Duchess Kate wears Joseph trousers & a Smythe blazer to celebrate Shout

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend Shout's Crisis Volunteer Celebration Event

Back in May of this year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were still working with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex within the Royal Foundation. The separation of the foundation didn’t come until a few months later, and it feels like the separation is an ongoing thing – the Sussexes still haven’t formally launched their separate foundation, and the Cambridges’ staff are still scrubbing the Sussexes from the Royal Foundation’s site. Anyway, just days after Meghan gave birth to baby Archie, the foundation launched Shout, a “crisis service” where people in crisis can text volunteers and mental-health professionals. Today, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended an event to celebrate the volunteers who work on Shout. It feels like Shout was something both couples worked on, but now William and Kate are “claiming” it for the Royal Foundation.

Kate wore a Smythe blazer in grey and cranberry-colored Joseph slacks. I like the blazer a lot – Kate has some nice blazers, several of them from Smythe. The trousers kind of suck though. I know I begged Kate for years to invest in these kinds of separates, but wow, she just has odd taste in trousers and pants in general, doesn’t she? Her chunky heels are great though. I guess I just would have kept everything here except these pants, and I would have replaced them with a slim-cut pair of black trousers. Hm. William is, as always, unremarkable.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend Shout's Crisis Volunteer Celebration Event

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend Shout's Crisis Volunteer Celebration Event

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend Shout's Crisis Volunteer Celebration Event

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

61 Responses to “Duchess Kate wears Joseph trousers & a Smythe blazer to celebrate Shout”

  1. Flying fish says:
    November 12, 2019 at 7:29 am

    Yes, the pants are a fail. Maybe the color is the problem?

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 12, 2019 at 7:39 am

      I think it’s the length. It sits weirdly above her ankle and they should be longer. I don’t mind the colour actually I just don’t know why the few times she wears trousers she has them sit at this weird length.

      Reply
      • Flamingo says:
        November 12, 2019 at 7:50 am

        I agree, totally the length. As a tall woman, it’s pretty tricky to find ankle pants that can be let out enough to actually hit my ankle.

      • Silas says:
        November 12, 2019 at 7:55 am

        I know Kate is 5’8 but her height is more in her long torso and she has shorter legs so she shouldn’t really have that issue. My body type is the same way.

      • RoyalBlue says:
        November 12, 2019 at 8:10 am

        It’s definitely the length that’s the problem. I love the color and actually dress like this for work.

      • aang says:
        November 12, 2019 at 8:22 am

        Yep, the length. I like the colour. The ankle is awkward.

      • Carolind says:
        November 12, 2019 at 8:23 am

        Trousers this length are very popular in UK. One of our top news readers, Fiona Bruce, who also presents a current affairs programme, always wears them.

      • minx says:
        November 12, 2019 at 8:26 am

        It’s their length and I’m not crazy about the color. The outfit should work but it doesn’t..it’s not terrible but not a win.

      • Coz' says:
        November 12, 2019 at 8:31 am

        It’s not the lenght. It’s the little flare at the ankles. Otherwise it would look good.

    • BayTampaBay says:
      November 12, 2019 at 7:57 am

      The pants are not really a fail, Cathy is just not accessorizing them correctly. The purpose of cropped pants is to show off a killer shoe. Her shoes are not killer so the pants do not work. What would really work is a very high heeled cage sandal.

      If Cathy insist on court shoes, then Kaiser is correct; Cathy needs slim cut black pants.

      Reply
      • Enn says:
        November 12, 2019 at 8:16 am

        I wore almost this same outfit to a recent networking event, except that my blazer was tweed. I thought I looked great but now I feel like I probably didn’t.

      • AllKindsOfSugar says:
        November 12, 2019 at 8:35 am

        @Enn — I have no doubt that you looked fabulous!!!

      • BayTampaBay says:
        November 12, 2019 at 8:35 am

        @Enn, I am sure you looked great.

        Another problem with the outfit is the blazer. Cathy has a long torso which makes the short blazer look as if it shrunk in the wash. If the blazer was a traditional cut (boyfriend blazer???) Cathy’s outfit would not look so out of proportion. The pants would definitely not look as bad.

    • Eliza says:
      November 12, 2019 at 7:59 am

      I think the pleats are the issue so looks odd in seat of pants?

      In theory the crop is fine, the width is fine, and I like the color. So the pleats are it for me.

      Reply
  2. Kittycat says:
    November 12, 2019 at 7:29 am

    Kate looks fine.

