll my eyes when stans screech about how Meghan doesn’t know her place or whatever when she goes in front of Harry. Kate does it all the time.
She does it with TQ as well – there was one occasion at the Boxing day church pap stroll where she was with TQ and Sophie meeting well wishers outside of the church and she marched ahead of TQ and accepted flowers meant for TQ. She got funny looks from both Sophie and TQ over that.
GF isn’t Queen Consort yet.
She often walks in front of people who are above her in rank. She is always walking off balconies ahead of Charles and Camilla.
When Kate breaks “protocol” it’s apparently ok.
I really like the colours and most of this outfit, but I wish the trousers weren’t cropped.
Ugh. William’s shoes.
Kate’s jacket, pants and belt don’t seem like they all work together. Nice separates but it’s not an outfit.
She should have buttoned the jacket because it looks a little sloppy like that and also worn a less plain top maybe or some kind of necklace. It look like she just grabbed a bunch of pieces and there was no styling. It’s very office blah.
Wow Will’s shoes are… terrible
He’s got the same taste in shoes as his brother
It seems like a scarf could maybe have tied the pieces together? Otherwise, there should be some color flow between the separates. Black pants with the pop of color in a shirt would be better.
Neither Kate or her stylist can put an outfit together for sh!t – its always been like this. On their own the pieces are lovely but when she puts them together its looks just awful. Same goes for accessorising.
This is what happens when you co-op your former PA as your stylist – amateur hour playing dress up. Plus Kate is one of those people where the clothes wear her, not the other way around.
The shoes do NOT go with the outfit, ankle boots would have been better. But hey, at least the blazer is on the right way.
Her former PA isn’t her stylist anymore though. Wasn’t she replaced a year and a half ago when she went on maternity leave?
I like the outfit.
I believe Archer is now back from maternity leave. When someone else was dressing Kate in her absence it was one of the few periods that Kate has looked good.
I love Smythe blazers even though they’re too expensive so I’ll never buy one. And I like her outfit, including the pants.
What’s with the out sized pocket flaps though?
I would wear the whole outfit (well, probably with different shoes) in a heartbeat. (But I’d also wear black tights and I learned yesterday that that’s totally old-fashioned )
There is disharmony in this outfit. The trousers don’t work with such a structured blazer.
On a different note, Kate frequently strides ahead of William, he almost looks like her P.A., bringing up the rear.
the belt is horrible
Love this outfit. I even like the colour of the trousers. Those particular pointy toe shoes let the outfit down a bit imo but overall it’s still good.
I would lengthen the trousers but other than that I do like this outfit
Twitter land is having a minor melt down, apparently Meghan got this idea from a LA crisis center.
I mean, it’s not exactly a fresh idea. I was volunteering at crisis centres like this decade’s ago, and there’s at least a dozen currently operating in my city, not including all the church run crisis centres.
It isn’t a fresh idea in North America (Ted Bundy anyone)? but it IS a fresh new idea in London UK. As already stated, it’s the first of its kind so yeah it’s a big deal. See the Cambridges are the most unimaginative couple I’ve ever known, everything they claim for their foundation was someone else’s idea but theirs. Even Heads together was originally Harry’s idea which the Cambridge stans have been trying to claim as Kate Middleton’s idea. Even the never-ending mobile garden was someone’s idea and Kate claimed it as her own. I already figured out this Shout Out was Meghan idea since crisis centers have been operating in N America for ages and since before Meghan joined the RF, no one even dreamt of anything like this. Because it’s a North American thing and because it’s the first of its kind in the UK, it’s a given its Meg’s idea. But at least Harry gave credit when he took IG idea from the US, the Cambridges are gonna claim credit for coming up with the Shout project and just let it at that. I tell you, both Cambs are the thickest couple in the entire royal family, but hey they’ll be king and queen consort, right?
It was fresh to the Foundation.
Any chance of a link? 🙏
It’s fine. It’s appropriate for the event, the pop of color is kind of nice for the fall and it’s definitely a more modern line than her terribly boring dress coats. It would look better with a purse but a very decent look for her overall.
The outfit is fine and work appropriate. I work in UK mental health services and have never heard of Shout.
It’s new, I think they started last year.
This year, I think.
They said it’s the first of its kind in London UK
I liked this overall look. There is something about the pants I don’t love, but can’t put my finger on it – not the length. It’s something else.
Anyway, that quibble aside, this is the kind of outfit she should be wearing – fairly modern but not super trendy, she doesn’t look like she’s trying to cosplay her idea of a princess.
Could it be the fit ??
I think she looks great! I would love to see her in some full length skinny slacks sometime, though.
Wills will be off for a sleep now. He’s gotta catch those zzzzz where he can, you know!
What’s William doing? He’s napping, apparently.
He probably does spend his spare time playing around on his motorcycles and playing videogames and watching tv. And napping.
It’s just so hard for him to see his kids, you know?
+1.
Overall it’s an ok outfit and I hope she continues to wear trousers…
It’s okay. I think the belt is what throws the outfit off. It looks clunky. I’m thinking she should have work trousers the color of her blazer? Right?
William…Bill.. those shoes booboo, no. Stahp.
I kind of like how both she and Meg walk in front of their husbands. It’s hilarious when Kate does it because of the way William walks (IN THOSE FUGLY SHOES) he looks like her assistant, like he should be carrying her latte. I think also Kate takes really long strides so in freeze frame her legs look ridiculously long.
Either way I dont think her outfit was a terrible fail, just needs some tweaking.
I really like the blazer too. The pants look pleated, that’s really just too 80s for me.
I mean the entire family is trash but a small part of me stans the pettiness.
Will’s shoes? How about Will’s face? He always looks like he’s sucking a lemon.
Pants sag in the back. That’s why they look off.
The blazer and pants proportions are all wrong! She looks stunted.
To me it looks like she took clothes labeled “DRY CLEAN ONLY” and threw them in the washer and dryer.
I dislike pleated pants in general with the exception of a wide leg fit. The cranberry color is pretty. I like Kate in bold jewel tones but unfortunately she favors creams, light blues, and lilac.