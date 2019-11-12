Oprah’s Favorite Things and some more affordable alternatives



I started doing the Amazon posts last year after doing one for Oprah’s Favorite Things! Many other sites are doing them so I thought I would take a stab at all. I appreciate how much support we got for doing those. As you know, I love shopping and looking for ways to make my life easier. I also love a good bargain and am a thrifty person overall. (I’m thrifty, not cheap!) So when I looked at Oprah’s favorite things this year I was like “what the hell, this stuff is so overpriced!” That’s typical and you could say that about Oprah’s list any year, but I swear there were more affordable choices last year. So this year I’m looking at some of the stuff Oprah recommends and finding more affordable things. As always I’m looking at reviews and trying to find the best option in each category. I know we have some fancy bitches who read us, you know who you are, but I’m trying to be affordable here.

Fancy: Oprah’s colorblock touchscreen enabled gloves: $44 to $98

Affordable: Colorful knit touchscreen enabled gloves: $7 to $12



Oprah’s long colorblock gloves by Zig-Zag look fashionable, but I would lose those things within a week. That’s why I always buy cheap ones, although my mom usually gets me a nice pair for Christmas that I lose too. Here’s a great alternative which would make a very nice gift: knit gloves by Achiou. They come in nine different color options and in sizes medium to extra large, all under $12. They have almost 2,500 ratings, 4 stars and an A from Fakespot! People say they’re warm, that they fit nice and that they work well with touchscreen devices like phones and tablets.

Oprah: A gift set of loose turmeric tea in glass vials: $32

Alternative: A DIY loose tea flavoring set for $22



Oprah is recommending this set of loose turmeric tea blends, which looks nice enough but like one of those gifts people put on a shelf and forget to use. You would have to give this to an adventurous tea-drinker type. Oprah helped create this and people seem to like it so it might be worth the cost. As a slightly more affordable option, this DIY loose tea set is $22 and also makes 75 cups of tea, just like Oprah’s set. It has 4.5 stars, 26 ratings and an A from Fakespot. It’s made of all natural ingredients and comes with six tins of loose leaf tea, five tins of herbal flavoring and one empty mixing tin. Reviewers call it a great gift set and say the quality is excellent, the flavors are wonderful, and the packaging is nice too.

Fancy: Oprah’s French soap gift box, $68 for a box of six 7-ounce soaps

Affordable: Natural soap gift set, $15 for a box of six 4-ounce soaps



I’m sure the luxury soaps Oprah recommends by La Chatelaine are very nice, but are they worth $70? Doubtful. Scented high end soap always makes a very nice gift. For a dollar less an ounce you can get an equally luxurious set of six natural body and face soaps by Art Naturals. They come six to a box in tea tree, lavender, eucalyptus, lemon, grapefruit and orange varieties. They have 4.3 stars, over 600 ratings and a B from Fakespot. Bathers describe the smells as very nice and mild, say that the soap does not irritate sensitive skin and several people have stories about buying them as gifts and deciding to keep them. Here’s another set of gift soaps that are also highly rated, natural and affordable.

Oprah’s vegan leather woven tote: $95

Alternative: A faux leather pebbled tote $16



Oprah is recommending this vegan leather woven tote which comes in six colors. It’s nice enough and not pricey for a bag, but it’s just a plain tote. Those are so cheap on Amazon. This pebbled faux leather tote comes in so many colors, all under $16. It has almost 2,500 ratings, 4 stars and a C from Fakespot. Another option would be this gorgeous and large reversible vegan tote for $28. I would cram so much into that.

Oprah’s choice: Set of five 10mm 10″ glass drinking straws and one brush for $20

Alternative: Set of eight 10mm 10″ glass drinking straws and two brushes for $8



There’s no contest here. Oprah’s glass straws are $4 each and these are $1 each and come with two brushes instead of one. Plus Oprah’s have 4 stars and an F from Fakespot. The less expensive straws have 4.8 stars, 228 ratings and an A from Fakespot.

Oprah’s choice: a 60 by 70 printed reversible faux fur throw for $45



This is actually a decent price for this throw and I can’t find another printed throw I would recommend instead. I need a new couch throw as I have a handwoven one and it looks pretty and matches my decor but is itchy. This G.I.L.I. by Jill Martin throw comes in eight reversible prints, my favorite is the tropical one above, and is a generous size to fit over a couch or a bed. Plus it looks so cozy!

Oprah’s choice: A rotating makeup brush for $98

Affordable alternative: A rechargeable rotating makeup brush for $40



I don’t know why anyone would need a rotating makeup brush, but now that I know they exist of course I want one. There’s no way I would pay $100 for this item though. This $40 rechargeable rotating makeup brush can be used to apply foundation, powder, highlighter and more. It has two speed settings and comes with two different brush heads. It has 3.3 stars, 32 ratings and an A from Fakespot. Women say it saves a lot of time, that it’s quiet, and that it gives an airbrushed look. I want an airbrushed look! Oh and I have to again plug the Monistat Chafing Relief Powder Gel as the best primer! I’ve mentioned this several times, but if you are not using a primer for your foundation, or if you are using an expensive one (I used to use Too Faced’s Hangover primer), try this and you’ll notice how smooth and poreless your face looks.

