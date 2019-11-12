Deyjah Harris no longer follows T.I. on Instagram after his comments about her virginity

Last week, T.I. appeared on a podcast and he ended up talking about his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah. I’m not even going to use his quotes, they were that offensive and I don’t want to re-read them. The gist of it was that T.I. is a misogynist who views his daughter as his property, and he believes that he’s entitled to order medical professionals to “check” on the state of Deyjah’s hymen. The whole thing was just disgusting, honestly. So, what’s new? In the days following the podcast, Deyjah used her social media to make a point. She “liked” several tweets which were critical of her dad, and now it seems that Deyjah is no longer following T.I. or her mom Tiny.

T.I.’s daughter, Deyjah Harris, has unfollowed her dad on Instagram. While the exact timing of the social media move is unclear, some speculate it came after the 39-year-old rapper said he attends the 18-year-old celebrity’s gynecologist appointments to “check her hymen.” According to Hollywood Unlocked, Deyjah also isn’t following Tiny or Zonnique Pullins on Instagram. Deyjah does follow Tiny on Twitter but not T.I. While Deyjah has yet to publicly address her father’s remarks, she recently liked a series of tweets calling his actions “disgusting,” “possessive” and “controlling.” She also tweeted, “I loveeeeeee yalllllll” and received an outpouring of support from her fans.

[From E! News]

I’m glad she’s at least putting *some* distance between herself and her father, but my guess is that T.I. still follows her on social media, and it’s probably killing him that she’s been posting more thirst-trap-type photos in the past few months. She’s a pretty girl, and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if she Instagram-modeled or legit-modeled. This is one of those times where I hope “having a famous parent” leads to a young woman making buckets of cash from nepotism-modeling. I want Deyjah to move out and start paying for the years of therapy she’s going to need.