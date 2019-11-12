“The newly redesigned Sonic the Hedgehog is allegedly less creepy” links
  • November 12, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Behold, the new Sonic the Hedgehog. He’s supposed to be less creepy. [JustJared]
A relevant question about Last Christmas (spoilers). [Pajiba]
Is Noah Centineo the iconic comedy genius we need? [LaineyGossip]
Je suis Cinderblock. [Dlisted]
Emilia Clarke wore a bad Prada. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Charlize Theron went bridal and it doesn’t work. [GFY]
Spoilers for 90 Day Fiance. [Starcasm]
Jeopardy contestants made Alex Trebek get all choked up. [Seriously OMG]
Yara Shahidi looked cute at the Glamour event. [RCFA]

4 Responses to ““The newly redesigned Sonic the Hedgehog is allegedly less creepy” links”

  1. Erinn says:
    November 12, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    LOL what do you mean ‘allegedly less creepy’!? He’s LEAPS and BOUNDS less creepy. And he actually looks like Sonic … a ‘small’ detail they seem to have forgotten during round one of design.

    Reply
  2. Daisy says:
    November 12, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    This new Sonic looks cute! Actually got me excited to see it, I loved watching the tv show when I was a kid.
    Now if only they fixed the CGI of the Cats movies.

    Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    November 12, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    Much, much better!

    Reply
  4. Aliyah says:
    November 12, 2019 at 1:07 pm

    Way better. Don’t even know what that other thing was.

    Reply