    I just dont understand why she went in front of will

    Reply
    • Peg says:
      November 12, 2019 at 7:34 am

      The Meghan effect.
      It’s hitting all the Royal women.

      Reply
    • C-Shell says:
      November 12, 2019 at 7:38 am

      No doubt her perfectly maturing confidence is enabling her to break the protocol that Meghan was criticized for. 🙄

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      November 12, 2019 at 7:45 am

      She often walks in front of him. It’s why I roll my eyes when stans screech about how Meghan doesn’t know her place or whatever when she goes in front of Harry. Kate does it all the time.

      Reply
      • Digital Unicorn says:
        November 12, 2019 at 7:53 am

        She does it with TQ as well – there was one occasion at the Boxing day church pap stroll where she was with TQ and Sophie meeting well wishers outside of the church and she marched ahead of TQ and accepted flowers meant for TQ. She got funny looks from both Sophie and TQ over that.

        GF isn’t Queen Consort yet.

      • Carolind says:
        November 12, 2019 at 8:26 am

        She often walks in front of people who are above her in rank. She is always walking off balconies ahead of Charles and Camilla.

    • Belli says:
      November 12, 2019 at 7:51 am

      When Kate breaks “protocol” it’s apparently ok.

      Reply
  3. Belli says:
    November 12, 2019 at 7:30 am

    I really like the colours and most of this outfit, but I wish the trousers weren’t cropped.

    Reply
  4. Silas says:
    November 12, 2019 at 7:30 am

    Ugh. William’s shoes.

    Kate’s jacket, pants and belt don’t seem like they all work together. Nice separates but it’s not an outfit.

    She should have buttoned the jacket because it looks a little sloppy like that and also worn a less plain top maybe or some kind of necklace. It look like she just grabbed a bunch of pieces and there was no styling. It’s very office blah.

    Reply
    • Belli says:
      November 12, 2019 at 7:31 am

      Wow Will’s shoes are… terrible

      Reply
    • JanetDR says:
      November 12, 2019 at 7:41 am

      It seems like a scarf could maybe have tied the pieces together? Otherwise, there should be some color flow between the separates. Black pants with the pop of color in a shirt would be better.

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      November 12, 2019 at 7:41 am

      Neither Kate or her stylist can put an outfit together for sh!t – its always been like this. On their own the pieces are lovely but when she puts them together its looks just awful. Same goes for accessorising.

      This is what happens when you co-op your former PA as your stylist – amateur hour playing dress up. Plus Kate is one of those people where the clothes wear her, not the other way around.

      The shoes do NOT go with the outfit, ankle boots would have been better. But hey, at least the blazer is on the right way.

      Reply
      • pearlime says:
        November 12, 2019 at 7:51 am

        Her former PA isn’t her stylist anymore though. Wasn’t she replaced a year and a half ago when she went on maternity leave?
        I like the outfit.

      • Digital Unicorn says:
        November 12, 2019 at 8:00 am

        I believe Archer is now back from maternity leave. When someone else was dressing Kate in her absence it was one of the few periods that Kate has looked good.

  5. Jess says:
    November 12, 2019 at 7:32 am

    I love Smythe blazers even though they’re too expensive so I’ll never buy one. And I like her outfit, including the pants.

    Reply
  6. aurora says:
    November 12, 2019 at 7:34 am

    I would wear the whole outfit (well, probably with different shoes) in a heartbeat. (But I’d also wear black tights and I learned yesterday that that’s totally old-fashioned ;) )

    Reply
  7. CrystalBall says:
    November 12, 2019 at 7:34 am

    There is disharmony in this outfit. The trousers don’t work with such a structured blazer.
    On a different note, Kate frequently strides ahead of William, he almost looks like her P.A., bringing up the rear.

    Reply
  8. furbar says:
    November 12, 2019 at 7:36 am

    the belt is horrible

    Reply
  9. cHunkyla says:
    November 12, 2019 at 7:36 am

    Love this outfit. I even like the colour of the trousers. Those particular pointy toe shoes let the outfit down a bit imo but overall it’s still good.

    Reply
  10. Sofia says:
    November 12, 2019 at 7:39 am

    I would lengthen the trousers but other than that I do like this outfit

    Reply
  11. Peg says:
    November 12, 2019 at 7:41 am

    Twitter land is having a minor melt down, apparently Meghan got this idea from a LA crisis center.

