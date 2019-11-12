Will the Duke & Duchess of Sussex spend Christmas in Los Angeles?

If you remember, I was always suspicious of the “six week holiday” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It’s not that I thought they were undeserving of some time off – they are deserving – it’s just that I found the idea of Harry and Meghan jetting off somewhere for six weeks during the royals’ busy season to be… an odd choice. Plus, we never really got a hard confirmation from the Sussexes’ office that it was for sure going to be six weeks, they just confirmed it was going to be a break. Then Omid Scobie confirmed an event for Harry on November 17th and he also said that he never reported “six weeks” either. But still, royal reporters were clinging to the “six weeks” story like Duchess Kate clings to buttons & tassels. So they have a new version of it, given that Harry will still be in town on the 17th: now Harry and Meghan are planning to spend Christmas in LA with Doria Ragland.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might choose to spend Christmas in the US with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland rather than with the Queen at Sandringham, Hello! magazine has reported. Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, will soon take a six-week break from royal duties, at least part of which will be spent in the US. Hello! magazine reports that the couple may choose to stay on for Christmas as well, instead of jetting back to the UK for the traditional festivities on the Queen’s Norfolk estate.
This will be their first Christmas as a family-of-three following the birth of Archie Mounbatten-Windsor in May.
My honest-to-God theory is that the “six weeks” thing came from either bitchy, shady Buckingham Palace courtiers OR from the brain trust at Kensington Palace. Someone is clearly baiting the royal commentators to attack the Sussexes for being too American/not Windsory enough, as if Christmas Chutney and German Grimaces are something that must be endured every year if one has a royal title. If I may wear my tin-foil hat for a moment, I have an addendum to this theory: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tend to spend one year with the Windsors and then the next year, they’ll do a Middleton Christmas in Bucklebury. I think the Cambridges want to do a Bucklebury Christmas and this leak about the Sussexes’ “LA Christmas” came from Kensington Palace, as a way to deflect from the eventual news that the Cambridges won’t spend Christmas at Sandringham either. Basically, we’ll see.
My guess is still that the Sussexes are spending Thanksgiving in LA, then they’ll return to England in December and carry out events and such.