    Reply
    • JulieCarr says:
      November 12, 2019 at 7:57 am

      I mean, it’s not exactly a fresh idea. I was volunteering at crisis centres like this decade’s ago, and there’s at least a dozen currently operating in my city, not including all the church run crisis centres.

      Reply
      • Babs says:
        November 12, 2019 at 8:32 am

        It isn’t a fresh idea in North America (Ted Bundy anyone)? but it IS a fresh new idea in London UK. As already stated, it’s the first of its kind so yeah it’s a big deal. See the Cambridges are the most unimaginative couple I’ve ever known, everything they claim for their foundation was someone else’s idea but theirs. Even Heads together was originally Harry’s idea which the Cambridge stans have been trying to claim as Kate Middleton’s idea. Even the never-ending mobile garden was someone’s idea and Kate claimed it as her own. I already figured out this Shout Out was Meghan idea since crisis centers have been operating in N America for ages and since before Meghan joined the RF, no one even dreamt of anything like this. Because it’s a North American thing and because it’s the first of its kind in the UK, it’s a given its Meg’s idea. But at least Harry gave credit when he took IG idea from the US, the Cambridges are gonna claim credit for coming up with the Shout project and just let it at that. I tell you, both Cambs are the thickest couple in the entire royal family, but hey they’ll be king and queen consort, right?

      • Peg says:
        November 12, 2019 at 8:33 am

        It was fresh to the Foundation.

    • Bella DuPont says:
      November 12, 2019 at 8:34 am

      Any chance of a link? 🙏

      Reply
  12. LeaTheFrench says:
    November 12, 2019 at 7:42 am

    It’s fine. It’s appropriate for the event, the pop of color is kind of nice for the fall and it’s definitely a more modern line than her terribly boring dress coats. It would look better with a purse but a very decent look for her overall.

    Reply
  13. bub244 says:
    November 12, 2019 at 7:43 am

    The outfit is fine and work appropriate. I work in UK mental health services and have never heard of Shout.

    Reply
  14. Becks1 says:
    November 12, 2019 at 7:43 am

    I liked this overall look. There is something about the pants I don’t love, but can’t put my finger on it – not the length. It’s something else.

    Anyway, that quibble aside, this is the kind of outfit she should be wearing – fairly modern but not super trendy, she doesn’t look like she’s trying to cosplay her idea of a princess.

    Reply
  15. Laura says:
    November 12, 2019 at 7:44 am

    I think she looks great! I would love to see her in some full length skinny slacks sometime, though.

    Reply
  16. Aidevee says:
    November 12, 2019 at 7:47 am

    Wills will be off for a sleep now. He’s gotta catch those zzzzz where he can, you know!

    Reply
  17. Elisa says:
    November 12, 2019 at 7:48 am

    +1.
    Overall it’s an ok outfit and I hope she continues to wear trousers…

    Reply
  18. Cidy says:
    November 12, 2019 at 7:57 am

    It’s okay. I think the belt is what throws the outfit off. It looks clunky. I’m thinking she should have work trousers the color of her blazer? Right?

    William…Bill.. those shoes booboo, no. Stahp.

    I kind of like how both she and Meg walk in front of their husbands. It’s hilarious when Kate does it because of the way William walks (IN THOSE FUGLY SHOES) he looks like her assistant, like he should be carrying her latte. I think also Kate takes really long strides so in freeze frame her legs look ridiculously long.

    Either way I dont think her outfit was a terrible fail, just needs some tweaking.

    Reply
  19. Eliza says:
    November 12, 2019 at 7:57 am

    I really like the blazer too. The pants look pleated, that’s really just too 80s for me.

    Reply
  20. Sonya says:
    November 12, 2019 at 8:04 am

    I mean the entire family is trash but a small part of me stans the pettiness.

    Reply
  21. Trish-a says:
    November 12, 2019 at 8:10 am

    Will’s shoes? How about Will’s face? He always looks like he’s sucking a lemon.

    Reply
  22. Eenie Googles says:
    November 12, 2019 at 8:20 am

    Pants sag in the back. That’s why they look off.

    Reply
  23. Ina says:
    November 12, 2019 at 8:27 am

    The blazer and pants proportions are all wrong! She looks stunted.

    Reply
  24. jaylee says:
    November 12, 2019 at 8:39 am

    I dislike pleated pants in general with the exception of a wide leg fit. The cranberry color is pretty. I like Kate in bold jewel tones but unfortunately she favors creams, light blues, and lilac.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment